Featured
Kuredu Island Resort’s curated Valentine’s Day celebrations
Kuredu Island Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in a tropical paradise. With a selection of thoughtfully curated experiences, the resort sets the stage for unforgettable moments that embody love, passion, and connection. This Valentine’s Day, couples are encouraged to escape to the Maldives and indulge in an array of exclusive offerings designed to create lifelong memories.
Couples can enjoy an intimate dining experience under the starlit Maldivian sky at the pristine Sangu Sandbank. As the waves gently lap the shore and the cool ocean breeze enhances the ambiance, guests will indulge in a delectable meal in a setting of unmatched serenity and romance. This enchanting candlelight dinner promises to create an evening of unparalleled magic.
For those seeking a more laid-back yet equally romantic experience, the Romantic Beach BBQ offers the perfect option. Set against the backdrop of the tranquil Maldivian shoreline, this private dining experience features a delightful BBQ feast, complemented by two glasses of sparkling wine per person. With the soothing sounds of the ocean and the glow of the evening sky, couples can enjoy a night filled with laughter, happiness, and togetherness.
Nothing says romance like a toast to love as the sun sets over the horizon. The Sunset Champagne Celebration is an exquisite experience where couples can savour a gourmet platter of cheese and canapés, paired with a free flow of champagne for one hour. Set in a breathtaking location, this experience allows guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of a golden Maldivian sunset while celebrating their special bond. At Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, every detail is designed to inspire connection and affection. From idyllic settings to personalised services, couples are guaranteed to find the perfect way to celebrate their love. With luxurious villas, world-class amenities, and unmatched hospitality, Kuredu offers an enchanting escape for couples looking to rekindle or celebrate their bond.
To enhance the romantic experience further, the resort provides additional activities such as spa treatments for two, private sunset cruises, and bespoke excursions that cater to the spirit of Valentine’s Day.
Featured
Celebrate love and friendship at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
This February, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to embrace love and friendship through ‘Threads of Love’, a series of thoughtfully curated dining experiences designed to celebrate love in all its forms.
At the heart of this celebration, the hotel’s expert culinary team has crafted an exquisite seven-course dinner, offering a symphony of flavours and romance. From intimate dining experiences to elegant high teas, JEN Maldives ensures a delightful way for everyone to celebrate love.
In tribute to friendship, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La presents the Pink Galentine’s High Tea, available daily from February 7th to 14th. This beautifully curated experience features a delightful selection of sweet and savoury treats, perfect for celebrating the bonds of family and friendship.
On February 14th, guests are invited to indulge in a captivating Valentine’s dinner at Azur Restaurant, where they can enjoy an exquisite culinary journey accompanied by live music. Thoughtfully crafted to enhance the romantic ambiance, this special evening promises an intimate and unforgettable experience for couples.
Whether looking for the ideal setting to celebrate romance or a memorable gathering with friends and family, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La offers the perfect backdrop, blending luxury with heartfelt hospitality.
Featured
Jawakara Islands Maldives presents perfect Valentine’s Day celebrations
Jawakara Islands Maldives offers the ultimate destination for couples to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, providing a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences that promise to make the day extra special. From romantic breakfasts to sunset picnics and undersea dining, Jawakara creates the perfect atmosphere for couples to share cherished moments together.
Couples can surprise their loved ones with a one-of-a-kind breakfast served on a floating tray in their private pool. With a curated selection of fresh pastries, tropical fruits, and sparkling beverages, this romantic breakfast provides the ideal start to a day filled with love and luxury, all while basking in the warm morning sun.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the ocean, this BBQ beach dinner offers an intimate dining experience where the waves meet the flames. Couples can savour a delectable meal, accompanied by live music, while celebrating their love under the stars in a breathtaking beachside setting.
For those seeking a more private and intimate celebration, the romantic dinner in a private cabana on the beach offers the perfect experience. Surrounded by candlelight, ocean breezes, and the sound of waves, this intimate setting creates an unforgettable evening in paradise.
Couples can escape to a secluded sandbank for a peaceful and intimate 2-hour picnic. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and untouched nature, they will enjoy each other’s company in a tranquil and picturesque setting, creating lasting memories together.
Indulging in a luxurious couple’s spa journey, couples can enjoy aromatic cocoa extracts that nourish and hydrate their skin. This rejuvenating experience is designed to promote relaxation, intimacy, and well-being.
For a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day, couples can enjoy an exclusive private breakfast at the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant, located at the sister property, Hurawalhi Island Resort. Alongside hearty meals, Champagne, and breathtaking views of the ocean’s depths, couples can also indulge in a delectable 5-course lunch, paired with stunning views of the reef. For an evening to remember, they can savour a tantalising 7-course dinner, curated by Executive Chef Edouard Laurent Deplus, while surrounded by the beauty of marine life. Each of these experiences promises a magical and intimate celebration under the sea.
After a day of romance and adventure, couples can end the evening with a night of music, dancing, and cocktails at Bonthi Bar. Jawakara’s special Valentine’s DJ night invites couples to dance under the stars, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Jawakara Islands Maldives invites all couples to celebrate this Valentine’s Day in true paradise style. With exclusive experiences designed to indulge the senses, Jawakara is the perfect place to create lasting memories with the one they love.
Featured
Romance and luxury await at Meeru Maldives this Valentine’s Day
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Meeru Maldives Resort Island invites couples from around the world to escape to a true paradise, where romance meets luxury and unforgettable experiences are created. Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Meeru offers an idyllic setting for couples to celebrate their love with a variety of exclusive Valentine’s Day events and packages designed to create lasting memories. From intimate beach dinners to private yacht cruises, Meeru provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic retreat like no other.
Valentine’s Day at Meeru Maldives is set to be a celebration of indulgence, romance, and unforgettable moments. Guests can choose from two enchanting dining experiences that promise to make the evening extra special.
Option A: Valentine’s Dinner at The Beach offers a romantic buffet with live music, Rosé champagne, and a breathtaking view of the ocean at the Asian Wok Beach. From 19:00 to 22:00, couples can enjoy a delectable selection of international cuisine, all set against the backdrop of the sparkling Maldivian stars.
For those seeking a more intimate experience, Option B: Valentine’s Dinner by the Vilu Infinity Pool offers an adults-only (18+) experience that will whisk guests away into a serene and romantic atmosphere. From 18:30 to 21:30, couples can savour a three-course set menu while overlooking the infinity pool and the expansive ocean, making this a truly magical evening for lovers. Both dining options ensure an atmosphere of romance and luxury, offering an experience that will be cherished for years to come.
Meeru Maldives also offers couples the opportunity to embrace romance on the water with a selection of luxury sea excursions. Ocean Serenade offers a lavish yacht experience, where couples can sip handcrafted cocktails and mocktails while taking in the stunning sunset and watching dolphins dance in the distance. Alternatively, the Cupid’s Sunset Cruise aboard the Kamana Yacht invites couples to sail into the horizon from 16:00 to 18:15 while enjoying champagne, tropical drinks, and afternoon tea snacks.
To make the celebration even more memorable, Meeru Maldives offers exclusive Valentine’s Day specials at the Meeru Boutique. On February 13 and 14, 2025, all guests will enjoy a 15% discount on a wide selection of Valentine’s souvenirs. From keepsakes to personalised gifts, guests can find the perfect memento to remember their romantic getaway.
Additionally, for those seeking a more personal touch, exclusive services such as the Romantic Turndown Service, custom flower bouquets, and indulgent Couple’s Spa Retreats are available to make every moment extra special. For honeymooners, the Exclusive In-Villa Dining option offers an intimate private dining experience designed just for two, ensuring that each couple’s journey is uniquely theirs.
Meeru Maldives understands that every love story is unique, and as such, they offer tailored experiences for guests looking to add an extra touch of romance to their stay. From custom flower arrangements to private candlelit dinners, couples can customise their Valentine’s experience to suit their individual desires and create the perfect setting for their celebration of love.
