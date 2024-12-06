Universal Resorts’ Huvafen Fushi, Baros, Kurumba receive World Travel Awards 2024

Universal Resorts has announced that three of its eight properties have secured top honours at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2024, cementing their status as pioneers in international travel and innovation.

This year’s 31st edition of the awards – renowned as the travel industry’s highest accolade – was hosted on Thursday 24 November at a glittering ceremony in Funchal, Madeira. Huvafen Fushi, Baros and Kurumba were recognised for their groundbreaking excellence in hospitality, receiving the following titles:

Maldives Leading Boutique Resort 2024 – Huvafen Fushi Maldives

Maldives Leading Water Villa Resort 2024 – Baros Maldives

Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024 – Kurumba Maldives

In addition to these awards, Baros was nominated for:

Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort 2024

Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024

Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024

Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024

Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2024

Huvafen received a nomination for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024, while Kurumba was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024.

Another Universal Resort, Velassaru Maldives, celebrated for its sophisticated simplicity and beachfront allure, was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024.

The three resorts’ success reinforces the Maldives’ status as the World’s Leading Destination, a title it proudly secured for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year in the awards, solidifying its position as the ultimate paradise for discerning travellers. This achievement reflects the nation’s pristine natural beauty, unmatched experiences and world-class service.

Adding to its accolades, the Maldives was also named the World’s Leading Green Destination 2024, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious tourism practices. This recognition highlights the nation’s dedication to preserving its fragile ecosystems while offering travelers an exceptional yet environmentally responsible experience.

As the pioneers of high-end tourism in the Maldives, Universal Resorts has been creating unforgettable experiences for over five decades. Each of our award-winning resorts embodies the essence of Maldivian hospitality, offering unique escapes on naturally beautiful islands.

Huvafen Fushi: redefining luxury with its intimate setting, Huvafen Fushi boasts private plunge pools in every room, the world’s first underwater spa and dedicated butler service, ensuring an unparalleled level of personalised attention. With fewer than 50 rooms, this is a five-star resort that epitomises the intimacy of a private island getaway.

Baros: this iconic classic, renowned for its exceptional diving and underwater experiences, provides a tranquil sanctuary where guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, indulge in bespoke dining under the stars and unwind in an array of overwater villas boasting private pools and uninterrupted ocean views.

Kurumba: blending laid-back luxury with vibrant energy, just a short trip from Malé, Kurumba has pristine beaches, tranquil gardens, water sports, cultural experiences and a dedicated kids’ club for families. Renowned as a premier MICE destination, Kurumba also excels in hosting world-class business events.

Universal Resorts began its journey in 1972 with Kurumba, the Maldives’ first-ever resort. While much has changed since those early days, the spirit of pioneering adventure remains at the heart of everything we do. Today, our collection of eight resorts continues to lead the way, each offering a unique and bespoke experience.

Visha Mahir, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts Management, commented: “Achieving these top honours at the World Travel Awards is an absolute delight. It’s a powerful endorsement of our passion for crafting extraordinary experiences in a destination that continues to redefine luxury travel. The Maldives, with its breathtaking natural beauty and innovative spirit, sets the stage for unforgettable journeys, and we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The World Travel Awards accolades follow October’s Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 triumph in which Universal Resorts properties Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo and Baros secured top rankings in the “World’s Best Resorts – Indian Ocean” category.

In 2023, Baros celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of genuine Maldivian hospitality and an unwavering dedication to exceeding guest expectations.

Huvafen Fushi, meanwhile, recently revealed a series of exclusive partnerships with renowned international beauty brands, including Natura Bissé, Aromatherapy Associates, Margaret Dabbs, Gentleman by Obsidian for Men and Cochine. These collaborations are integral to the extensive enhancement of this secluded island sanctuary, which reopened in October 2023 following a comprehensive renovation.

Kurumba Maldives has recently unveiled a range of exciting new experiences. The newly certified and Worldwide Kids-recognised Kurumba Kids Club offers innovative activities like an AR Sandbox and Coconut Kitchen for young explorers. At the spa, a refreshed menu introduces global beauty icons like Aromatherapy Associates, Obsidian Skincare for men, Margaret Dabbs London and Cochine in a serene, eco-conscious setting. Dining takes a bold turn with new executive chef Pedro Pecego, whose international flair shines in unique creations, including South American grill nights at Thila; an immersive ‘Omakase’ experiences at Hamakase; Middle Eastern flavours at Al Qasr; and North and South Indian-inspired dishes at Mahal.