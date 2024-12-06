Awards
Universal Resorts’ Huvafen Fushi, Baros, Kurumba receive World Travel Awards 2024
Universal Resorts has announced that three of its eight properties have secured top honours at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2024, cementing their status as pioneers in international travel and innovation.
This year’s 31st edition of the awards – renowned as the travel industry’s highest accolade – was hosted on Thursday 24 November at a glittering ceremony in Funchal, Madeira. Huvafen Fushi, Baros and Kurumba were recognised for their groundbreaking excellence in hospitality, receiving the following titles:
- Maldives Leading Boutique Resort 2024 – Huvafen Fushi Maldives
- Maldives Leading Water Villa Resort 2024 – Baros Maldives
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024 – Kurumba Maldives
In addition to these awards, Baros was nominated for:
- Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
- Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024
- Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2024
Huvafen received a nomination for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024, while Kurumba was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024.
Another Universal Resort, Velassaru Maldives, celebrated for its sophisticated simplicity and beachfront allure, was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024.
The three resorts’ success reinforces the Maldives’ status as the World’s Leading Destination, a title it proudly secured for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year in the awards, solidifying its position as the ultimate paradise for discerning travellers. This achievement reflects the nation’s pristine natural beauty, unmatched experiences and world-class service.
Adding to its accolades, the Maldives was also named the World’s Leading Green Destination 2024, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious tourism practices. This recognition highlights the nation’s dedication to preserving its fragile ecosystems while offering travelers an exceptional yet environmentally responsible experience.
As the pioneers of high-end tourism in the Maldives, Universal Resorts has been creating unforgettable experiences for over five decades. Each of our award-winning resorts embodies the essence of Maldivian hospitality, offering unique escapes on naturally beautiful islands.
- Huvafen Fushi: redefining luxury with its intimate setting, Huvafen Fushi boasts private plunge pools in every room, the world’s first underwater spa and dedicated butler service, ensuring an unparalleled level of personalised attention. With fewer than 50 rooms, this is a five-star resort that epitomises the intimacy of a private island getaway.
- Baros: this iconic classic, renowned for its exceptional diving and underwater experiences, provides a tranquil sanctuary where guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, indulge in bespoke dining under the stars and unwind in an array of overwater villas boasting private pools and uninterrupted ocean views.
- Kurumba: blending laid-back luxury with vibrant energy, just a short trip from Malé, Kurumba has pristine beaches, tranquil gardens, water sports, cultural experiences and a dedicated kids’ club for families. Renowned as a premier MICE destination, Kurumba also excels in hosting world-class business events.
Universal Resorts began its journey in 1972 with Kurumba, the Maldives’ first-ever resort. While much has changed since those early days, the spirit of pioneering adventure remains at the heart of everything we do. Today, our collection of eight resorts continues to lead the way, each offering a unique and bespoke experience.
Visha Mahir, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts Management, commented: “Achieving these top honours at the World Travel Awards is an absolute delight. It’s a powerful endorsement of our passion for crafting extraordinary experiences in a destination that continues to redefine luxury travel. The Maldives, with its breathtaking natural beauty and innovative spirit, sets the stage for unforgettable journeys, and we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”
The World Travel Awards accolades follow October’s Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 triumph in which Universal Resorts properties Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo and Baros secured top rankings in the “World’s Best Resorts – Indian Ocean” category.
In 2023, Baros celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of genuine Maldivian hospitality and an unwavering dedication to exceeding guest expectations.
Huvafen Fushi, meanwhile, recently revealed a series of exclusive partnerships with renowned international beauty brands, including Natura Bissé, Aromatherapy Associates, Margaret Dabbs, Gentleman by Obsidian for Men and Cochine. These collaborations are integral to the extensive enhancement of this secluded island sanctuary, which reopened in October 2023 following a comprehensive renovation.
Kurumba Maldives has recently unveiled a range of exciting new experiences. The newly certified and Worldwide Kids-recognised Kurumba Kids Club offers innovative activities like an AR Sandbox and Coconut Kitchen for young explorers. At the spa, a refreshed menu introduces global beauty icons like Aromatherapy Associates, Obsidian Skincare for men, Margaret Dabbs London and Cochine in a serene, eco-conscious setting. Dining takes a bold turn with new executive chef Pedro Pecego, whose international flair shines in unique creations, including South American grill nights at Thila; an immersive ‘Omakase’ experiences at Hamakase; Middle Eastern flavours at Al Qasr; and North and South Indian-inspired dishes at Mahal.
Awards
Maldives celebrates record wins at World Travel Awards 2024
The Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has announced that the Maldives received recognition in nine prestigious categories at the World Travel Awards 2024. Tourism leaders and dignitaries from across the globe gathered in Madeira, Portugal, for the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2024, which celebrated excellence, innovation, and prestige in the travel and tourism industry.
The Maldives secured the following accolades:
- World’s Leading Destination 2024
- World’s Leading Green Destination
- World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2024 – Trans Maldivian Airways
- World’s Leading Airport Resort 2024 – Hulhule Island Hotel
- World’s Leading Boutique Airport Hotel 2024 – JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
- World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2024 – Vakkaru Maldives
- World’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2024 – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
- World’s Leading Private Island Resort 2024 – Velaa Private Island
- World’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024 – Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are widely recognised as one of the most prestigious honours in the travel and tourism industry. These awards symbolise excellence and aim to celebrate achievements across all sectors of global tourism. The Grand Final Gala Ceremony, held in Madeira, honoured representatives from the Maldivian government and local properties.
These accolades are expected to further solidify the Maldives’ reputation as a premier luxury travel destination. They also reflect the confidence and admiration of visitors toward the destination. MMPRC expressed pride in showcasing the Maldives’ dedication to delivering exceptional visitor experiences and in promoting and advancing the country’s tourism industry.
Awards
Maldives celebrates fifth consecutive win as World’s Leading Destination
Maldives has defended its World’s Leading Destination Award at the World Travel Awards for the fifth time.
Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal, and Shiuree Ibrahim, Managing Director and CEO of Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC), received the World’s Leading Destination Award at a ceremony held in Portugal.
Faisal, in a post on X, stated that the award was given to Maldives through the hard work of many people.
Maldives also won the World Leading Green Destination Award.
The Maldives successfully secured the title of the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The World’s Leading Destination title is the most distinguished in the annual programme, which itself is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive award in the global travel industry.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, a renowned boutique resort in the Maldives celebrated for its Maldivian-inspired elegance, has received recognition at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.
This prestigious accolade honours outstanding quality across recommended properties worldwide and serves as a trusted benchmark for travellers and industry professionals alike. Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of ‘Best Service’ by Condé Nast Johansens for its exceptional hospitality, which seamlessly blends serene surroundings with meticulous, personalised service.
Additionally, the resort was recently recognised in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, cementing its position as a leader in luxury travel. Offering a thoughtfully curated guest experience, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to set itself apart within the industry.
The resort also excels in culinary innovation, boasting four exceptional restaurants. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs frequently collaborate with Group Culinary Director and Michelin-starred chef Martin Cahill to craft exquisite dining experiences, reflecting Coco Bodu Hithi’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and world-class gastronomy.
Trending
-
Business6 days ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to introduce 6 resorts in Maldives
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina celebrates birthday at Cocoon Maldives
-
Business1 week ago
Coca-Cola and MAWC: Responsible business partner for Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Holistic healing awaits: Dr. Dinesh Singh at Ifuru Island Maldives
-
Action6 days ago
Reconnect with nature: freediving adventures at One&Only Reethi Rah
-
Celebration1 week ago
Stars, space, and celebration: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Christmas with NASA astronauts
-
News6 days ago
Banyan Tree’s 30th anniversary: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury
-
Cooking7 days ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island partners with L’Olivo for Mediterranean gastronomic journey