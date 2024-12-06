New year of culinary excellence at Coco Bodu Hithi

Coco Collection, one of the highly recognised Maldivian-owned hospitality brands, is set to kick off 2025 by welcoming the globally celebrated Pâtissier, Chef Joanna Artieda, from 27 to 29 January, and Whole Hog BBQ’er, Chef Jord Althuizen, from 24 to 26 February, to Coco Bodu Hithi in North Malé Atoll.

Chef Joanna, a culinary virtuoso with years of expertise, has earned acclaim for her remarkable achievements and artistry. This includes receiving the first woman title of Best Spanish Chef in 2016, Madrid Fusion honour for two consecutive years, and to be titled as 1 of the 10 desserts that set trends in the World in Pastry Revolution Magazine in 2019. Further she acquired her last two honours, the 2022 Navarra Award for Gastronomy and the 2022 Best Pastry Chef Award.

At the end of 2019, she published her first book, “Sweet 12” (the world’s first digital book dedicated to seasonal products), a true creative tool with high hopes of innovating the traditions of sweet cuisine creation.

This collaboration ensures to feature the captivating fresh flavours of the island while artfully crafting an array of delectable sweets and mouthwatering small bites complemented with different flavours for guests of all ages – an exciting way to welcome the auspicious Year of the Dragon!

While Coco Bodu Hithi is known for its stunning barbecues under the stars, Coco Collection is honoured to welcome Chef Jord during the most romantic time of the year. Notable for his Whole Hog BBQ’er title in 2014, Chef Jord has won multiple awards for authoring four best-selling BBQ cookbooks (of the year award 2016 and 2017). Guests are invited for exquisite dining experiences at the resort as he puts forth a master of the grill and backed with his skill of perfection with an unforgettable dining experience, especially for the couples.

Recognised with multiple honours recently, Coco Collection aims to provide a unique culinary experience each day with incredible varieties. With Michelin Star chefs regularly visiting to create exquisite dining experiences for its guests, complementing the work Group Culinary Director and Michelin Star awarded chef, Martin Cahill, reflecting the resorts commitment to service and highly regarded gastronomic offerings.

Inspired to explore and indulge at Coco Bodu Hithi soon? Get ready to take advantage of the Discover Coco deals, which offer up to 40% savings on the spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve, contact reservations@cococollection.com and secure your extraordinary getaway.