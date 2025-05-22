Unlock unforgettable reasons to stay at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to take a well-deserved break. Set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and powder-soft beaches, and blending Centara’s signature Thai hospitality with authentic Maldivian charm, these four unique properties, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, promise to take your celebration to new heights. Just a short flight from the UAE, travellers can bask in immersive island experiences, underwater adventures, exquisite dining, rejuvenating wellness experiences, and so much more.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

As the newest addition to Centara’s Maldivian portfolio, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives completes The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island destination that promises a truly distinctive holiday experience. A short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, this refined beachfront resort offers unparalleled privacy, elegantly appointed villas, world-class dining, and immersive activities set against the natural splendour of the Indian Ocean. Guests can also unwind at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, where locally harvested oils, restorative herbs, and centuries-old Thai and Ayurvedic healing traditions come together in rituals designed to soothe the senses and restore inner balance.

To celebrate Eid Al Adha, Centara invites guests to secure their next escape with its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Available on bookings made until 30th June 2025 for stays between now and 15th October 2025, enjoy a relaxing 4-night stay while only paying for 3, or extend your escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. To make your stay that extra bit special, this incredible offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary bubbly and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, plus extra perks for CentaraThe1 members and more.

Booking dates: From now until June 30th

Stay dates: From now until October 15th, 2025

Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7

Additional benefits:

Upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast

Club access

Complimentary bubbly at Sunset Social on the first evening of the stay, with 2 glasses per 2 guests

One couple’s spa treatment at Cenvaree Retreat

Choice of a nighttime handline fishing trip or sunset dolphin cruise

Additional 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, completing this multi-island wonderland. In contrast with its sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, this underwater-themed resort is part of Centara’s renowned Mirage brand and offers a vibrant, family-centric escape filled with endless entertainment, diverse dining, a dedicated kids’ club, Games Room, and the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree alongside a colourful Candy Spa for children. At the heart of the resort is a spectacular outdoor water complex featuring a swimming pool, kids’ pool, lazy river, and playful splash zone, making it an unforgettable destination for guests of all ages.

Experience an unforgettable family escape this Eid Al Adha with a limited-time Stay 3, Pay 2 offer at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Savour every moment with every third night complimentary between now and November as you settle into one of 145 stylish, beach-inspired rooms, each featuring a dining table and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool. Dive into non-stop fun with thrilling activities, an exciting kids club, a tropical lazy river, and relaxing treatments at the world-class SPA Cenvaree, plus playful mini treatments for little ones at the Candy Spa.

Don’t miss out and make the most of your well-deserved long weekend, Maldivian style, with boundless fun and adventure for guests of all ages at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

Booking dates: From now until June 30th

Stay dates: From now until November 30th, 2025

Offer: Every third night is complimentary from now until November! – Stay 3 Pay 2, Stay 6 Pay 4, Stay 9 Pay 6 and more

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

Accessible by a short speedboat ride, this idyllic island retreat is an adults-only haven, blending indulgence and tranquillity in equal measure. Relish a secluded island escape as you reconnect and rejuvenate in a private beachfront villa, savour a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, or simply soak up the sun beside the sparkling lagoon. Ideal for couples, honeymooners, or groups of friends, guests can also explore vibrant marine life through snorkelling or enjoy resort-wide activities, beach games, and water sports.

This Eid Al Adha, reboot, recharge, and rejuvenate with a one-of-a-kind getaway at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. This adults-only island paradise invites guests to bask in the Maldivian sunshine with 30% off on all villas and 45% off for CentaraThe1 Members. To begin your unforgettable sojourn in style, guests can enjoy 50% off on transfers for stays of 2 to 4 nights, plus guests staying in an opulent Overwater Villa will be treated to a bottle of sparkling grape and a fruit basket upon arrival.

To make your escape even more unforgettable, savour the resort’s world-class dining experiences with 20% off food and drinks throughout your stay or savour a succulent 3-course poolside dinner, available for guests on Half Board and above. Additionally, take advantage of 10% off water sports and excursions alongside complimentary snorkelling, pedalo, and kayaking, allowing you to make cherished memories with loved ones. Finally, a visit to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives would not be complete without a pampering session at SPA Cenvaree, where guests can enjoy buy one, get one on select treatments.

Book now and spoil yourself and a loved one with an unparalleled escape at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.

Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Offer:

45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members

30% off for non-members

50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights

Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas

One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above

Buy one and get one on select spa treatments

Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night

20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu

10% discount on water sports and excursions

Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection

Escape to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, where Thai-inspired hospitality meets the raw beauty of a pristine island surrounded by vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life. Choose from 112 beachfront and overwater villas, then dive into unforgettable adventures like snorkelling along the colourful house reef and exploring a nearby shipwreck teeming with nurse sharks, rays, and lemon sharks. The expert dive centre team is on hand to guide couples, families, and adventure seekers alike through these wonders, all while sharing ways to help preserve the reef’s natural ecosystem.

Escape the ordinary with an unforgettable stay at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, with 45% off Flexible Rates for CentaraThe1 members and 30% off seaplane transfers, as well as endless perks and exciting experiences around every corner. From the moment you arrive to find handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit in your villa, you’ll know you’re somewhere special. Spend your days snorkelling vibrant reefs, paddling through crystal-clear waters, or exploring the island’s lush surroundings, then unwind with a buy-one-get-one spa treatment or sip cocktails with 20% off across all à la carte dining venues.

Families can look forward to a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples enjoy an intimate three-course dinner under the stars. Alternatively, enhance your stay further with floating breakfasts served in your private pool, beautifully decorated beds on arrival night, and generous savings on water sports, and more. With free stays and meals for little ones aged 6 and under, and complimentary access to snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos, this island retreat offers everything you need for a truly magical Maldivian escape this Eid Al Adha.

Booking dates: From now until January 14th, 2026

Stay dates: From now until January 14th, 2026

Offer:

45% off Flexible Rates on all meal plans for CentaraThe1 Members

30% off on seaplane transfers for all persons with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights until January 10 th , 2026 all

, 2026 all Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas

One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)

Buy one and get one on select spa treatments

Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents

20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)

Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night

20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu

10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions

Complimentary use of snorkelling gear, pedalo, and Kayak

For bookings and more information, please click here.