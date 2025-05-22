News
Unlock unforgettable reasons to stay at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
Located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu invites guests to experience the Maldives in its most natural state. An eco-luxury resort in the Maldives, which has been recognised as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is celebrated for its truly Maldivian heritage, breathtaking natural surroundings and deep commitment to sustainability.
From serene beaches and crystal-clear waters to the ideal setting for both relaxation and eco-friendly fun filled exploration, brace yourselves to discover the “Seven Wonders” of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Captivating Natural Beauty and Secluded Setting
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, surrounded by gorgeous white sand beaches and lush greenery, invites relaxation and exploration. Accessible by seaplane, the resort provides guests with a stunning bird’s-eye view of the vibrant landscape, revealing the deep blues of the ocean and the greenery of the islands. Below the water’s surface, a flourishing ecosystem bursts with marine life and colourful coral reefs.
Sustainable Luxury and Eco-Conscious Initiatives
The resort is deeply committed to sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices in the daily operations. Guests can also support the marine life and reef conservation efforts by joining the coral planting and reef cleanup.
At the heart of the island, chefs grow herbs and vegetables, produce fresh jams and coconut honey for the buffet, and craft coconut oil for the spa – each item a reflection of the resort’s commitment to local ingredients and self-sufficiency.
This dedication to sustainability and eco-consciousness has earned the resort numerous accolades, including the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award in 2022, the Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence in 2023, and recognition as the Maldives’ Leading Green Resort at the World Travel Awards in both 2023 and 2024.
Culinary Adventure in the Heart of Nature
The resort offers a range of culinary delights, showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a fusion of Maldivian and international flavours, enhanced by herbs and vegetables grown on the island.
Guests can dine at Cowrie, known for its live cooking stations and themed buffets; Cornus, which specialises in Asian cuisine with a Maldivian twist; and the Beach Bar, offering refreshing drinks on the beach. Once a week, guests can experience a special Maldivian dinner, with chefs introducing each dish and sharing the inspiration behind the menu.
Private and Spacious Villas Inspired by Maldivian Architecture
For exceptional relaxation, choose from spacious beachfront or over-water villas, each beautifully crafted with traditional Maldivian architecture and modern amenities. These villas offer amazing views of the turquoise lagoon and direct access to the sandy beaches, ensuring a tranquil retreat. Each villa features elegant furnishings, private decks, and outdoor showers, ensuring guests experience comfort and relaxation.
Rich Marine Life and Underwater Discovery
Guests can discover the vibrant underwater ecosystem of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. They can join guided snorkelling and diving excursions to encounter colourful coral reefs, tropical fish, and magnificent sea turtles.
Hanifaru Bay, located just 20-25 minutes from Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu by speedboat, offers ocean enthusiasts the chance to witness manta ray sightings from May to November and whale shark encounters from August to November.
Stay with Purpose: Olive Ridley Project Marine Turtle Rescue Centre
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers guests a unique opportunity to engage with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), committed to rescuing and rehabilitating injured sea turtles. Home to the Maldives’ first fully equipped, veterinary-run rescue centre for sea turtles, it welcomes guests daily to visit and watch the turtle feeding.
To volunteer at the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, guests must sign a consent form and register for the voluntary service in advance. Details are provided upon booking. More information about Coco Collection’s collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project is available on the resort’s website.
Personalised and Authentic Maldivian Experience
At the heart of the resort is a commitment to personalised service, ensuring every guest’s needs are met and lasting memories are made.
For those seeking adventure, Embudhoo Island offers a unique escape. Just 15 minutes from the resort, this private deserted island features a single traditional hut, providing a rustic and romantic retreat. Guests can enjoy picnics prepared by the chefs, as well as barbecues and group celebrations, making it an outstanding setting for an exclusive Maldivian experience.
Unforgettable Maldives escapes this Eid at Centara Hotels & Resorts
Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to take a well-deserved break. Set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and powder-soft beaches, and blending Centara’s signature Thai hospitality with authentic Maldivian charm, these four unique properties, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, promise to take your celebration to new heights. Just a short flight from the UAE, travellers can bask in immersive island experiences, underwater adventures, exquisite dining, rejuvenating wellness experiences, and so much more.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
As the newest addition to Centara’s Maldivian portfolio, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives completes The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island destination that promises a truly distinctive holiday experience. A short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, this refined beachfront resort offers unparalleled privacy, elegantly appointed villas, world-class dining, and immersive activities set against the natural splendour of the Indian Ocean. Guests can also unwind at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, where locally harvested oils, restorative herbs, and centuries-old Thai and Ayurvedic healing traditions come together in rituals designed to soothe the senses and restore inner balance.
To celebrate Eid Al Adha, Centara invites guests to secure their next escape with its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Available on bookings made until 30th June 2025 for stays between now and 15th October 2025, enjoy a relaxing 4-night stay while only paying for 3, or extend your escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. To make your stay that extra bit special, this incredible offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary bubbly and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, plus extra perks for CentaraThe1 members and more.
Booking dates: From now until June 30th
Stay dates: From now until October 15th, 2025
Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7
Additional benefits:
- Upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast
- Club access
- Complimentary bubbly at Sunset Social on the first evening of the stay, with 2 glasses per 2 guests
- One couple’s spa treatment at Cenvaree Retreat
- Choice of a nighttime handline fishing trip or sunset dolphin cruise
- Additional 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, completing this multi-island wonderland. In contrast with its sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, this underwater-themed resort is part of Centara’s renowned Mirage brand and offers a vibrant, family-centric escape filled with endless entertainment, diverse dining, a dedicated kids’ club, Games Room, and the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree alongside a colourful Candy Spa for children. At the heart of the resort is a spectacular outdoor water complex featuring a swimming pool, kids’ pool, lazy river, and playful splash zone, making it an unforgettable destination for guests of all ages.
Experience an unforgettable family escape this Eid Al Adha with a limited-time Stay 3, Pay 2 offer at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Savour every moment with every third night complimentary between now and November as you settle into one of 145 stylish, beach-inspired rooms, each featuring a dining table and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool. Dive into non-stop fun with thrilling activities, an exciting kids club, a tropical lazy river, and relaxing treatments at the world-class SPA Cenvaree, plus playful mini treatments for little ones at the Candy Spa.
Don’t miss out and make the most of your well-deserved long weekend, Maldivian style, with boundless fun and adventure for guests of all ages at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Booking dates: From now until June 30th
Stay dates: From now until November 30th, 2025
Offer: Every third night is complimentary from now until November! – Stay 3 Pay 2, Stay 6 Pay 4, Stay 9 Pay 6 and more
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Accessible by a short speedboat ride, this idyllic island retreat is an adults-only haven, blending indulgence and tranquillity in equal measure. Relish a secluded island escape as you reconnect and rejuvenate in a private beachfront villa, savour a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, or simply soak up the sun beside the sparkling lagoon. Ideal for couples, honeymooners, or groups of friends, guests can also explore vibrant marine life through snorkelling or enjoy resort-wide activities, beach games, and water sports.
This Eid Al Adha, reboot, recharge, and rejuvenate with a one-of-a-kind getaway at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. This adults-only island paradise invites guests to bask in the Maldivian sunshine with 30% off on all villas and 45% off for CentaraThe1 Members. To begin your unforgettable sojourn in style, guests can enjoy 50% off on transfers for stays of 2 to 4 nights, plus guests staying in an opulent Overwater Villa will be treated to a bottle of sparkling grape and a fruit basket upon arrival.
To make your escape even more unforgettable, savour the resort’s world-class dining experiences with 20% off food and drinks throughout your stay or savour a succulent 3-course poolside dinner, available for guests on Half Board and above. Additionally, take advantage of 10% off water sports and excursions alongside complimentary snorkelling, pedalo, and kayaking, allowing you to make cherished memories with loved ones. Finally, a visit to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives would not be complete without a pampering session at SPA Cenvaree, where guests can enjoy buy one, get one on select treatments.
Book now and spoil yourself and a loved one with an unparalleled escape at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.
Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members
- 30% off for non-members
- 50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights
- Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas
- One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu
- 10% discount on water sports and excursions
- Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Escape to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, where Thai-inspired hospitality meets the raw beauty of a pristine island surrounded by vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life. Choose from 112 beachfront and overwater villas, then dive into unforgettable adventures like snorkelling along the colourful house reef and exploring a nearby shipwreck teeming with nurse sharks, rays, and lemon sharks. The expert dive centre team is on hand to guide couples, families, and adventure seekers alike through these wonders, all while sharing ways to help preserve the reef’s natural ecosystem.
Escape the ordinary with an unforgettable stay at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, with 45% off Flexible Rates for CentaraThe1 members and 30% off seaplane transfers, as well as endless perks and exciting experiences around every corner. From the moment you arrive to find handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit in your villa, you’ll know you’re somewhere special. Spend your days snorkelling vibrant reefs, paddling through crystal-clear waters, or exploring the island’s lush surroundings, then unwind with a buy-one-get-one spa treatment or sip cocktails with 20% off across all à la carte dining venues.
Families can look forward to a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples enjoy an intimate three-course dinner under the stars. Alternatively, enhance your stay further with floating breakfasts served in your private pool, beautifully decorated beds on arrival night, and generous savings on water sports, and more. With free stays and meals for little ones aged 6 and under, and complimentary access to snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos, this island retreat offers everything you need for a truly magical Maldivian escape this Eid Al Adha.
Booking dates: From now until January 14th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 14th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off Flexible Rates on all meal plans for CentaraThe1 Members
- 30% off on seaplane transfers for all persons with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights until January 10th, 2026 all
- Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas
- One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents
- 20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)
- Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu
- 10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions
- Complimentary use of snorkelling gear, pedalo, and Kayak
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Make Eid al-Adha fashion statement at SO/ Maldives
This Eid Al Adha, SO/ Maldives is turning tradition into a trend, delivering haute holiday vibes with a curated celebration where luxury meets legacy. Nestled like a jewel in the Emboodhoo Lagoon and just a sleek 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, the avant-garde island escape invites fashion-forward travellers to celebrate Eid with flair, flavour, and a full dose of fabulous.
This isn’t your typical island holiday, it’s Eid, SO/ style. With 80 impeccably designed beachfront and overwater villas, including ultra-chic two- and three-bedroom sanctuaries with private pools and panoramic ocean views, the island sets the stage for an ultra-glam getaway. Whether you’re lounging poolside or stepping out in resort wear that turns heads, every moment is designed for the style-conscious soul.
Wellness gets a couture twist at SO/ Maldives’ Wellness Camp, where tailored Eid spa packages offer indulgence from head to toe. Think a 45-minute head massage paired with a 45-minute foot massage, because feeling fabulous starts with relaxation. Whether you’re resetting solo or in good company, it’s self-care that speaks your language.
Families and friends find moments to create and connect with fashionably fun daytime experiences. While little ones dazzle in their own creative workshops, painting, crafting, and decorating festive delights, adults indulge in Pottery Experience sessions or beachside henna art that doubles as a wearable keepsake.
As the sun dips below the horizon, Lazuli Beach sets the perfect scene for a delightful family-sharing menu, bringing loved ones together over exquisite flavors. As twilight deepens, the Sunset Arabic Tea Ritual unfolds, an elegant moment of tradition complemented by a selection of decadent sweets, all enjoyed under the enchanting Maldivian night sky.
And for the thrill-seekers with an appetite for adventure? The water sports team at SO/ Maldives delivers fashionably fierce fun. From swimming with sharks to dolphin cruises and jet-ski jaunts, your Instagram feed is about to get a whole lot hotter.
This Eid, SO/ Maldives invites you to celebrate in style, with soul, serenity, and a splash of sparkle. Because on this island, Eid isn’t just a tradition. It’s a statement.
Green Globe Recertification underscores Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ environmental vision
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has once again achieved Green Globe Certification, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its operations. Rather than serving as a mere statement, sustainability at the resort is woven into every aspect of the guest experience, internal decision-making, and long-term strategy. The certification follows a comprehensive, independent audit evaluating the resort’s performance against more than 380 stringent compliance indicators — a demanding benchmark that the resort successfully met.
Significant strides have been made in reducing the property’s carbon footprint without compromising comfort or quality. Energy consumption is managed through the implementation of smart room controls and occupancy sensors, while 99 percent of lighting throughout the property utilizes high-efficiency LED technology. Hot water is supplied by a generator-powered heat exchanger system, complemented by steam-powered laundry machines and energy-efficient appliances in kitchens, guest rooms, and staff facilities. Digital systems have replaced paper-intensive processes, and a Green IT policy ensures all computers are powered down when not in use — reflecting the brand’s dedication to mindful, sustainable operations.
Water conservation remains a central focus of the resort’s environmental efforts. Operating independently from public water systems, the resort employs a sophisticated treatment plant that purifies seawater for use throughout the property. Efficiency is further enhanced by dual-flush toilets, low-flow fixtures, greywater recycling systems, and real-time monitoring technology. Preventative maintenance and regular checks help minimise waste before it occurs.
Situated in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions, the resort embraces proactive environmental action as essential. Electric buggies reduce carbon emissions on the island, while local sourcing practices lower transportation-related impacts and support nearby communities. A green procurement policy and ongoing staff training ensure that all departments align with the resort’s long-term sustainability objectives.
Marine conservation plays a prominent role at the resort’s Marine Discovery Centre, where initiatives such as coral propagation, guided snorkelling tours, and educational reef programs encourage guest participation in ocean protection efforts. A collaboration with Parley for the Oceans ensures that plastic waste is recycled and that marine ecosystems remain safeguarded for future generations.
Sustainability is seamlessly integrated into the guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. From the visible to the behind-the-scenes, it shapes every detail of a stay. The Maldives Discovery Centre offers visitors insights into local culture through exhibits, artisan displays, and live performances that celebrate Maldivian heritage. Interactive workshops with local craftspeople and educational exhibitions on maritime trade routes provide guests with a rich, immersive understanding of the destination—highlighting the connection between community, culture, and conservation.
This Green Globe recertification is not viewed as a conclusion but as part of a continuous journey. It reflects an enduring commitment to protecting the environment while delivering the unique rhythm, flavour, and hospitality that define the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives experience. Here, sustainability takes center stage as part of the headline act.
