Ten years of turtle conservation: Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Olive Ridley Project milestone

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, part of the boutique island resort collective Coco Collection, is marking ten years of partnership with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), celebrating a decade-long commitment to marine conservation in the Maldives.

The partnership reached a significant milestone in 2017 with the opening of the Maldives’ first veterinary-led Marine Turtle Rescue Centre at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, pioneering specialised sea turtle care in the country. Since its establishment, the centre has treated and released 152 injured turtles, achieving a rehabilitation success rate of nearly 60 per cent. The facility plays a critical role in caring for turtles impacted by human activities, including entanglement in marine debris and ghost nets.

Beyond rescue and rehabilitation, the Olive Ridley Project leads long-term sea turtle research across the Maldives, collecting data on nesting activity, population trends and threats to marine life. This work contributed to the country’s first National Red List Assessment of Threatened Species, published in 2022. Supported by a network of citizen scientists, ORP’s Maldives research team has documented more than 45,000 sea turtle encounters nationwide. Over the past decade, Coco Collection has been a major contributor to this effort, recording nearly 3,500 encounters and reinforcing its position as one of ORP’s most significant research partners.

Guests at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are invited to engage directly with these conservation initiatives through weekly marine talks, educational sessions led by the resort’s resident Marine Educator, and opportunities to witness rehabilitated sea turtles being released back into the ocean.

Commenting on the milestone, Siraj Waseem, General Manager of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, said that celebrating ten years of partnership with the Olive Ridley Project was a source of pride for Coco Collection. He noted that what began as a shared commitment to protecting marine life has evolved into a long-term collaboration rooted in education, conservation and meaningful guest engagement, adding that the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre continues to grow in strength with ORP’s support.

Dr Martin Stelfox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Olive Ridley Project, said the decade-long partnership reflects a pioneering collaboration and significant progress in sea turtle conservation in the Maldives. He highlighted advances in conservation medicine and research achieved together, as well as the impact of inspiring guests and Maldivian interns to care for and protect the country’s marine environment.

Over the past ten years, the ORP Marine Turtle Rescue Centre at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has hosted ten veterinary surgeons, each contributing to the development of sea turtle conservation medicine in the Maldives. Through the Sea Turtle Veterinary Trainee Programme, the resort and ORP have trained 29 veterinary professionals from 12 countries, helping to strengthen a global network of sea turtle clinical care across the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Alongside its conservation work, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu continues to offer a wide range of experiences for guests, from water sports such as water skiing, surfing and parasailing to sailing, paddle-boarding and kayaking in the surrounding lagoon. Visitors can also explore Maldivian culture through curated Coco Experiences that highlight local island life and heritage. As the resort marks ten years of collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu continues to demonstrate how meaningful conservation efforts can coexist with memorable guest experiences.