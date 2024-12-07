News
Niyama Private Islands Maldives goes platinum with Green Growth 2050 Certification
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has announced its upgrading from Gold to Platinum Green Growth 2050 certification, recognition of its unrivalled commitment to sustainability in tourism.
Made up of over 1,200 low-lying islands, the Maldives is one of the most susceptible nations in the world to climate change. It is for this reason that Niyama Private Islands Maldives has since its inception dedicated itself to sustainable operations, leading the way in minimising its carbon footprint.
Green Growth 2050 sets the global benchmark for sustainability in travel and tourism. With over 400 indicators based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, UNEP Green Economy Principles and UNWTO Ethics in Tourism, it quantifies sustainability in a hotel’s design, operations, environmental stewardship, and also social and community development.
This year, Niyama Private Islands Maldives achieved a 90% score and Platinum certification, joining fellow Minor Hotels properties Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, the first in the Maldives to achieve this lofty recognition.
“Sustainability is not just a goal – it is a core part of our identity”, says Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of the resort. “We are honoured to receive Green Growth 2050 Platinum certification, which reflects the hard work of our entire team, as well as our commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment and the local community. This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in sustainable luxury, hopefully inspiring others to do the same”.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives makes full use of the latest clean technology to conserve natural resources. Electricity consumption is lowered with inverter-type air conditioners and LED for maximum efficiency, all controlled by motion sensors to reduce wastage.
There is a reverse-osmosis plant on site to turn seawater into drinking water, greywater is filtered and recycled for use around the islands, laundry consumption is reduced thanks to a towel and linen reuse programme, and guest use reduced using variable-frequency pumps to control water flow.
This year, the resort managed an impressive 75% reduction in single-use plastics, replacing plastic amenities and bottles with refilables, wood, paper and glass. Waste is sorted, reused and recycled where possible, with a composter, compacter and incinerator on site to minimise landfill.
The environment of course plays a key role in the guest experience, and Niyama itself is pristine and green, with nurseries to conserve native plant species, and a chef’s garden to cultivate organic produce for guests. Marine life is protected with minimal interaction save for the nurturing of corals. There are also regular beach and reef clean-ups, and natural protection of the islands against erosion is provided by creeper plants.
Niyama operates very much as part of the local community, with snacks, coconuts and seafood sourced from neighbouring islands, Maldivian cooking classes and local island tours offered to guests, and local artisans employed for boduberu drumming and sand art. Maldivian culture and a sustainable way of life are also taught to the next generation at the resort’s kids’ club, ensuring Niyama’s sustainability efforts bear fruit over the long term.
Finally, through its Dollar Impact programme, matching guest donations dollar for dollar, Niyama supports worthy causes such as local schools and hospitals, the Holistic Approach to Reef Protection, a reef monitoring and rehabilitation programme carried out in partnership with American NGO Coral Reef CPR and Minor Hotels, and the Olive Ridley project that monitors the health of the Maldives’ beautiful sea turtles.
Awards
Universal Resorts’ Huvafen Fushi, Baros, Kurumba receive World Travel Awards 2024
Universal Resorts has announced that three of its eight properties have secured top honours at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2024, cementing their status as pioneers in international travel and innovation.
This year’s 31st edition of the awards – renowned as the travel industry’s highest accolade – was hosted on Thursday 24 November at a glittering ceremony in Funchal, Madeira. Huvafen Fushi, Baros and Kurumba were recognised for their groundbreaking excellence in hospitality, receiving the following titles:
- Maldives Leading Boutique Resort 2024 – Huvafen Fushi Maldives
- Maldives Leading Water Villa Resort 2024 – Baros Maldives
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024 – Kurumba Maldives
In addition to these awards, Baros was nominated for:
- Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
- Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024
- Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2024
Huvafen received a nomination for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024, while Kurumba was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024.
Another Universal Resort, Velassaru Maldives, celebrated for its sophisticated simplicity and beachfront allure, was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024.
The three resorts’ success reinforces the Maldives’ status as the World’s Leading Destination, a title it proudly secured for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year in the awards, solidifying its position as the ultimate paradise for discerning travellers. This achievement reflects the nation’s pristine natural beauty, unmatched experiences and world-class service.
Adding to its accolades, the Maldives was also named the World’s Leading Green Destination 2024, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious tourism practices. This recognition highlights the nation’s dedication to preserving its fragile ecosystems while offering travelers an exceptional yet environmentally responsible experience.
As the pioneers of high-end tourism in the Maldives, Universal Resorts has been creating unforgettable experiences for over five decades. Each of our award-winning resorts embodies the essence of Maldivian hospitality, offering unique escapes on naturally beautiful islands.
- Huvafen Fushi: redefining luxury with its intimate setting, Huvafen Fushi boasts private plunge pools in every room, the world’s first underwater spa and dedicated butler service, ensuring an unparalleled level of personalised attention. With fewer than 50 rooms, this is a five-star resort that epitomises the intimacy of a private island getaway.
- Baros: this iconic classic, renowned for its exceptional diving and underwater experiences, provides a tranquil sanctuary where guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, indulge in bespoke dining under the stars and unwind in an array of overwater villas boasting private pools and uninterrupted ocean views.
- Kurumba: blending laid-back luxury with vibrant energy, just a short trip from Malé, Kurumba has pristine beaches, tranquil gardens, water sports, cultural experiences and a dedicated kids’ club for families. Renowned as a premier MICE destination, Kurumba also excels in hosting world-class business events.
Universal Resorts began its journey in 1972 with Kurumba, the Maldives’ first-ever resort. While much has changed since those early days, the spirit of pioneering adventure remains at the heart of everything we do. Today, our collection of eight resorts continues to lead the way, each offering a unique and bespoke experience.
Visha Mahir, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts Management, commented: “Achieving these top honours at the World Travel Awards is an absolute delight. It’s a powerful endorsement of our passion for crafting extraordinary experiences in a destination that continues to redefine luxury travel. The Maldives, with its breathtaking natural beauty and innovative spirit, sets the stage for unforgettable journeys, and we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”
The World Travel Awards accolades follow October’s Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 triumph in which Universal Resorts properties Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo and Baros secured top rankings in the “World’s Best Resorts – Indian Ocean” category.
In 2023, Baros celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of genuine Maldivian hospitality and an unwavering dedication to exceeding guest expectations.
Huvafen Fushi, meanwhile, recently revealed a series of exclusive partnerships with renowned international beauty brands, including Natura Bissé, Aromatherapy Associates, Margaret Dabbs, Gentleman by Obsidian for Men and Cochine. These collaborations are integral to the extensive enhancement of this secluded island sanctuary, which reopened in October 2023 following a comprehensive renovation.
Kurumba Maldives has recently unveiled a range of exciting new experiences. The newly certified and Worldwide Kids-recognised Kurumba Kids Club offers innovative activities like an AR Sandbox and Coconut Kitchen for young explorers. At the spa, a refreshed menu introduces global beauty icons like Aromatherapy Associates, Obsidian Skincare for men, Margaret Dabbs London and Cochine in a serene, eco-conscious setting. Dining takes a bold turn with new executive chef Pedro Pecego, whose international flair shines in unique creations, including South American grill nights at Thila; an immersive ‘Omakase’ experiences at Hamakase; Middle Eastern flavours at Al Qasr; and North and South Indian-inspired dishes at Mahal.
Cooking
New year of culinary excellence at Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Collection, one of the highly recognised Maldivian-owned hospitality brands, is set to kick off 2025 by welcoming the globally celebrated Pâtissier, Chef Joanna Artieda, from 27 to 29 January, and Whole Hog BBQ’er, Chef Jord Althuizen, from 24 to 26 February, to Coco Bodu Hithi in North Malé Atoll.
Chef Joanna, a culinary virtuoso with years of expertise, has earned acclaim for her remarkable achievements and artistry. This includes receiving the first woman title of Best Spanish Chef in 2016, Madrid Fusion honour for two consecutive years, and to be titled as 1 of the 10 desserts that set trends in the World in Pastry Revolution Magazine in 2019. Further she acquired her last two honours, the 2022 Navarra Award for Gastronomy and the 2022 Best Pastry Chef Award.
At the end of 2019, she published her first book, “Sweet 12” (the world’s first digital book dedicated to seasonal products), a true creative tool with high hopes of innovating the traditions of sweet cuisine creation.
This collaboration ensures to feature the captivating fresh flavours of the island while artfully crafting an array of delectable sweets and mouthwatering small bites complemented with different flavours for guests of all ages – an exciting way to welcome the auspicious Year of the Dragon!
While Coco Bodu Hithi is known for its stunning barbecues under the stars, Coco Collection is honoured to welcome Chef Jord during the most romantic time of the year. Notable for his Whole Hog BBQ’er title in 2014, Chef Jord has won multiple awards for authoring four best-selling BBQ cookbooks (of the year award 2016 and 2017). Guests are invited for exquisite dining experiences at the resort as he puts forth a master of the grill and backed with his skill of perfection with an unforgettable dining experience, especially for the couples.
Recognised with multiple honours recently, Coco Collection aims to provide a unique culinary experience each day with incredible varieties. With Michelin Star chefs regularly visiting to create exquisite dining experiences for its guests, complementing the work Group Culinary Director and Michelin Star awarded chef, Martin Cahill, reflecting the resorts commitment to service and highly regarded gastronomic offerings.
Inspired to explore and indulge at Coco Bodu Hithi soon? Get ready to take advantage of the Discover Coco deals, which offer up to 40% savings on the spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve, contact reservations@cococollection.com and secure your extraordinary getaway.
News
Sweet start to festive season at Canareef Resort Maldives
As the festive season shines brightly at Canareef Resort Maldives, a heartwarming tradition brings together guests and staff alike in the spirit of celebration and joy. The annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony marks the official start of the holiday season, inviting all to partake in a fun and meaningful activity that blends the rich traditions of Christmas with the laid-back charm of island life.
This year, Canareef’s iconic cake mixing ceremony was a vibrant gathering where guests from across the globe joined hands, mixing a fragrant blend of dried fruits, nuts, and spices that symbolise the warmth, joy, and togetherness of the season. The event allowed guests to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere, while creating new bonds and memories that would last beyond the holiday season.
With hands full of festive ingredients and smiles all around, participants stirred the aromatic mixture in unison. The sweet scents of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum filled the air, carried by the gentle ocean breeze that swept through the resort. The essence of Christmas was alive as guests connected over this special tradition.
Canareef Resort Maldives has long been known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere, and this event was a perfect reflection of that spirit. Whether you’re looking for a tropical getaway or a place to make cherished holiday memories, Canareef offers an unforgettable experience where festive traditions come alive.
This Christmas season, escape to Canareef and celebrate not just with the spirit of mixing, but with the kind of magic that only a true island paradise can offer. Join the resort for more festive activities and create sweet memories that will last a lifetime.
For details about the Festive Programme at Canareef Resort Maldives, visit www.canareef.com/festive-season to download the eBrochure.
Trending
-
Business7 days ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to introduce 6 resorts in Maldives
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina celebrates birthday at Cocoon Maldives
-
Business1 week ago
Coca-Cola and MAWC: Responsible business partner for Maldives
-
Action7 days ago
Reconnect with nature: freediving adventures at One&Only Reethi Rah
-
Cooking1 week ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island partners with L’Olivo for Mediterranean gastronomic journey
-
News6 days ago
Banyan Tree’s 30th anniversary: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury
-
Action6 days ago
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo collaborates with MaRHE Centre on dolphin conservation
-
Celebration1 week ago
Rejuvenate and relax: Thanksgiving wellness experience at Dusit Thani Maldives