Celebrate castaway Christmas, New Year at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has unwrapped its Christmas & New Year 2024/25 line up. From a shark snorkel to crafting gingerbread water villas, a series of festive feasts with a twist, this island paradise is the ultimate location in which to spend the most wonderful time of the year.

The festive fun will centre around the theme ‘Tree of Life’, drawing inspiration from the timeless symbol: celebrating nature’s rhythms, the fresh energy of new beginnings and the strength of deep roots, growth and connection. Kicking off on the 22nd December 2024 all the way through to the 7th January 2025, the yuletide offerings include the below activities.

Whether islanders prefer to get crafty or ground themselves with yoga, meditation and a hypnotherapy workshop, there’s seasonal serenity in store for everyone at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives. Guests can sign up for a gingerbread house making class, create wooden Christmas decorations using recycled wood and get into the festive mood with a special tree-lighting ceremony on the beach to the sound of the Gili Christmas Choir.

For those in favour of active pursuits, a tennis match or surf lesson with Santa Claus, a beach volleyball tournament, shark snorkel, and a dolphin cruise are all on offer. Little ones will revel in the opportunity to watch Christmas movies with their toes in the sand at Gili’s cinema under the stars, enjoy coconut shell dreamcatcher making, and receive gifts delivered to their villa courtesy of Santa on a speedboat!

Guests will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in educational experiences and excursions that honour and celebrate the incredible natural wonders of the world.

Join the island’s marine biologists in crafting the Gili Coral Tree, head on a Gili Water Plant Tour, where guests can explore how the island turns ocean water into clean drinking water or opt for the Tree Expedition and Tree Grafting workshop where nature lovers will discover the fascinating technique of grafting (creating new trees by combining different parts from different plants). Little ones will love playful activities such as branch decoration class and gardening with the island’s head organic gardener.

Sustainability and conservation are at the heart of Gili Lankanfushi’s vision, with an emphasis on preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and leaving only footprints behind. Thanks to the island’s Coral Lines project, guests can now get involved in the island’s sustainability initiatives during their stay.

An array of very special ‘bucket list on the beach’ gastronomic experiences will be on offer to guests. Foodies will be spoilt for choice with culinary offerings ranging from an Indian Tandoor feast and a Brazilian barbeque served churrascaria-style to a Mediterranean spice souk bazaar and a “Roots” wine dinner, where the chef and sommelier will curate a paired dinner inspired by a tree’s life-giving and anchoring root.

Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.