Fushifaru Maldives unveils magical festive season programme for 2024/2025
Fushifaru Maldives has announced its fun-filled festive programme, set to bring joy and cheer to guests from 20th December 2024 to 6th January 2025. With an array of exciting activities tailored for adults and children, the resort promises an unforgettable holiday experience on their exquisite, little island.
The festivities will begin on 20th December with a Christmas tree decorating event, inviting guests to embrace the spirit of the season as they come together to adorn the island’s grand Christmas tree, which will be followed by a Lighting Ceremony in the evening. Throughout the festive period, both children and adults can look forward to engaging in unique experiences that highlight the best of Fushifaru’s offerings.
Adults can join sushi-making classes with expert chefs, alongside sunrise and sunset beach yoga sessions and wine enthusiasts will have the chance to indulge in exclusive wine tastings, sampling a carefully curated selection of fine wines under the guidance of the resort’s sommelier, enhancing the overall dining experience.
Families visiting Fushifaru will find a host of activities designed to create lasting memories for younger guests. Children can unleash their creativity during cookie decorating sessions, crafting their own festive treats with an array of colourful toppings.
The highlight of the season will be Santa’s much-anticipated arrival on Christmas Eve, where he will make a spectacular entrance, bringing gifts and spreading holiday cheer across the island. In addition, little adventurers can take part in a fun-filled treasure hunt, exploring the island in search of hidden surprises.
As the New Year approaches, Fushifaru will host a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests can expect a vibrant night of live music, themed dining experiences, and a grand countdown party on the beach, welcoming 2025 with style. The celebrations will continue into the new year, with a special focus on Orthodox Christmas on 6th January and unique events and activities that honour this important cultural holiday.
This year, the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Orthodox Christmas Dinner will be graced by a spectacular performance from the renowned Anna Sklyar. A Russian opera and pop singer celebrated for her participation in The Voice, Anna is known for her unique soprano voice with a captivating timbre that enchants audiences.
Her diverse repertoire spans eight languages and ranges from timeless opera classics to contemporary pop hits, promising an unforgettable evening of world-class entertainment that perfectly complements the festive celebrations at Fushifaru.
Indulge in seasonal delights, festive celebrations, live music, DJ and entertainment as well as a variety of activities tailored for the whole family. From scrumptious Christmas & New Year Gala Dinners to exciting events such as Santa’s Arrival and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fushifaru Maldives ensures a magical holiday season for everyone.
Book your stay of 5 nights or more before 23rd December 2024 for travel between 24th December 2024 and 9th January 2025, and enjoy 20% discount on room rates. For more information about Fushifaru Maldives and its services and experiences, please visit www.fushifaru.com or contact reservations@fushifaru.com
Celebrate castaway Christmas, New Year at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has unwrapped its Christmas & New Year 2024/25 line up. From a shark snorkel to crafting gingerbread water villas, a series of festive feasts with a twist, this island paradise is the ultimate location in which to spend the most wonderful time of the year.
The festive fun will centre around the theme ‘Tree of Life’, drawing inspiration from the timeless symbol: celebrating nature’s rhythms, the fresh energy of new beginnings and the strength of deep roots, growth and connection. Kicking off on the 22nd December 2024 all the way through to the 7th January 2025, the yuletide offerings include the below activities.
Whether islanders prefer to get crafty or ground themselves with yoga, meditation and a hypnotherapy workshop, there’s seasonal serenity in store for everyone at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives. Guests can sign up for a gingerbread house making class, create wooden Christmas decorations using recycled wood and get into the festive mood with a special tree-lighting ceremony on the beach to the sound of the Gili Christmas Choir.
For those in favour of active pursuits, a tennis match or surf lesson with Santa Claus, a beach volleyball tournament, shark snorkel, and a dolphin cruise are all on offer. Little ones will revel in the opportunity to watch Christmas movies with their toes in the sand at Gili’s cinema under the stars, enjoy coconut shell dreamcatcher making, and receive gifts delivered to their villa courtesy of Santa on a speedboat!
Guests will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in educational experiences and excursions that honour and celebrate the incredible natural wonders of the world.
Join the island’s marine biologists in crafting the Gili Coral Tree, head on a Gili Water Plant Tour, where guests can explore how the island turns ocean water into clean drinking water or opt for the Tree Expedition and Tree Grafting workshop where nature lovers will discover the fascinating technique of grafting (creating new trees by combining different parts from different plants). Little ones will love playful activities such as branch decoration class and gardening with the island’s head organic gardener.
Sustainability and conservation are at the heart of Gili Lankanfushi’s vision, with an emphasis on preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and leaving only footprints behind. Thanks to the island’s Coral Lines project, guests can now get involved in the island’s sustainability initiatives during their stay.
An array of very special ‘bucket list on the beach’ gastronomic experiences will be on offer to guests. Foodies will be spoilt for choice with culinary offerings ranging from an Indian Tandoor feast and a Brazilian barbeque served churrascaria-style to a Mediterranean spice souk bazaar and a “Roots” wine dinner, where the chef and sommelier will curate a paired dinner inspired by a tree’s life-giving and anchoring root.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives goes platinum with Green Growth 2050 Certification
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has announced its upgrading from Gold to Platinum Green Growth 2050 certification, recognition of its unrivalled commitment to sustainability in tourism.
Made up of over 1,200 low-lying islands, the Maldives is one of the most susceptible nations in the world to climate change. It is for this reason that Niyama Private Islands Maldives has since its inception dedicated itself to sustainable operations, leading the way in minimising its carbon footprint.
Green Growth 2050 sets the global benchmark for sustainability in travel and tourism. With over 400 indicators based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, UNEP Green Economy Principles and UNWTO Ethics in Tourism, it quantifies sustainability in a hotel’s design, operations, environmental stewardship, and also social and community development.
This year, Niyama Private Islands Maldives achieved a 90% score and Platinum certification, joining fellow Minor Hotels properties Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, the first in the Maldives to achieve this lofty recognition.
“Sustainability is not just a goal – it is a core part of our identity”, says Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of the resort. “We are honoured to receive Green Growth 2050 Platinum certification, which reflects the hard work of our entire team, as well as our commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment and the local community. This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in sustainable luxury, hopefully inspiring others to do the same”.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives makes full use of the latest clean technology to conserve natural resources. Electricity consumption is lowered with inverter-type air conditioners and LED for maximum efficiency, all controlled by motion sensors to reduce wastage.
There is a reverse-osmosis plant on site to turn seawater into drinking water, greywater is filtered and recycled for use around the islands, laundry consumption is reduced thanks to a towel and linen reuse programme, and guest use reduced using variable-frequency pumps to control water flow.
This year, the resort managed an impressive 75% reduction in single-use plastics, replacing plastic amenities and bottles with refilables, wood, paper and glass. Waste is sorted, reused and recycled where possible, with a composter, compacter and incinerator on site to minimise landfill.
The environment of course plays a key role in the guest experience, and Niyama itself is pristine and green, with nurseries to conserve native plant species, and a chef’s garden to cultivate organic produce for guests. Marine life is protected with minimal interaction save for the nurturing of corals. There are also regular beach and reef clean-ups, and natural protection of the islands against erosion is provided by creeper plants.
Niyama operates very much as part of the local community, with snacks, coconuts and seafood sourced from neighbouring islands, Maldivian cooking classes and local island tours offered to guests, and local artisans employed for boduberu drumming and sand art. Maldivian culture and a sustainable way of life are also taught to the next generation at the resort’s kids’ club, ensuring Niyama’s sustainability efforts bear fruit over the long term.
Finally, through its Dollar Impact programme, matching guest donations dollar for dollar, Niyama supports worthy causes such as local schools and hospitals, the Holistic Approach to Reef Protection, a reef monitoring and rehabilitation programme carried out in partnership with American NGO Coral Reef CPR and Minor Hotels, and the Olive Ridley project that monitors the health of the Maldives’ beautiful sea turtles.
Awards
Universal Resorts’ Huvafen Fushi, Baros, Kurumba receive World Travel Awards 2024
Universal Resorts has announced that three of its eight properties have secured top honours at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2024, cementing their status as pioneers in international travel and innovation.
This year’s 31st edition of the awards – renowned as the travel industry’s highest accolade – was hosted on Thursday 24 November at a glittering ceremony in Funchal, Madeira. Huvafen Fushi, Baros and Kurumba were recognised for their groundbreaking excellence in hospitality, receiving the following titles:
- Maldives Leading Boutique Resort 2024 – Huvafen Fushi Maldives
- Maldives Leading Water Villa Resort 2024 – Baros Maldives
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024 – Kurumba Maldives
In addition to these awards, Baros was nominated for:
- Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
- Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024
- Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2024
Huvafen received a nomination for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2024, while Kurumba was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2024.
Another Universal Resort, Velassaru Maldives, celebrated for its sophisticated simplicity and beachfront allure, was nominated for Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024.
The three resorts’ success reinforces the Maldives’ status as the World’s Leading Destination, a title it proudly secured for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year in the awards, solidifying its position as the ultimate paradise for discerning travellers. This achievement reflects the nation’s pristine natural beauty, unmatched experiences and world-class service.
Adding to its accolades, the Maldives was also named the World’s Leading Green Destination 2024, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious tourism practices. This recognition highlights the nation’s dedication to preserving its fragile ecosystems while offering travelers an exceptional yet environmentally responsible experience.
As the pioneers of high-end tourism in the Maldives, Universal Resorts has been creating unforgettable experiences for over five decades. Each of our award-winning resorts embodies the essence of Maldivian hospitality, offering unique escapes on naturally beautiful islands.
- Huvafen Fushi: redefining luxury with its intimate setting, Huvafen Fushi boasts private plunge pools in every room, the world’s first underwater spa and dedicated butler service, ensuring an unparalleled level of personalised attention. With fewer than 50 rooms, this is a five-star resort that epitomises the intimacy of a private island getaway.
- Baros: this iconic classic, renowned for its exceptional diving and underwater experiences, provides a tranquil sanctuary where guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, indulge in bespoke dining under the stars and unwind in an array of overwater villas boasting private pools and uninterrupted ocean views.
- Kurumba: blending laid-back luxury with vibrant energy, just a short trip from Malé, Kurumba has pristine beaches, tranquil gardens, water sports, cultural experiences and a dedicated kids’ club for families. Renowned as a premier MICE destination, Kurumba also excels in hosting world-class business events.
Universal Resorts began its journey in 1972 with Kurumba, the Maldives’ first-ever resort. While much has changed since those early days, the spirit of pioneering adventure remains at the heart of everything we do. Today, our collection of eight resorts continues to lead the way, each offering a unique and bespoke experience.
Visha Mahir, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts Management, commented: “Achieving these top honours at the World Travel Awards is an absolute delight. It’s a powerful endorsement of our passion for crafting extraordinary experiences in a destination that continues to redefine luxury travel. The Maldives, with its breathtaking natural beauty and innovative spirit, sets the stage for unforgettable journeys, and we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”
The World Travel Awards accolades follow October’s Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 triumph in which Universal Resorts properties Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo and Baros secured top rankings in the “World’s Best Resorts – Indian Ocean” category.
In 2023, Baros celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a legacy of genuine Maldivian hospitality and an unwavering dedication to exceeding guest expectations.
Huvafen Fushi, meanwhile, recently revealed a series of exclusive partnerships with renowned international beauty brands, including Natura Bissé, Aromatherapy Associates, Margaret Dabbs, Gentleman by Obsidian for Men and Cochine. These collaborations are integral to the extensive enhancement of this secluded island sanctuary, which reopened in October 2023 following a comprehensive renovation.
Kurumba Maldives has recently unveiled a range of exciting new experiences. The newly certified and Worldwide Kids-recognised Kurumba Kids Club offers innovative activities like an AR Sandbox and Coconut Kitchen for young explorers. At the spa, a refreshed menu introduces global beauty icons like Aromatherapy Associates, Obsidian Skincare for men, Margaret Dabbs London and Cochine in a serene, eco-conscious setting. Dining takes a bold turn with new executive chef Pedro Pecego, whose international flair shines in unique creations, including South American grill nights at Thila; an immersive ‘Omakase’ experiences at Hamakase; Middle Eastern flavours at Al Qasr; and North and South Indian-inspired dishes at Mahal.
