Fushifaru Maldives unveils magical festive season programme for 2024/2025

Fushifaru Maldives has announced its fun-filled festive programme, set to bring joy and cheer to guests from 20th December 2024 to 6th January 2025. With an array of exciting activities tailored for adults and children, the resort promises an unforgettable holiday experience on their exquisite, little island.

The festivities will begin on 20th December with a Christmas tree decorating event, inviting guests to embrace the spirit of the season as they come together to adorn the island’s grand Christmas tree, which will be followed by a Lighting Ceremony in the evening. Throughout the festive period, both children and adults can look forward to engaging in unique experiences that highlight the best of Fushifaru’s offerings.

Adults can join sushi-making classes with expert chefs, alongside sunrise and sunset beach yoga sessions and wine enthusiasts will have the chance to indulge in exclusive wine tastings, sampling a carefully curated selection of fine wines under the guidance of the resort’s sommelier, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Families visiting Fushifaru will find a host of activities designed to create lasting memories for younger guests. Children can unleash their creativity during cookie decorating sessions, crafting their own festive treats with an array of colourful toppings.

The highlight of the season will be Santa’s much-anticipated arrival on Christmas Eve, where he will make a spectacular entrance, bringing gifts and spreading holiday cheer across the island. In addition, little adventurers can take part in a fun-filled treasure hunt, exploring the island in search of hidden surprises.

As the New Year approaches, Fushifaru will host a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests can expect a vibrant night of live music, themed dining experiences, and a grand countdown party on the beach, welcoming 2025 with style. The celebrations will continue into the new year, with a special focus on Orthodox Christmas on 6th January and unique events and activities that honour this important cultural holiday.

This year, the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Orthodox Christmas Dinner will be graced by a spectacular performance from the renowned Anna Sklyar. A Russian opera and pop singer celebrated for her participation in The Voice, Anna is known for her unique soprano voice with a captivating timbre that enchants audiences.

Her diverse repertoire spans eight languages and ranges from timeless opera classics to contemporary pop hits, promising an unforgettable evening of world-class entertainment that perfectly complements the festive celebrations at Fushifaru.

Indulge in seasonal delights, festive celebrations, live music, DJ and entertainment as well as a variety of activities tailored for the whole family. From scrumptious Christmas & New Year Gala Dinners to exciting events such as Santa’s Arrival and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fushifaru Maldives ensures a magical holiday season for everyone.

Book your stay of 5 nights or more before 23rd December 2024 for travel between 24th December 2024 and 9th January 2025, and enjoy 20% discount on room rates. For more information about Fushifaru Maldives and its services and experiences, please visit www.fushifaru.com or contact reservations@fushifaru.com