Barcelo Nasandhura Malé to open in Q1 2025

Barcelo Nasandhura Malé, the Maldives’ newest luxury destination, is set to open its doors in Q1 2025.

Located on the site of the former Nasandhura Palace Hotel, the property will become the largest hotel in the capital, Malé. With 136 elegantly designed rooms, including 95 with stunning ocean views, and 116 luxurious serviced apartments, Barcelo Nasandhura Malé promises a unique blend of sophistication, comfort, and convenience in the heart of this vibrant city.

Operated by the renowned Spanish hotel chain Barcelo Group, the hotel represents a significant expansion of the brand’s presence in the Maldives and beyond. Barcelo Group, known for its exceptional resorts, recently opened Barcelo Whale Lagoon Maldives in South Ari Atoll in August 2024, further solidifying its growing portfolio in the region. In addition to its Maldivian properties, Barcelo Group manages a range of high-profile hotels across the UAE, Thailand, and several European countries.

Barcelo Nasandhura Malé will feature an array of premium facilities, including four upscale dining outlets, a rooftop shisha bar, an oceanfront pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and a luxurious spa. The hotel will also boast 1,034 square meters of versatile MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) space, making it an ideal venue for corporate events and gatherings.

While some serviced apartments were initially intended for residential use, they will now be available for daily rental, offering guests enhanced flexibility and a wider range of accommodation options. Originally scheduled to open on December 1, 2024, the opening has been slightly delayed due to minor construction work. However, the team remains committed to ensuring Barcelo Nasandhura Malé is ready to welcome its first guests in Q1 2025.

Barcelo Hotel Group, awarded World’s Leading Hotel Management Company 2023 by the World Travel Awards, is the second-largest hotel chain in Spain and ranks among the 30 largest globally in terms of the number of rooms. Founded in 1931, this family-run organisation operates 280 four- and five-star city and holiday hotels, offering more than 62,000 rooms across 25 countries. The group markets its hotels under four distinct brands, each focused on providing diverse and memorable travel experiences.

Renowned for its commitment to excellence and sustainability, Barcelo Hotel Group delivers exceptional stays, seamlessly blending luxury, comfort, and environmental responsibility.