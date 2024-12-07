Business
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé to open in Q1 2025
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé, the Maldives’ newest luxury destination, is set to open its doors in Q1 2025.
Located on the site of the former Nasandhura Palace Hotel, the property will become the largest hotel in the capital, Malé. With 136 elegantly designed rooms, including 95 with stunning ocean views, and 116 luxurious serviced apartments, Barcelo Nasandhura Malé promises a unique blend of sophistication, comfort, and convenience in the heart of this vibrant city.
Operated by the renowned Spanish hotel chain Barcelo Group, the hotel represents a significant expansion of the brand’s presence in the Maldives and beyond. Barcelo Group, known for its exceptional resorts, recently opened Barcelo Whale Lagoon Maldives in South Ari Atoll in August 2024, further solidifying its growing portfolio in the region. In addition to its Maldivian properties, Barcelo Group manages a range of high-profile hotels across the UAE, Thailand, and several European countries.
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé will feature an array of premium facilities, including four upscale dining outlets, a rooftop shisha bar, an oceanfront pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and a luxurious spa. The hotel will also boast 1,034 square meters of versatile MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) space, making it an ideal venue for corporate events and gatherings.
While some serviced apartments were initially intended for residential use, they will now be available for daily rental, offering guests enhanced flexibility and a wider range of accommodation options. Originally scheduled to open on December 1, 2024, the opening has been slightly delayed due to minor construction work. However, the team remains committed to ensuring Barcelo Nasandhura Malé is ready to welcome its first guests in Q1 2025.
Barcelo Hotel Group, awarded World’s Leading Hotel Management Company 2023 by the World Travel Awards, is the second-largest hotel chain in Spain and ranks among the 30 largest globally in terms of the number of rooms. Founded in 1931, this family-run organisation operates 280 four- and five-star city and holiday hotels, offering more than 62,000 rooms across 25 countries. The group markets its hotels under four distinct brands, each focused on providing diverse and memorable travel experiences.
Renowned for its commitment to excellence and sustainability, Barcelo Hotel Group delivers exceptional stays, seamlessly blending luxury, comfort, and environmental responsibility.
Action
Denise Hoefer brings world-class Padel to The Nautilus Maldives
As part of its ‘Masters for Masters’ series, The Nautilus Maldives will host Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and one of the world’s top 50 most influential figures in the padel industry, for an exclusive Padel Masterclass from March 22 to 25, 2025. This exceptional event invites guests to enhance their padel skills under the expert guidance of a global champion, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ Indian Ocean.
Padel, recognised as the world’s fastest-growing sport, has captured the hearts of 30 million enthusiasts globally, according to the International Padel Federation. This March, The Nautilus will provide a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in this thrilling game during a four-day Padel Masterclass led by Denise Hoefer, Germany’s top-ranked female padel player and captain of the German national team. Participants will refine their techniques on The Nautilus’s state-of-the-art padel court, while experiencing the island’s signature blend of world-class coaching and timeless, unscripted hospitality.
The Padel Masterclass will feature a tailored mix of group and private sessions, catering to players of all levels. Younger participants will have the chance to join the Young Wonderers program, offering specially designed classes that introduce the sport in a fun and engaging way. After an energising day on the court, guests can unwind at Solasta Spa, where exclusive treatments by Maison Caulières—such as Spinal Connection Deep Tissue Healing, Volcanic Stone Therapy, and Warm Poultices—promise ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. These tranquil spa experiences provide a perfect complement to the day’s dynamic activities, leaving participants refreshed and revitalised.
With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences, The Nautilus offers an intimate sanctuary within the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Surrounded by powder-soft white sands, vibrant coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters, this private island retreat redefines bespoke hospitality. Every element is meticulously crafted to inspire, offering guests an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience focused on relaxation, renewal, and discovery. Whether honing padel skills or embracing the serenity of island life, The Nautilus stands as the ultimate destination for discerning travellers.
Business
BBM, Lifebuoy empowers hygiene practices among Maldivian children
BBM, in collaboration with Lifebuoy, marked Global Handwashing Day 2024 with engaging activities aimed at instilling the habit of proper hand hygiene among Maldivian school children. Held on November 17th, the event continued the successful “H for Handwashing” campaign, blending education with creativity and fun.
The initiative featured info sessions, exciting games, and creative contests designed to teach children the importance of handwashing while giving them a hands-on understanding of the correct techniques. Activities ranged from reimagined board games like “Germs & Ladders” and “Handwashing Ludo” to interactive sessions that reinforced hygiene habits in an enjoyable way.
This campaign underscores BBM’s commitment to fostering healthier practices among the younger generation, contributing to a healthier and more hygienic Maldives. COO of BBM, A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, emphasised, “At BBM, we believe that empowering the next generation with the knowledge and tools for better hygiene practices is vital for building a resilient and healthy community. We are proud to continue our efforts in collaboration with partners like Lifebuoy.”
Adding to this, Muksith Hussain, Head of Retail Sales at BBM, shared, “Reaching children through such innovative initiatives helps us lay the foundation for a healthier tomorrow. We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and participation of these young minds in learning the importance of hygiene.”
The event also saw valuable support from the Maldivian Red Crescent (MRC), whose contributions enriched the experience for the children. BBM expressed gratitude for MRC’s involvement, as their efforts played a key role in making the event impactful and memorable.
Through campaigns like this, BBM aims to nurture a lifelong habit of handwashing, creating a brighter and healthier future for the Maldives.
Let’s keep the spirit alive—join the Handwashing Revolution with BBM and Lifebuoy!
Business
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to introduce 6 resorts in Maldives
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS has announced the first phase of its plan to develop six resorts in the Maldives. Co-founded by CEO Laith Pharaon, the company aims to establish a hospitality model based on personalised service, artistic design, and a cosmopolitan lifestyle.
The initial two resorts are set to open in South Malé Atoll in 2025 and 2026, with each property featuring unique experiences. All resorts will adhere to a shared philosophy of tailoring stays to individual guest preferences.
Speaking about the company’s approach, Pharaon highlighted the focus on enhancing the guest experience by prioritising time, space, and freedom. He stated that removing unnecessary elements allows the company to deliver a guest journey aligned with expectations.
Director of Operations Marc Gussing shared insights into the planned offerings, which include personalised services beginning before guests arrive. Gussing, with nearly 15 years of experience in the Maldives, emphasised the aim to cater to guests seeking customised experiences that align with their preferences.
SIX & SIX has outlined its commitment to sustainability through ambitious environmental and social goals. The resorts will incorporate solar power, zero-waste practices, support for local produce, reef rehabilitation projects, and community programmes. These efforts aim to preserve the Maldives’ natural environment and contribute to its local communities.
The first resort, RAH GILI MALDIVES, will open in late 2025. Located in South Malé Atoll, the resort is near a dolphin sanctuary and will offer 74 pool villas, including 38 overwater options. Villas will range from 120 to 200 square meters, each featuring private pools. Guests will have access to dining options, cultural activities, and social spaces.
In 2026, DHON MAAGA MALDIVES will follow as an ultra-luxury resort. The property will include 31 overwater and 25 beach villas, with sizes ranging from 250 to over 400 square meters. Features include private pools, wellness facilities, and fine dining. The resort also plans to offer private-jet transfers and a wine cellar, aiming to deliver exclusive experiences.
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS is positioning itself as a key player in the Maldives’ hospitality sector with its blend of tailored experiences and sustainability-driven practices.
