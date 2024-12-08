Third ‘Two Hearts’ menu unveiled at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

One menu; two hearts. The third chapter in the culinary partnership between master of modern Indian cuisine Chef Hari Nayak and Head Chef Kishan Singh of Baraabaru continues at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa this holiday season.

From December 15 to 21, 2024, Chef Nayak will be in residence at Kuda Huraa launching a dazzling new menu at Baraabaru – one of CNN Travel’s top ten Maldives’ Finest Tables 2022. In Baraabaru’s dramatic torch-lit lagoon-top surrounds, the chefs’ modern interpretation of traditional regional cuisine offers an illuminating journey across India. Every bite tells the story of two chefs united by a love of authentic Indian flavours, fresh local ingredients, and the joy of co-creation.

Small plates are inspired by the Subcontinent’s vibrant street foods and bustling culinary culture. Bright and tangy Shiso Leaf Chaat reimagines traditional chaat with fresh shiso leaves for a citrus-fresh bite; a light Avocado Bhel sings with zesty spices; and Dahi Vada Aloo Dum pairs soft yogurt-soaked vadas with flavourful potatoes for a comfort-fuelled fusion of textures and tastes.

Mains also offer a contemporary twist on classic dishes. Daab Chingri bursting with plump prawns in coconut elevates a traditional Bengali dish with bold, aromatic notes. Mysore Biryani brings the essence of southern India with fragrant rice, slow-cooked meat, and an intricate spice balance. Duck Mappas reinterprets the Keralan classic, with succulent duck in a warmly spiced coconut sauce.

The heart-led partnership between Indian-born, New York-based Chef Hari Nayak and Indian-born, Maldives-based Chef Kishan Singh unites two culinary visionaries. A trailblazer of modern Indian gastronomy, Chef Nayak has elevated Indian cuisine with his artful interpretations. Chef Singh, celebrated for his mastery of natural flavours and expertise in India’s diverse culinary traditions, brings a passion that has cemented Baraabaru’s 25-year reputation as the Maldives’ leading Indian restaurant. Their collaboration, which began in October 2023, spans seasonal week-long residencies, a year-round set-dinner menu, and a deep commitment to shared dreams and passions.

Discover the alchemy of Chef Nayak and Chef Singh’s partnership at Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa from December 15, 2024. Chef Nayak will be in residence from December 15 to 21, 2024, and April 21 to 26, 2025 with the “Two Hearts” menu available at Baraabaru year-round.

To be one of the first to try the latest Two Hearts menu at Baraabaru, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the Central Reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.