News
Dusit Thani Maldives hosts exclusive masterclasses with Robin and Laurie Haase
Dusit Thani Maldives recently hosted two exceptional masterclasses featuring world-renowned Dutch professionals, Robin Haase and Laurie Haase, offering guests unique opportunities to learn and grow while enjoying the resort’s serene surroundings.
The day began with a Pilates Masterclass led by Laurie Haase, a highly acclaimed Pilates instructor, at the tranquil Wellness Pavilion. Guests embraced this 50-minute session as an opportunity to rejuvenate their minds and bodies under Laurie’s expert guidance, blending mindful movement with the peaceful ambiance of the resort.
Later in the afternoon, Robin Haase, a celebrated Dutch professional tennis player, held a thrilling Tennis Masterclass for children at the resort’s Tennis Court. As part of the ‘Haase Academy,’ this one-hour session was specially tailored for children, inspiring the younger generation to explore the joy of tennis and learn from a world-class athlete.
“We are delighted to have hosted Robin and Laurie Haase for these inspiring masterclasses. Their expertise and passion for their respective fields have brought unforgettable experiences to our guests, perfectly aligning with Dusit Thani Maldives’ commitment to wellness, sports, and personal enrichment,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives.
These exclusive sessions are part of Dusit Thani Maldives’ dedication to providing guests with enriching activities that go beyond relaxation, fostering memorable connections and personal growth in a luxurious island setting.
Situated in the heart of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives is a serene haven that blends Thai-inspired luxury with Maldivian culture, offering guests exclusive experiences such as vibrant marine life, world-class wellness at Devarana Wellness, fine dining, luxurious villas, and a diverse range of activities.
Food
Third ‘Two Hearts’ menu unveiled at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
One menu; two hearts. The third chapter in the culinary partnership between master of modern Indian cuisine Chef Hari Nayak and Head Chef Kishan Singh of Baraabaru continues at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa this holiday season.
From December 15 to 21, 2024, Chef Nayak will be in residence at Kuda Huraa launching a dazzling new menu at Baraabaru – one of CNN Travel’s top ten Maldives’ Finest Tables 2022. In Baraabaru’s dramatic torch-lit lagoon-top surrounds, the chefs’ modern interpretation of traditional regional cuisine offers an illuminating journey across India. Every bite tells the story of two chefs united by a love of authentic Indian flavours, fresh local ingredients, and the joy of co-creation.
Small plates are inspired by the Subcontinent’s vibrant street foods and bustling culinary culture. Bright and tangy Shiso Leaf Chaat reimagines traditional chaat with fresh shiso leaves for a citrus-fresh bite; a light Avocado Bhel sings with zesty spices; and Dahi Vada Aloo Dum pairs soft yogurt-soaked vadas with flavourful potatoes for a comfort-fuelled fusion of textures and tastes.
Mains also offer a contemporary twist on classic dishes. Daab Chingri bursting with plump prawns in coconut elevates a traditional Bengali dish with bold, aromatic notes. Mysore Biryani brings the essence of southern India with fragrant rice, slow-cooked meat, and an intricate spice balance. Duck Mappas reinterprets the Keralan classic, with succulent duck in a warmly spiced coconut sauce.
The heart-led partnership between Indian-born, New York-based Chef Hari Nayak and Indian-born, Maldives-based Chef Kishan Singh unites two culinary visionaries. A trailblazer of modern Indian gastronomy, Chef Nayak has elevated Indian cuisine with his artful interpretations. Chef Singh, celebrated for his mastery of natural flavours and expertise in India’s diverse culinary traditions, brings a passion that has cemented Baraabaru’s 25-year reputation as the Maldives’ leading Indian restaurant. Their collaboration, which began in October 2023, spans seasonal week-long residencies, a year-round set-dinner menu, and a deep commitment to shared dreams and passions.
Discover the alchemy of Chef Nayak and Chef Singh’s partnership at Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa from December 15, 2024. Chef Nayak will be in residence from December 15 to 21, 2024, and April 21 to 26, 2025 with the “Two Hearts” menu available at Baraabaru year-round.
To be one of the first to try the latest Two Hearts menu at Baraabaru, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the Central Reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Business
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé to open in Q1 2025
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé, the Maldives’ newest luxury destination, is set to open its doors in Q1 2025.
Located on the site of the former Nasandhura Palace Hotel, the property will become the largest hotel in the capital, Malé. With 136 elegantly designed rooms, including 95 with stunning ocean views, and 116 luxurious serviced apartments, Barcelo Nasandhura Malé promises a unique blend of sophistication, comfort, and convenience in the heart of this vibrant city.
Operated by the renowned Spanish hotel chain Barcelo Group, the hotel represents a significant expansion of the brand’s presence in the Maldives and beyond. Barcelo Group, known for its exceptional resorts, recently opened Barcelo Whale Lagoon Maldives in South Ari Atoll in August 2024, further solidifying its growing portfolio in the region. In addition to its Maldivian properties, Barcelo Group manages a range of high-profile hotels across the UAE, Thailand, and several European countries.
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé will feature an array of premium facilities, including four upscale dining outlets, a rooftop shisha bar, an oceanfront pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and a luxurious spa. The hotel will also boast 1,034 square meters of versatile MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) space, making it an ideal venue for corporate events and gatherings.
While some serviced apartments were initially intended for residential use, they will now be available for daily rental, offering guests enhanced flexibility and a wider range of accommodation options. Originally scheduled to open on December 1, 2024, the opening has been slightly delayed due to minor construction work. However, the team remains committed to ensuring Barcelo Nasandhura Malé is ready to welcome its first guests in Q1 2025.
Barcelo Hotel Group, awarded World’s Leading Hotel Management Company 2023 by the World Travel Awards, is the second-largest hotel chain in Spain and ranks among the 30 largest globally in terms of the number of rooms. Founded in 1931, this family-run organisation operates 280 four- and five-star city and holiday hotels, offering more than 62,000 rooms across 25 countries. The group markets its hotels under four distinct brands, each focused on providing diverse and memorable travel experiences.
Renowned for its commitment to excellence and sustainability, Barcelo Hotel Group delivers exceptional stays, seamlessly blending luxury, comfort, and environmental responsibility.
News
Fushifaru Maldives unveils magical festive season programme for 2024/2025
Fushifaru Maldives has announced its fun-filled festive programme, set to bring joy and cheer to guests from 20th December 2024 to 6th January 2025. With an array of exciting activities tailored for adults and children, the resort promises an unforgettable holiday experience on their exquisite, little island.
The festivities will begin on 20th December with a Christmas tree decorating event, inviting guests to embrace the spirit of the season as they come together to adorn the island’s grand Christmas tree, which will be followed by a Lighting Ceremony in the evening. Throughout the festive period, both children and adults can look forward to engaging in unique experiences that highlight the best of Fushifaru’s offerings.
Adults can join sushi-making classes with expert chefs, alongside sunrise and sunset beach yoga sessions and wine enthusiasts will have the chance to indulge in exclusive wine tastings, sampling a carefully curated selection of fine wines under the guidance of the resort’s sommelier, enhancing the overall dining experience.
Families visiting Fushifaru will find a host of activities designed to create lasting memories for younger guests. Children can unleash their creativity during cookie decorating sessions, crafting their own festive treats with an array of colourful toppings.
The highlight of the season will be Santa’s much-anticipated arrival on Christmas Eve, where he will make a spectacular entrance, bringing gifts and spreading holiday cheer across the island. In addition, little adventurers can take part in a fun-filled treasure hunt, exploring the island in search of hidden surprises.
As the New Year approaches, Fushifaru will host a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests can expect a vibrant night of live music, themed dining experiences, and a grand countdown party on the beach, welcoming 2025 with style. The celebrations will continue into the new year, with a special focus on Orthodox Christmas on 6th January and unique events and activities that honour this important cultural holiday.
This year, the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Orthodox Christmas Dinner will be graced by a spectacular performance from the renowned Anna Sklyar. A Russian opera and pop singer celebrated for her participation in The Voice, Anna is known for her unique soprano voice with a captivating timbre that enchants audiences.
Her diverse repertoire spans eight languages and ranges from timeless opera classics to contemporary pop hits, promising an unforgettable evening of world-class entertainment that perfectly complements the festive celebrations at Fushifaru.
Indulge in seasonal delights, festive celebrations, live music, DJ and entertainment as well as a variety of activities tailored for the whole family. From scrumptious Christmas & New Year Gala Dinners to exciting events such as Santa’s Arrival and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fushifaru Maldives ensures a magical holiday season for everyone.
Book your stay of 5 nights or more before 23rd December 2024 for travel between 24th December 2024 and 9th January 2025, and enjoy 20% discount on room rates. For more information about Fushifaru Maldives and its services and experiences, please visit www.fushifaru.com or contact reservations@fushifaru.com
