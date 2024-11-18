Exclusive benefits await Maldives Border Miles members at Dusit Thani Maldives

On International Men’s Day, Angsana Velavaru highlights the remarkable contributions of its male leaders in hospitality and sustainability. The occasion recognises their pivotal roles in delivering outstanding guest experiences while advancing environmental stewardship. Upholding the resort’s commitment to “meaningful, responsible hospitality,” these individuals are celebrated as role models who promote sustainable practices and inspire future professionals in the industry.

This year, the resort acknowledges the accomplishments of its male leaders, whose impact transcends professional success. Through mentorship, exceptional service, and dedication to sustainability, they embody Angsana Velavaru’s vision of hospitality that prioritises both people and the planet. These leaders exemplify the resort’s brand promise, nurturing young talent, preserving natural resources, and contributing to a positive future for the industry.

Ahmed Zahir, General Manager: Leadership Rooted in Responsibility

General Manager Ahmed Zahir leads with humility and wisdom, striving to inspire future hospitality professionals to integrate sustainability into their careers. Zahir emphasises that sustainability in hospitality extends beyond environmental practices, encompassing social equity, cultural respect, and economic viability. He encourages aspiring professionals to develop a diverse skill set in sustainability, business, and hospitality management, enabling meaningful contributions to the field. On International Men’s Day, Zahir shares a powerful message for male leaders in hospitality: “True leadership is about influence and responsibility, not authority. It is about empathy and the courage to listen.”

Imran Ibrahim, Assistant Front Office Manager: The Warmth of Maldivian Hospitality

As Assistant Front Office Manager, Imran Ibrahim brings authentic Maldivian warmth to guests while educating them about sustainability. By sharing the resort’s eco-friendly initiatives, including reef conservation and the use of local materials, Ibrahim fosters a personal connection between guests and the environment. He views leadership as inspiring others through example and open communication, cultivating a team ethos of responsibility and harmony with nature.

Prasong Thaochan, Executive Chef: Culinary Excellence with Environmental Integrity

Executive Chef Prasong Thaochan prioritises sustainability in his culinary practices, focusing on zero food waste and resource conservation. He ensures that food waste is composted rather than discarded into the ocean, helping to preserve the Maldives’ pristine waters. On International Men’s Day, Chef Prasong emphasises the importance of training future chefs to balance culinary artistry with environmental responsibility, advancing the resort’s sustainability vision.

Adlan, Marine Biologist: A Guardian of the Ocean

Marine Biologist Adlan leads Angsana Velavaru’s coral restoration and reef monitoring programs, reflecting the resort’s dedication to marine conservation. Adlan underscores that marine protection is a responsibility, not just a practice. His efforts in coral rehabilitation align with the Banyan Tree Group’s values of environmental stewardship. Adlan also highlights the role of male leaders in inspiring younger generations to pursue careers in environmental science, emphasising the critical need for sustainability-focused professions.

Sebastin Mickel, Food & Beverage Manager: Sustainable Choices in Everyday Operations

Food & Beverage Manager Sebastin Mickel integrates environmental responsibility into daily operations by reducing waste, prioritising biodegradable materials, and minimising plastic use. He fosters a team culture that embraces sustainable practices, celebrating successes such as eco-friendly sourcing and innovative ingredient utilisation to reduce waste. Mickel’s leadership ensures that sustainability becomes second nature in protecting the environment for future generations.

Abdul Nasir Ibrahim, Executive Housekeeper: Purpose-Driven Service and Environmental Care

As Executive Housekeeper, Abdul Nasir Ibrahim combines service excellence with sustainable practices, ensuring a memorable guest experience while preserving the natural environment. He emphasises that effective leadership in housekeeping involves approachability, commitment, and leading by example. Through respect and teamwork, Nasir instills a culture of accountability that positively impacts team dynamics and guest satisfaction.

Through their individual stories, the male leaders of Angsana Velavaru demonstrate a shared dedication to hospitality that respects the environment and elevates guest experiences. They exemplify the resort’s mission and values, paving the way for a sustainable future in hospitality. On International Men’s Day, Angsana Velavaru celebrates these leaders, proud of their contributions and confident in their ability to inspire generations to come.