Featured
JOALI launches first-ever wellbeing residences in Maldives
JOALI has introduced Island Homes, offering a unique opportunity to own a private residence on the award-winning, first-of-its-kind wellbeing island in the Maldives. Accessible via a 40-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport or a 90-minute yacht cruise from Maafaru International Airport, the island combines convenience and exclusivity. Buyers can select from one- to four-bedroom residences, either on the beach or overwater, designed with biophillic architectural principles.
Each residence, spanning 230 to 1,700 square meters, features cathedral ceilings, intricate mosaic finishes, and natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows connect the interiors to the surrounding tropical environment. The homes include private swimming pools, spacious sundecks, indoor and outdoor showers, and luxurious standalone or sunken bathtubs. A state-of-the-art home operating system ensures optimal ambiance and temperature control.
The Four-Bedroom Wellbeing Private Ocean Residence is the pinnacle of luxury. Situated above turquoise waters near a vibrant house reef, it offers breathtaking sunset views and proximity to marine life, including dolphins, manta rays, and sea turtles. This residence includes four generously sized bedrooms, three with sea views, a 118-square-meter infinity pool, an enclosed kitchen, and a dedicated wellbeing complex with a private sauna, a treatment room, and a movement studio equipped with Technogym equipment and a Pilates Cadillac.
For those who prefer a beachside retreat, the Three-Bedroom Wellbeing Beach Residence offers elegant indoor and outdoor living and dining spaces. It features a 105-square-meter private pool, a kitchen with an island, a gym, a massage bed in an open-air cabana, and a private sauna. Each bedroom boasts Indian Ocean views, walk-in wardrobes, and luxurious bathrooms with indoor and outdoor elements.
JOALI fully manages these Island Homes and provides owners with an attractive rental returns plan. The island itself is dedicated to wellbeing, hosting 68 well-living villas and residences alongside 39 transformational spaces, such as Watsu Pools, a Himalayan Salt Inhalation Room, a Cryotherapy Chamber, and a Sound Healing Room. The offerings align with the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING—Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy—developed by Oxford University professor and wellness expert Gerry Bodeker. Bespoke wellbeing journeys are guided by an in-house team of naturopaths, nutritionists, therapists, herbalists, and practitioners of Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Guests of all ages can engage with wellbeing workshops and activities at B’Kidult, the first multi-generational playground of its kind. From crafting natural self-care products with resident herbalists to exploring sound healing, the space offers enriching experiences for families.
The culinary offerings at JOALI BEING are guided by an earth-to-table philosophy. FLOW Restaurant features international cuisine from interactive kitchens, including Su for pescatarian dishes, Plantae for vegetarian and vegan options, and B’Well for premium meat and poultry selections. MOJO, the island’s beach sanctuary, serves Mediterranean and international fare, while Yutori offers mindful Japanese cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Yamamoto Hidemasi.
According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate is among the fastest-growing sectors, increasing from $225 billion in 2019 to $438 billion in 2023. Reflecting on JOALI’s expansion into this market, Founder and Vice President Esin Giral Argat noted, “Since JOALI’s founding in 2019, our approach has been to introduce a lifestyle brand with a soul, redefining luxury hospitality. With JOALI Maldives as the first art-immersive resort and JOALI BEING as the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, we are thrilled to expand into wellness real estate, creating an exclusive community for our loyal customers.”
Island Homes at JOALI BEING are available starting at USD 5 million.
Featured
Exclusive benefits await Maldives Border Miles members at Dusit Thani Maldives
In an exciting development, Maldives Border Miles has announced a partnership with Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury resort renowned for its exceptional guest experiences, to enhance loyalty rewards for travellers seeking an extraordinary stay in the Maldives. This collaboration introduces exclusive benefits for Maldives Border Miles members, offering enhanced privileges and the opportunity to enjoy Dusit Thani’s renowned Thai hospitality in the heart of paradise.
Dusit Thani Maldives, widely recognised for its luxurious accommodations and outstanding guest services, has joined forces with Maldives Border Miles to elevate the loyalty rewards experience for travellers. Through this partnership, guests staying at Dusit Thani Maldives can access exclusive privileges and unique benefits offered by the loyalty program throughout the Maldives.
Maldives Border Miles, the first-ever loyalty program for travellers to the Maldives, rewards frequent visitors with tailored benefits and exclusive experiences across the island nation. By collaborating with Dusit Thani Maldives, the program continues its mission to deliver exceptional value and unique experiences to its members. The seamless integration of the program with Dusit Thani’s offerings ensures a customised and rewarding stay, catering to guests seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion.
Dusit Thani Maldives extends a range of exclusive add-ons for Maldives Border Miles members, further enriching their loyalty rewards. These include a welcome drink and fruit basket upon arrival, personalised butler service, champagne or non-alcoholic sparkling wine on arrival, a 20% discount on Dusit Thani’s signature Borderless Dining experiences and spa treatments, and a complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two per stay for premium tier members.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Maldives Border Miles in welcoming members to experience Dusit Thani Maldives.”
Maldives Border Miles members can now accumulate points and progress through the program’s tiers, unlocking a curated range of experiences at Dusit Thani Maldives and creating new opportunities for memorable Maldivian getaways.
Featured
Inspiring greener future: Angsana Velavaru’s tribute to male role models in hospitality
On International Men’s Day, Angsana Velavaru highlights the remarkable contributions of its male leaders in hospitality and sustainability. The occasion recognises their pivotal roles in delivering outstanding guest experiences while advancing environmental stewardship. Upholding the resort’s commitment to “meaningful, responsible hospitality,” these individuals are celebrated as role models who promote sustainable practices and inspire future professionals in the industry.
This year, the resort acknowledges the accomplishments of its male leaders, whose impact transcends professional success. Through mentorship, exceptional service, and dedication to sustainability, they embody Angsana Velavaru’s vision of hospitality that prioritises both people and the planet. These leaders exemplify the resort’s brand promise, nurturing young talent, preserving natural resources, and contributing to a positive future for the industry.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager: Leadership Rooted in Responsibility
General Manager Ahmed Zahir leads with humility and wisdom, striving to inspire future hospitality professionals to integrate sustainability into their careers. Zahir emphasises that sustainability in hospitality extends beyond environmental practices, encompassing social equity, cultural respect, and economic viability. He encourages aspiring professionals to develop a diverse skill set in sustainability, business, and hospitality management, enabling meaningful contributions to the field. On International Men’s Day, Zahir shares a powerful message for male leaders in hospitality: “True leadership is about influence and responsibility, not authority. It is about empathy and the courage to listen.”
Imran Ibrahim, Assistant Front Office Manager: The Warmth of Maldivian Hospitality
As Assistant Front Office Manager, Imran Ibrahim brings authentic Maldivian warmth to guests while educating them about sustainability. By sharing the resort’s eco-friendly initiatives, including reef conservation and the use of local materials, Ibrahim fosters a personal connection between guests and the environment. He views leadership as inspiring others through example and open communication, cultivating a team ethos of responsibility and harmony with nature.
Prasong Thaochan, Executive Chef: Culinary Excellence with Environmental Integrity
Executive Chef Prasong Thaochan prioritises sustainability in his culinary practices, focusing on zero food waste and resource conservation. He ensures that food waste is composted rather than discarded into the ocean, helping to preserve the Maldives’ pristine waters. On International Men’s Day, Chef Prasong emphasises the importance of training future chefs to balance culinary artistry with environmental responsibility, advancing the resort’s sustainability vision.
Adlan, Marine Biologist: A Guardian of the Ocean
Marine Biologist Adlan leads Angsana Velavaru’s coral restoration and reef monitoring programs, reflecting the resort’s dedication to marine conservation. Adlan underscores that marine protection is a responsibility, not just a practice. His efforts in coral rehabilitation align with the Banyan Tree Group’s values of environmental stewardship. Adlan also highlights the role of male leaders in inspiring younger generations to pursue careers in environmental science, emphasising the critical need for sustainability-focused professions.
Sebastin Mickel, Food & Beverage Manager: Sustainable Choices in Everyday Operations
Food & Beverage Manager Sebastin Mickel integrates environmental responsibility into daily operations by reducing waste, prioritising biodegradable materials, and minimising plastic use. He fosters a team culture that embraces sustainable practices, celebrating successes such as eco-friendly sourcing and innovative ingredient utilisation to reduce waste. Mickel’s leadership ensures that sustainability becomes second nature in protecting the environment for future generations.
Abdul Nasir Ibrahim, Executive Housekeeper: Purpose-Driven Service and Environmental Care
As Executive Housekeeper, Abdul Nasir Ibrahim combines service excellence with sustainable practices, ensuring a memorable guest experience while preserving the natural environment. He emphasises that effective leadership in housekeeping involves approachability, commitment, and leading by example. Through respect and teamwork, Nasir instills a culture of accountability that positively impacts team dynamics and guest satisfaction.
Through their individual stories, the male leaders of Angsana Velavaru demonstrate a shared dedication to hospitality that respects the environment and elevates guest experiences. They exemplify the resort’s mission and values, paving the way for a sustainable future in hospitality. On International Men’s Day, Angsana Velavaru celebrates these leaders, proud of their contributions and confident in their ability to inspire generations to come.
Awards
Condé Nast Johansens awards LUX* South Ari Atoll as Best for Families
LUX* South Ari Atoll has been named Best for Families in the Africa, Asia, and Middle East regions at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence. This prestigious accolade underscores the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences in the Maldives.
Condé Nast Johansens, a highly respected luxury travel guide, is known for its expert recommendations of the world’s finest hotels, restaurants, and travel experiences. The Awards for Excellence are among the most esteemed in the hospitality industry, with winners chosen by an independent panel of experts who evaluate accommodation quality, service, dining, and overall ambience.
John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll, expressed pride in the recognition, stating that the resort aims to offer families the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation, ensuring memorable experiences for guests of all ages. The resort’s dedication to excellence is reflected in its family-friendly accommodations, the engaging PLAY kids’ club, and a variety of island experiences.
This recognition highlights LUX* South Ari Atoll’s reputation as a leading destination for family travel. With offerings such as cinema under the stars, coral planting workshops, snorkelling with whale sharks, and island treasure hunts, the resort continues to set a global standard for luxury family travel.
