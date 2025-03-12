JOALI BEING unveils “A Gentle Renewal” for Easter 2025

JOALI BEING, recognised as the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has announced its 2025 Easter theme, ‘A Gentle Renewal.’ Drawing inspiration from the Lesser Grass Blue Butterfly, commonly found in the Maldives, this year’s theme symbolises joy and harmony within nature, embodying the butterfly’s subtle beauty and transformative essence. From April 11 to 21, 2025, guests of all ages will have the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery, togetherness, and joyful transformation amidst the island’s lush landscapes and tranquil shores.

Set against a backdrop of crystal-clear lagoons, pristine beaches, and swaying coconut palms, visitors at JOALI BEING will partake in an enriching calendar of Easter festivities, all designed to evoke the ‘Joy of Weightlessness’—a core philosophy of the island. Guided by a team of wellbeing experts and rooted in the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING—Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy—the immersive daily Easter programming will include:

Wellbeing Activities : Daily activities throughout the Easter celebration will feature aerial yoga, guided meditations, sound bathing, guided nature walks, Aufguss sauna sessions, a Nature’s Glow hydrating face gel-making workshop at the Herbology Centre, a traditional cacao ceremony, fitness classes, and more.

Culinary Experiences: Easter celebrations will include a variety of distinctive culinary events such as an Indian Ocean dinner, traditional Easter dinner, Omakase and Sake dinner, Seaside Seafood dinner, a Sourdough masterclass, and additional cooking classes for the entire family. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in cocktail-making and herbal tea workshops led by the island’s Tea Sommelier.

Fitness and Sports: The island offers padel and tennis courts surrounded by lush greenery, an Easter run, functional training classes, boxing, and specialty fitness classes for children, including beach volleyball and meditation.

Ocean Adventures: Located within one of the world’s largest and deepest atolls, the island provides a variety of ocean-based activities, such as sunset ceremonies, dolphin cruises, snorkeling, parasailing, sunset fishing, and discussions with marine biologists about the island’s sustainability initiatives.

Visiting Practitioner: JOALI BEING will once again welcome Carlos Aparicio for a transformative journey. He will introduce guests to Biocuántica – Original, a scientific technique designed to harmonise perception, enhance Brain-Heart coherence, and activate self-healing. Through this practice, participants can align clear intentions with elevated emotions to achieve renewed balance.

Families will also have the opportunity to experience an unforgettable getaway at B’Kidult, a multi-generational playground offering specially curated Easter activities for all ages. With a focus on early-stage learning and wellbeing, B’Kidult fosters a nurturing environment where young guests can deepen their connection with nature, build self-confidence, and develop lifelong health and fitness skills. The Easter programming at B’Kidult includes:

Hello, Montessori: Brain Gym – A session featuring puzzles, memory games, and problem-solving activities to enhance focus, creativity, and critical thinking in young travelers.

Fun & Fitness for Kids: Basic Boxing – An energetic class designed to teach basic boxing techniques, footwork, and fitness drills while promoting coordination, safety, and confidence.

Breathe, Bend, & Play: Fun Yoga for Kids – A combination of yoga and playful activities to help children relax, improve flexibility, and build strength through creative movement and games.

Potion Masters: Mocktail Making – A masterclass where young participants learn to create colorful and delicious mocktails while exploring different flavour combinations and garnishing techniques.

Trash to Treasure: Eco Art – A hands-on activity focused on recycling and upcycling, teaching children how to transform everyday waste into creative art projects while promoting environmental sustainability.

Spring into Joy: Easter Sunday Celebration – A day filled with multi-generational activities, including arts and crafts, face painting, treasure hunting, and an Easter egg hunt.

A Creative Adventure: Easter Egg Decoration – A festive experience where participants can decorate chocolate eggs while enjoying sweet treats.

An Easter Adventure: Bunny’s Treasure Hunt – A family-friendly quest involving clues, riddles, and teamwork to uncover hidden treasures, encouraging problem-solving and creativity.

General Manager Graeme Freeman expressed the significance of the celebration, stating, “Easter is a time to celebrate renewal, transformation, and boundless possibilities. At JOALI BEING, guests of all ages are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey of rejuvenation with their loved ones, experiencing the joy and serenity that await on our wellbeing island.”

JOALI BEING offers a transformative wellbeing experience deeply rooted in nature. Through sustainable practices, biophilic design, and educational opportunities, guests are immersed in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The island’s commitment to sustainability and conservation is exemplified through partnerships such as the Olive Ridley Project and the dedicated Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, ensuring the preservation of the marine environment for future generations.