JOALI BEING unveils “A Gentle Renewal” for Easter 2025
JOALI BEING, recognised as the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has announced its 2025 Easter theme, ‘A Gentle Renewal.’ Drawing inspiration from the Lesser Grass Blue Butterfly, commonly found in the Maldives, this year’s theme symbolises joy and harmony within nature, embodying the butterfly’s subtle beauty and transformative essence. From April 11 to 21, 2025, guests of all ages will have the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery, togetherness, and joyful transformation amidst the island’s lush landscapes and tranquil shores.
Set against a backdrop of crystal-clear lagoons, pristine beaches, and swaying coconut palms, visitors at JOALI BEING will partake in an enriching calendar of Easter festivities, all designed to evoke the ‘Joy of Weightlessness’—a core philosophy of the island. Guided by a team of wellbeing experts and rooted in the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING—Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy—the immersive daily Easter programming will include:
- Wellbeing Activities : Daily activities throughout the Easter celebration will feature aerial yoga, guided meditations, sound bathing, guided nature walks, Aufguss sauna sessions, a Nature’s Glow hydrating face gel-making workshop at the Herbology Centre, a traditional cacao ceremony, fitness classes, and more.
- Culinary Experiences: Easter celebrations will include a variety of distinctive culinary events such as an Indian Ocean dinner, traditional Easter dinner, Omakase and Sake dinner, Seaside Seafood dinner, a Sourdough masterclass, and additional cooking classes for the entire family. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in cocktail-making and herbal tea workshops led by the island’s Tea Sommelier.
- Fitness and Sports: The island offers padel and tennis courts surrounded by lush greenery, an Easter run, functional training classes, boxing, and specialty fitness classes for children, including beach volleyball and meditation.
- Ocean Adventures: Located within one of the world’s largest and deepest atolls, the island provides a variety of ocean-based activities, such as sunset ceremonies, dolphin cruises, snorkeling, parasailing, sunset fishing, and discussions with marine biologists about the island’s sustainability initiatives.
- Visiting Practitioner: JOALI BEING will once again welcome Carlos Aparicio for a transformative journey. He will introduce guests to Biocuántica – Original, a scientific technique designed to harmonise perception, enhance Brain-Heart coherence, and activate self-healing. Through this practice, participants can align clear intentions with elevated emotions to achieve renewed balance.
Families will also have the opportunity to experience an unforgettable getaway at B’Kidult, a multi-generational playground offering specially curated Easter activities for all ages. With a focus on early-stage learning and wellbeing, B’Kidult fosters a nurturing environment where young guests can deepen their connection with nature, build self-confidence, and develop lifelong health and fitness skills. The Easter programming at B’Kidult includes:
- Hello, Montessori: Brain Gym – A session featuring puzzles, memory games, and problem-solving activities to enhance focus, creativity, and critical thinking in young travelers.
- Fun & Fitness for Kids: Basic Boxing – An energetic class designed to teach basic boxing techniques, footwork, and fitness drills while promoting coordination, safety, and confidence.
- Breathe, Bend, & Play: Fun Yoga for Kids – A combination of yoga and playful activities to help children relax, improve flexibility, and build strength through creative movement and games.
- Potion Masters: Mocktail Making – A masterclass where young participants learn to create colorful and delicious mocktails while exploring different flavour combinations and garnishing techniques.
- Trash to Treasure: Eco Art – A hands-on activity focused on recycling and upcycling, teaching children how to transform everyday waste into creative art projects while promoting environmental sustainability.
- Spring into Joy: Easter Sunday Celebration – A day filled with multi-generational activities, including arts and crafts, face painting, treasure hunting, and an Easter egg hunt.
- A Creative Adventure: Easter Egg Decoration – A festive experience where participants can decorate chocolate eggs while enjoying sweet treats.
- An Easter Adventure: Bunny’s Treasure Hunt – A family-friendly quest involving clues, riddles, and teamwork to uncover hidden treasures, encouraging problem-solving and creativity.
General Manager Graeme Freeman expressed the significance of the celebration, stating, “Easter is a time to celebrate renewal, transformation, and boundless possibilities. At JOALI BEING, guests of all ages are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey of rejuvenation with their loved ones, experiencing the joy and serenity that await on our wellbeing island.”
JOALI BEING offers a transformative wellbeing experience deeply rooted in nature. Through sustainable practices, biophilic design, and educational opportunities, guests are immersed in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The island’s commitment to sustainability and conservation is exemplified through partnerships such as the Olive Ridley Project and the dedicated Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, ensuring the preservation of the marine environment for future generations.
Easter escape like no other: ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
This Easter, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to partake in a unique celebration with ‘Bunnies Gone Wild,’ a sophisticated yet playful take on the holiday season. Taking place from April 20th to April 27th, the adults-only resort is set to offer a week filled with indulgence, sensuality, and spirited mischief in the heart of the Maldives.
More than a traditional Easter celebration, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is designed to redefine the holiday experience, merging the elegance of a luxury resort with an uninhibited sense of fun. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a lively and playful atmosphere that sets the stage for the festivities ahead.
At the core of the celebration is the ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ Pool Party, encouraging attendees to embrace the playful spirit of Easter with a daring twist. Hosted at the main pool, the event will feature a live DJ, handcrafted cocktails, and gourmet canapés, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable experience.
The celebratory spirit extends to the resort’s dining and drinking experiences. The Bunny Mixology Class will provide an opportunity to explore innovative cocktail combinations under the guidance of expert bartenders. Culinary highlights include the Easter Special Dinner at Alita Restaurant, offering a refined selection of international and local delicacies, as well as the Seafood Bounty Dinner, where the freshest flavours of the ocean will take centre stage.
Throughout the week, guests can look forward to unexpected delights, such as exclusive gift boxes delivered to their villas and secret surprises that embody the festive spirit. The Easter Movie Night at the Pool Bar will offer a more intimate setting, where guests can unwind with popcorn and a curated selection of films beneath the stars.
For those seeking relaxation or rejuvenation, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo will offer a variety of wellness-focused activities throughout the week. Sunset yoga sessions at the Pool Bar will provide an opportunity to stretch and unwind against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, while sound healing therapy at The Nest will offer a meditative escape through the soothing resonance of singing bowls. Additionally, the resort’s newly introduced Watsu session—a 60-minute water-based bodywork experience—will be available for couples seeking deep relaxation and connection.
With a blend of dynamic entertainment, indulgent dining, and restorative wellness experiences, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is set to deliver an Easter celebration unlike any other. Combining sophistication with a sense of mischief, the event promises an immersive escape where every moment brings a new discovery.
Where magic meets indulgence: Easter at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
This Easter, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to leave behind the ordinary and step into a world of playful mischief and magical wonder. From April 19 to April 23, 2025, the island will transform into an Island Wonderland, where culinary excellence, captivating entertainment, and imaginative experiences will come together to create an unforgettable celebration.
At the heart of the festivities, a grand gala dinner will offer an opulent feast inspired by the flavours of the Maldives and beyond. The evening will come alive with the artistry of master illusionist Ming Da, whose tableside magic will blur the lines between reality and fantasy. Wonderland’s most curious characters will join the celebration, adding a touch of playful unpredictability as they mingle with guests and lead them through an evening of surprises. The night will culminate in an electrifying performance by DJ Lupe, who will maintain high energy with a dynamic set of beats under the starlit sky.
Before the main event, guests will be invited to a cocktail hour featuring a curated selection of handcrafted drinks inspired by the whimsical theme. Ming Da will also make a special appearance during this pre-dinner gathering, performing sleight of hand and interactive illusions to set the tone for the evening.
Throughout the celebration, the island will host a variety of creative workshops and playful adventures. Artistic expression will be encouraged through themed art sessions, sculpting classes, and basket-making workshops. High-energy games and treasure hunts will provide opportunities for exploration, while younger visitors will be able to participate in activities such as face painting and talent showcases—all infused with the playful charm of Wonderland.
For those seeking relaxation, the Pullman Spa will offer an indulgent chocolate-inspired ritual designed to transport guests into a state of pure bliss. The experience will include a rich chocolate body scrub or wrap, followed by a soothing coconut oil massage, leaving guests refreshed and rejuvenated.
As the celebration draws to a close, attendees will gather for a final evening of entertainment and talent. Wonderland’s characters will make their last mischievous appearances, while performers of all ages will take the stage in a playful talent showcase, bringing the festivities to a joyful conclusion.
This Easter, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa aims to deliver an enchanting celebration where fantasy meets indulgence. With magical encounters, creative adventures, and high-energy entertainment, Easter Island Wonderland is set to be a celebration to remember—a place where imagination knows no bounds.
JOALI Maldives reveals enchanting Easter 2025 festivities
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive island in the Maldives, has announced its 2025 Easter theme, ‘Where Wonders Soar.’ Drawing inspiration from the Painted Lady Butterfly, known for its migration to hidden corners of the world, the resort invites guests to embark on their own journey of freedom and transformation. From April 11th to 21st, 2025, JOALI Maldives will offer a series of festivities designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, joyful bonding, and connection.
For this Easter celebration, JOALI Maldives will host world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Chef Gonzo Jimenez, star of Netflix’s ‘Bakesquad.’ Recognised for his exquisite chocolate artistry and commitment to sustainability, Chef Jimenez will conduct a week-long residency from April 16th to 23rd. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the art of chocolate making, indulge in decadent desserts inspired by the Painted Lady Butterfly, and participate in masterclasses designed for both children and adults. A limited-time dessert crafted by Chef Jimenez will add an extra layer of delight to the Easter celebrations.
Additionally, the resort will welcome back acclaimed Visiting Chef Alex Webb, known for his innovative culinary expertise and his winning dishes on BBC’s ‘MasterChef: The Professionals.’ Chef Webb will present a specially curated five-course set menu, combining bold flavours and inventive techniques for a memorable dining experience. The ‘Flavours of Joy Gourmet Dinner’ will be available from April 19th to 21st.
Beyond gastronomy, a diverse calendar of daily ‘Where Wonders Soar’ Easter activities will be offered from April 11th to 21st, featuring:
- Creativity and Art: As the Maldives’ first and only art-immersive island, JOALI integrates art throughout its offerings. Guests can participate in art classes focusing on recycling and sustainability, including ceramic crafting, hand-painting repurposed glass bottles, exploring butterfly sanctuaries through a Spring Reflections class, fluid painting, and traditional Easter egg and chocolate bunny decorating.
- Culinary Explorations: Alongside Chef Webb’s five-course menu, guests can enjoy a celebratory Easter breakfast and a Joyful Easter Feast buffet-style dinner featuring signature JOALI dishes paired with classic holiday favourites. Other specialty dining experiences throughout the week include a Good Friday breakfast, a Sundowner Reception, Sushi by the Sea, the Old World Wine Dinner, The Love of Levant six-course wine-paired dinner, the Street Food Fiesta market-style buffet, and Tastes of Soake, a five-course experience at the resort’s over-water Japanese-Peruvian restaurant.
- Land & Sea Adventures: Guests can embrace the vibrant nature of spring with a range of outdoor experiences, including a Seas of Gold sunset cruise, jet-ski adventures, eFoil electric board rides, family fitness challenges, and an Easter Football Cup match.
- Wellness: The Easter theme of rebirth, wonder, and transformation is reflected in an array of mindful wellness experiences. Guests can partake in gratitude meditation, a cacao ceremony, and various yoga classes, including aerial yoga, core activation, and Yin Yoga, all within the serene environment of JOALI BEING Cure.
For families, the Muramas Kids Club will offer engaging activities designed to foster creativity and adventure, including:
- Rainbow Doodles: Easter Decoration – A fun-filled Easter-themed doodling session where children can decorate eggs, bunnies, and seasonal symbols using vibrant colors.
- Easter Bunny Quest: Family Easter Egg Hunt – A lively egg hunt featuring the Easter Bunny, bringing excitement and laughter to the whole family.
- Floating Fun: Bubble Party – A beachside bubble celebration where children can chase and pop shimmering bubbles under the Maldivian sun.
- Galactic Explorers: Stargazing – An educational session led by an in-house astronomer, allowing children to observe stars, constellations, and distant planets.
- Movie Under the Stars – An open-air cinema experience on the beach, where families can watch a movie under the starry sky with the soothing sound of ocean waves in the background.
General Manager Shifaz Hassan expressed excitement about welcoming new and returning guests to the ‘Island of Joy’ during the Easter season. He highlighted JOALI Maldives’ unique approach to hospitality, where art, creativity, and adventure come together to offer an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages.
