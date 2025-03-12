Family
JOALI Maldives reveals enchanting Easter 2025 festivities
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive island in the Maldives, has announced its 2025 Easter theme, ‘Where Wonders Soar.’ Drawing inspiration from the Painted Lady Butterfly, known for its migration to hidden corners of the world, the resort invites guests to embark on their own journey of freedom and transformation. From April 11th to 21st, 2025, JOALI Maldives will offer a series of festivities designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, joyful bonding, and connection.
For this Easter celebration, JOALI Maldives will host world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Chef Gonzo Jimenez, star of Netflix’s ‘Bakesquad.’ Recognised for his exquisite chocolate artistry and commitment to sustainability, Chef Jimenez will conduct a week-long residency from April 16th to 23rd. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the art of chocolate making, indulge in decadent desserts inspired by the Painted Lady Butterfly, and participate in masterclasses designed for both children and adults. A limited-time dessert crafted by Chef Jimenez will add an extra layer of delight to the Easter celebrations.
Additionally, the resort will welcome back acclaimed Visiting Chef Alex Webb, known for his innovative culinary expertise and his winning dishes on BBC’s ‘MasterChef: The Professionals.’ Chef Webb will present a specially curated five-course set menu, combining bold flavours and inventive techniques for a memorable dining experience. The ‘Flavours of Joy Gourmet Dinner’ will be available from April 19th to 21st.
Beyond gastronomy, a diverse calendar of daily ‘Where Wonders Soar’ Easter activities will be offered from April 11th to 21st, featuring:
- Creativity and Art: As the Maldives’ first and only art-immersive island, JOALI integrates art throughout its offerings. Guests can participate in art classes focusing on recycling and sustainability, including ceramic crafting, hand-painting repurposed glass bottles, exploring butterfly sanctuaries through a Spring Reflections class, fluid painting, and traditional Easter egg and chocolate bunny decorating.
- Culinary Explorations: Alongside Chef Webb’s five-course menu, guests can enjoy a celebratory Easter breakfast and a Joyful Easter Feast buffet-style dinner featuring signature JOALI dishes paired with classic holiday favourites. Other specialty dining experiences throughout the week include a Good Friday breakfast, a Sundowner Reception, Sushi by the Sea, the Old World Wine Dinner, The Love of Levant six-course wine-paired dinner, the Street Food Fiesta market-style buffet, and Tastes of Soake, a five-course experience at the resort’s over-water Japanese-Peruvian restaurant.
- Land & Sea Adventures: Guests can embrace the vibrant nature of spring with a range of outdoor experiences, including a Seas of Gold sunset cruise, jet-ski adventures, eFoil electric board rides, family fitness challenges, and an Easter Football Cup match.
- Wellness: The Easter theme of rebirth, wonder, and transformation is reflected in an array of mindful wellness experiences. Guests can partake in gratitude meditation, a cacao ceremony, and various yoga classes, including aerial yoga, core activation, and Yin Yoga, all within the serene environment of JOALI BEING Cure.
For families, the Muramas Kids Club will offer engaging activities designed to foster creativity and adventure, including:
- Rainbow Doodles: Easter Decoration – A fun-filled Easter-themed doodling session where children can decorate eggs, bunnies, and seasonal symbols using vibrant colors.
- Easter Bunny Quest: Family Easter Egg Hunt – A lively egg hunt featuring the Easter Bunny, bringing excitement and laughter to the whole family.
- Floating Fun: Bubble Party – A beachside bubble celebration where children can chase and pop shimmering bubbles under the Maldivian sun.
- Galactic Explorers: Stargazing – An educational session led by an in-house astronomer, allowing children to observe stars, constellations, and distant planets.
- Movie Under the Stars – An open-air cinema experience on the beach, where families can watch a movie under the starry sky with the soothing sound of ocean waves in the background.
General Manager Shifaz Hassan expressed excitement about welcoming new and returning guests to the ‘Island of Joy’ during the Easter season. He highlighted JOALI Maldives’ unique approach to hospitality, where art, creativity, and adventure come together to offer an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages.
Easter festivities at Le Méridien Maldives: perfect family getaway
This Easter, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to immerse themselves in a world of adventure, creativity, and island indulgence. From April 13th to 20th, a week of festive celebrations takes place across the resort, where children embark on magical discoveries, and parents enjoy the warmth of endless summer.
At the Family Kids Hub, excitement fills the air as young explorers dive into Easter-themed arts and crafts, engage in hands-on cooking workshops, and take part in interactive games designed to spark curiosity and imagination. The highlight of the celebrations is the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt, where children follow hidden clues across the island in search of sweet surprises, with a special visit from the Easter Bunny.
Beyond the Kids Hub, families can embark on unforgettable island experiences. The Marine Conservation Hub introduces children to the wonders of the underwater world, while guided snorkelling and dolphin cruises offer the opportunity to observe graceful creatures in their natural habitat. Adventure continues on land with beach games, sunset walks, and friendly matches on the resort’s padel court, providing moments of connection and laughter for all ages.
Easter at Le Méridien Maldives is also a journey of flavours. Curated dining experiences invite families to come together and savor life’s simplest pleasures. Easter weekend unfolds at La Vie with a sunset cocktail on the beach, where chilled rosé and golden hues create the perfect moment to pause and indulge. A five-course wine pairing dinner follows, guiding guests on an exquisite culinary journey, with each dish thoughtfully crafted to complement the finest wine selections. On Easter Sunday, the signature Au Soleil pool party brings the festivities to life, with poolside beats, live cooking stations, and crisp rosé for a relaxed afternoon under the Maldivian sun. The festivities culminate in a grand buffet featuring a sizzling barbecue grill, live cooking stations, and live music, bringing families together for a joyful island feast.
Easter escape like no other: ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
This Easter, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to partake in a unique celebration with ‘Bunnies Gone Wild,’ a sophisticated yet playful take on the holiday season. Taking place from April 20th to April 27th, the adults-only resort is set to offer a week filled with indulgence, sensuality, and spirited mischief in the heart of the Maldives.
More than a traditional Easter celebration, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is designed to redefine the holiday experience, merging the elegance of a luxury resort with an uninhibited sense of fun. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a lively and playful atmosphere that sets the stage for the festivities ahead.
At the core of the celebration is the ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ Pool Party, encouraging attendees to embrace the playful spirit of Easter with a daring twist. Hosted at the main pool, the event will feature a live DJ, handcrafted cocktails, and gourmet canapés, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable experience.
The celebratory spirit extends to the resort’s dining and drinking experiences. The Bunny Mixology Class will provide an opportunity to explore innovative cocktail combinations under the guidance of expert bartenders. Culinary highlights include the Easter Special Dinner at Alita Restaurant, offering a refined selection of international and local delicacies, as well as the Seafood Bounty Dinner, where the freshest flavours of the ocean will take centre stage.
Throughout the week, guests can look forward to unexpected delights, such as exclusive gift boxes delivered to their villas and secret surprises that embody the festive spirit. The Easter Movie Night at the Pool Bar will offer a more intimate setting, where guests can unwind with popcorn and a curated selection of films beneath the stars.
For those seeking relaxation or rejuvenation, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo will offer a variety of wellness-focused activities throughout the week. Sunset yoga sessions at the Pool Bar will provide an opportunity to stretch and unwind against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, while sound healing therapy at The Nest will offer a meditative escape through the soothing resonance of singing bowls. Additionally, the resort’s newly introduced Watsu session—a 60-minute water-based bodywork experience—will be available for couples seeking deep relaxation and connection.
With a blend of dynamic entertainment, indulgent dining, and restorative wellness experiences, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is set to deliver an Easter celebration unlike any other. Combining sophistication with a sense of mischief, the event promises an immersive escape where every moment brings a new discovery.
Where magic meets indulgence: Easter at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
This Easter, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to leave behind the ordinary and step into a world of playful mischief and magical wonder. From April 19 to April 23, 2025, the island will transform into an Island Wonderland, where culinary excellence, captivating entertainment, and imaginative experiences will come together to create an unforgettable celebration.
At the heart of the festivities, a grand gala dinner will offer an opulent feast inspired by the flavours of the Maldives and beyond. The evening will come alive with the artistry of master illusionist Ming Da, whose tableside magic will blur the lines between reality and fantasy. Wonderland’s most curious characters will join the celebration, adding a touch of playful unpredictability as they mingle with guests and lead them through an evening of surprises. The night will culminate in an electrifying performance by DJ Lupe, who will maintain high energy with a dynamic set of beats under the starlit sky.
Before the main event, guests will be invited to a cocktail hour featuring a curated selection of handcrafted drinks inspired by the whimsical theme. Ming Da will also make a special appearance during this pre-dinner gathering, performing sleight of hand and interactive illusions to set the tone for the evening.
Throughout the celebration, the island will host a variety of creative workshops and playful adventures. Artistic expression will be encouraged through themed art sessions, sculpting classes, and basket-making workshops. High-energy games and treasure hunts will provide opportunities for exploration, while younger visitors will be able to participate in activities such as face painting and talent showcases—all infused with the playful charm of Wonderland.
For those seeking relaxation, the Pullman Spa will offer an indulgent chocolate-inspired ritual designed to transport guests into a state of pure bliss. The experience will include a rich chocolate body scrub or wrap, followed by a soothing coconut oil massage, leaving guests refreshed and rejuvenated.
As the celebration draws to a close, attendees will gather for a final evening of entertainment and talent. Wonderland’s characters will make their last mischievous appearances, while performers of all ages will take the stage in a playful talent showcase, bringing the festivities to a joyful conclusion.
This Easter, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa aims to deliver an enchanting celebration where fantasy meets indulgence. With magical encounters, creative adventures, and high-energy entertainment, Easter Island Wonderland is set to be a celebration to remember—a place where imagination knows no bounds.
