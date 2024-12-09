Featured
New deep-sea fish species discovered in Maldives: Chromis Abadhah
In a breakthrough for marine science, a new species of fish has been discovered in the pristine waters of the Maldives. Named Chromis Abadhah, the species derives its name from the Maldivian Dhivehi word Abadhah, meaning perpetual, symbolising the ongoing commitment to planetary conservation. The name also acknowledges the support of the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, which funded the research.
The fish was first spotted near Maafilaafushi in the Kaafu Atoll. Subsequent studies revealed that the species inhabits multiple regions of the Maldives, ranging from Lhaviyani Atoll to Dhaalu Atoll. Researchers documented the fish in eight distinct locations, indicating that it may be distributed across various parts of the country.
Chromis Abadhah resides at depths between 95 and 110 metres, in the mesophotic zone, where sunlight begins to fade. This habitat sets it apart from other species in its family, which are typically found in shallower waters of around 30 meters.
The new species belongs to the ‘Dan’ba’ family, a group of damselfish commonly found in Maldivian seas. However, Chromis Abadhah is distinct from its relatives in several ways:
- Unlike other Chromis species, it lacks the characteristic black cross line near the neck.
- Its upper shell comprises 14 bones, compared to the typical 13 seen in related species.
While other Chromis species, such as Chromis axillaris, Chromis pelora, and Chromis woodsi, are found in various parts of the world, Chromis Abadhah appears to be endemic to the Maldives, making it a unique addition to the region’s biodiversity.
The study was a collaborative effort involving Maldivian experts and international scientists. To better understand the species, researchers captured four specimens using a specialised net. Their findings, published in a scientific paper, highlight the importance of deep-sea exploration in uncovering hidden marine treasures.
The identification of Chromis Abadhah underscores the Maldives’ rich marine biodiversity and the critical role of research in its preservation. This discovery also emphasises the importance of protecting deep-sea habitats, which often harbour unique and endemic species.
Villa Resorts partners with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy to expand GCC presence
Villa Resorts has appointed Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy as its Sales Representative for the GCC region, emphasising the company’s commitment to strengthening relationships with travel trade partners and enhancing its engagement with GCC travellers seeking exceptional luxury experiences.
The Villa Resorts portfolio features several distinguished properties: Villa Nautica, an exclusive retreat embracing a maritime lifestyle; Villa Park, an adventure-filled destination blending luxury with excitement; Royal Island, a boutique resort in Baa Atoll celebrated for its vibrant coral reefs and proximity to Hanifaru Bay; and Villa Haven, a serene escape redefining quiet luxury and indulgence in the Maldives.
To facilitate its expansion in the GCC, Villa Resorts has partnered with Dubai-based Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, a leading firm in the hospitality and tourism sector. Leveraging the consultancy’s expertise and established networks, Villa Resorts aims to strengthen its connections with travel trade partners and luxury travellers across the region.
Mohamed Azmeel, Cluster Director of Sales at Villa Resorts, highlighted the strategic value of the collaboration, stating, “Partnering with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy enables us to harness their extensive expertise and networks in the GCC region. We look forward to deepening our engagement with travellers who prioritise personalised, high-end hospitality.”
Ahmed Fathallah, General Manager – Destination Marketing at Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, also expressed excitement about the partnership. He noted, “Representing Villa Resorts in the GCC is an honour. This region demonstrates a strong demand for luxury travel and unique experiences. With Villa Resorts’ diverse portfolio, we are confident in enhancing their brand presence and fostering meaningful engagements in this vibrant market.”
Established in 2001, Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor in the hospitality and tourism industry. Its in-depth knowledge of the GCC market will be instrumental in supporting Villa Resorts’ mission to deliver unparalleled luxury and unforgettable experiences to travellers from the region.
Action
Denise Hoefer brings world-class Padel to The Nautilus Maldives
As part of its ‘Masters for Masters’ series, The Nautilus Maldives will host Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and one of the world’s top 50 most influential figures in the padel industry, for an exclusive Padel Masterclass from March 22 to 25, 2025. This exceptional event invites guests to enhance their padel skills under the expert guidance of a global champion, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ Indian Ocean.
Padel, recognised as the world’s fastest-growing sport, has captured the hearts of 30 million enthusiasts globally, according to the International Padel Federation. This March, The Nautilus will provide a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in this thrilling game during a four-day Padel Masterclass led by Denise Hoefer, Germany’s top-ranked female padel player and captain of the German national team. Participants will refine their techniques on The Nautilus’s state-of-the-art padel court, while experiencing the island’s signature blend of world-class coaching and timeless, unscripted hospitality.
The Padel Masterclass will feature a tailored mix of group and private sessions, catering to players of all levels. Younger participants will have the chance to join the Young Wonderers program, offering specially designed classes that introduce the sport in a fun and engaging way. After an energising day on the court, guests can unwind at Solasta Spa, where exclusive treatments by Maison Caulières—such as Spinal Connection Deep Tissue Healing, Volcanic Stone Therapy, and Warm Poultices—promise ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. These tranquil spa experiences provide a perfect complement to the day’s dynamic activities, leaving participants refreshed and revitalised.
With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences, The Nautilus offers an intimate sanctuary within the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Surrounded by powder-soft white sands, vibrant coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters, this private island retreat redefines bespoke hospitality. Every element is meticulously crafted to inspire, offering guests an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience focused on relaxation, renewal, and discovery. Whether honing padel skills or embracing the serenity of island life, The Nautilus stands as the ultimate destination for discerning travellers.
Year of excellence: Ifuru Island Maldives shines as global luxury destination
1 December 2024 marks a significant milestone for Ifuru Island Maldives as the resort celebrates its first anniversary. Over the past year, this luxury destination in the heart of the Maldives has captivated guests from around the globe and earned prestigious accolades. Among its honours are recognition as one of the Top 100 Luxury Hotels and Resorts of the World 2024 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards and the title of Best Beach Resort, Maldives, from the Seven Star Luxury Hotel Awards.
Situated in the picturesque Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island boasts a pristine 1-kilometer stretch of white sandy beach with stunning sunset views. The resort’s design strikes a harmonious balance between sociability and seclusion, featuring 147 elegant beach suites and villas arranged as ‘Retreats’ and ‘Villages.’ These accommodations include options with direct beach access and private pools, making the resort an ideal destination for multigenerational vacations and special celebrations.
Guests have enjoyed an unparalleled culinary journey across six restaurants and four bars, highlighted by a 24-hour premium all-inclusive dine-around concept. From locally inspired Maldivian dishes to internationally curated flavours, Ifuru Island has become a culinary destination for discerning travellers.
The resort offers a variety of activities, including dolphin watching, diving, cultural immersions, and rejuvenating treatments at the Xanadu Spa. Families have particularly appreciated the Coconut Kids Club, ensuring younger guests experience the magic of the Maldives alongside their parents.
Reflecting on the first year’s accomplishments, Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, noted, “Our first year has been an incredible journey of welcoming guests, creating unforgettable moments, and achieving recognition on a global scale. These awards affirm our commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering exceptional experiences. We are excited to continue building on this foundation as we look toward the future.”
As Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates its achievements and anticipates the future, the resort remains dedicated to delivering world-class luxury, impeccable service, and a truly magical experience for every guest.
