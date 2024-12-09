Celebration
A Soaring Festive: celebrate the season in style at Ifuru Island Maldives
This festive season, Ifuru Island Maldives invites guests to a tropical paradise celebration under the theme ‘A Soaring Festive.’ Taking place from December 21, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the event promises a vibrant, entertainment-filled program designed to create joy, excitement, and lasting memories.
Catering to diverse preferences, A Soaring Festive offers an array of experiences, from dynamic nightlife and unique performances to relaxed island vibes, ensuring there is something for everyone.
Renowned DJ Rawlo will headline the nightly entertainment, captivating audiences with high-energy performances and dynamic beats. Breaking away from conventional DJ stereotypes, Rawlo’s electrifying sets promise to keep guests dancing under the stars until late into the night.
Adding to the festive lineup, the talented duo Synthetic Seduction—comprising Evgeniya and Olcay—will deliver versatile performances, including soulful saxophone melodies, lively DJ sets, and engaging duo band shows. Whether guests are enjoying cocktails by the pool or dancing on the sand, this duo creates the perfect ambiance for both relaxation and high-energy fun.
For those seeking visual artistry, Jonas and Aygul will dazzle with awe-inspiring fire shows, mesmerising LED displays, skillful juggling acts, and elegant belly dancing. Their multi-faceted performances promise to light up the island with unforgettable entertainment.
Complementing the headline acts, ‘A Soaring Festive’ features a variety of activities designed to enhance the holiday experience. Guests can participate in beach games, competitions, and themed culinary events that celebrate the flavors of the season, ensuring a celebration filled with joy and excitement.
Celebration
Rejuvenate and relax: Thanksgiving wellness experience at Dusit Thani Maldives
Dusit Thani Maldives, celebrated for its unmatched luxury and Thai-inspired hospitality, extends an invitation to guests to begin the holiday season with an exclusive Thanksgiving Special Offer. Nestled in the tranquil beauty of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort presents a wellness experience designed to inspire gratitude and relaxation.
The offering includes a 120-minute full-body treatment tailored to individual needs. Guests can choose between a nourishing body scrub to rejuvenate the skin or a soothing facial to restore a natural glow, complemented by a relaxing body massage. Priced at USD 210, the package is subject to a 10% service charge and 16% government tax. As an added gesture, guests receive a complimentary bottle of body oil, valued at USD 50, as a token of appreciation.
Located amidst turquoise lagoons and lush greenery, Dusit Thani Maldives provides a serene retreat and world-class wellness experiences through its renowned Devarana Wellness. The resort invites visitors to celebrate Thanksgiving with moments of self-care and relaxation, creating unforgettable memories in an atmosphere of holiday gratitude and indulgence.
Celebration
Stars, space, and celebration: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Christmas with NASA astronauts
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, situated in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, is preparing to host a remarkable celestial celebration this Christmas. In collaboration with SpaceCat Astrotourism, the resort will welcome retired NASA astronaut Dominic A. Antonelli and Analog Astronaut Anisa Qureshi for a series of exclusive events beneath some of the world’s clearest, light-pollution-free night skies.
Renowned for its remote location and unspoiled natural surroundings, Sirru Fen Fushi is among the few destinations in the Maldives that offers visitors a truly dark night sky, where stars shine with unparalleled brilliance. This unique feature makes the resort an ideal destination for astronomy enthusiasts and those seeking a profound connection with the cosmos. This holiday season, not only will champagne glasses sparkle, but the resort’s night skies will also dazzle with the brilliance of stars—and the wisdom of astronauts who have ventured beyond Earth.
The festivities are set to commence on December 24th with a special Meet & Greet during the resort’s Christmas Cocktail Party. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Dominic “Tony” Antonelli, a veteran NASA Space Shuttle pilot, and Anisa Qureshi, who will share insights from her inspiring experiences as an Analog Astronaut.
On December 25th, Antonelli will present a lecture titled ‘Seeing Home from Space’, offering a rare glimpse into how viewing Earth from space transforms perceptions of home and humanity.
The celebrations will continue on December 26th with Qureshi’s lecture, ‘My Analog Astronaut Mission Experience’, which will explore the rigorous training and exploration involved in preparing for the challenges of space. That evening, Qureshi will lead a stargazing event, ‘Beyond Exploration’, guiding participants through constellations and cosmic wonders while reflecting on humanity’s enduring quest to explore the unknown.
The event will conclude on December 27th with Antonelli’s talk, ‘Journey of a Space Shuttle Pilot’, providing an insider’s perspective on piloting the Space Shuttle and the technical marvels of human space exploration.
This partnership with SpaceCat Astrotourism represents another milestone for Sirru Fen Fushi, whose commitment to sustainability and connection with nature includes offering guests transformative experiences under the stars. The resort’s pristine night skies have become a defining feature of its charm, and this Christmas promises to strengthen that bond with the cosmos through the insights and expertise of two extraordinary astronauts.
Guests visiting Sirru Fen Fushi during this festive season will be invited to look beyond the horizon and into the universe, making this Christmas a memorable fusion of luxury, discovery, and awe-inspiring stargazing.
Celebration
SAii Lagoon Maldives kicks off the Holidays with warmth and love
As the festive season commenced at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the resort embraced a true celebration of tradition, togetherness, and joy. The island paradise marked the beginning of another holiday season with its annual Christmas Cake Mixing event—a cherished occasion that stirred the spirit of the season with every mix, creating an atmosphere of belonging and warmth.
The event extended beyond the preparation of the Christmas cake mix, offering guests an opportunity to connect and forge lasting friendships. Participants from around the world came together to blend a rich, aromatic mixture of dried fruits, nuts, and spices—a combination that embodies the festive season’s essence: warmth, joy, and connection.
“At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, we believe in celebrating more than just the season. We celebrate the moments that unite us, the laughter that fills the air, and the stories shared over delicious food. This cake mixing ceremony is a tradition that brings people together in a meaningful way,” remarked Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. “It was our way of inviting guests to not only enjoy festive indulgence but also to become part of a greater family—a family that embraces joy and love.”
Guests of all ages joined the activity, their hands dusted with flour and smiles beaming, as the magic of Christmas began to envelop the island. With each stir of the mixture, the nostalgic aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum wafted through the breeze, filling the air with warmth and holiday cheer.
Trending
-
Business1 week ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to introduce 6 resorts in Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Reconnect with nature: freediving adventures at One&Only Reethi Rah
-
News1 week ago
Banyan Tree’s 30th anniversary: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury
-
Action1 week ago
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo collaborates with MaRHE Centre on dolphin conservation
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Maldives: The new haven for over-55 travelers
-
News5 days ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives receives Wellness Heaven Award 2026 nominations
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Kurumba Maldives, Marvin Humes ring in 2025 with exclusive beachfront DJ set
-
Featured1 week ago
Villa Resorts partners with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy to expand GCC presence