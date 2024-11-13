Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon opens Marine Biology Unit

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, has earned the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge, recognising properties that meet over 100 rigorous standards for environmental protection and support of employees, guests, and local communities. This honour reflects the resort’s strong dedication to sustainable practices and responsible hospitality.

In a year of significant achievements, the resort has also obtained the Green Globe Certification, underscoring its commitment to minimising environmental impact, promoting sustainable tourism, and fostering a sustainable environment for future generations. Earning this certification required adherence to stringent criteria in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and social and cultural sustainability. The resort demonstrated its dedication to quality and excellence through a recent evaluation covering a comprehensive set of compliance indicators.

Renato de Oliveira, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, expressed pride in receiving both the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge and the Green Globe Certification. He highlighted the resort’s dedication to sustainable hospitality and environmental protection, emphasising the role of the entire team, or “Ladies and Gentlemen,” in creating exceptional guest experiences with a respect for the environment. De Oliveira further shared the resort’s commitment to continuous innovation aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands was thoughtfully designed with the utmost respect for its delicate ecosystem. Before construction began on an existing sandbank, marine experts conducted extensive studies to ensure minimal impact on coral reefs and marine spawning areas. Sustainable construction materials, including PEFC-certified timber from responsibly managed forests in Europe, were used, helping the resort achieve PEFC Project Certification. The development also earned EDGE certification, marking the Maldives’ first green loan.

The resort landscape includes thousands of adopted trees and native plants, carefully chosen to prevent forest degradation and avoid negative effects from importing species. Notably, a 100-foot Banyan tree in the Mystique Garden is dedicated to the late architect Kerry Hill. The landscape of white sand and blue lagoon provides a sanctuary for crabs, birds, and sea turtles.

With the Maldives composed of 99% ocean, the resort is encircled by a vibrant coral reef that supports marine life, including lobsters, fish, rays, and sea turtles. The resort’s coral regeneration efforts have led to over 105 coral frames planted since the project’s inception, including 28 frames in 2024. These initiatives contribute to the creation of nursery frames and new habitats for marine life.

The resort leverages solar and sustainable energy to meet around 20% of its total electricity requirements. In 2024, rooftop solar panels were installed on all guest villas, and a floating solar garden project commenced, projected to add 1,400 kWp to the grid by 2025. Each villa is equipped with a smart energy-saving management system, and ambient thermal energy is harnessed for hot water pumps.

The resort’s seven dining venues emphasise locally sourced ingredients, offer plant-based options, and ensure the use of cage- and crate-free eggs and meat. Approximately 726 kg of daily food waste is composted for use in the resort gardens. A zero-waste approach is practiced by the culinary and bar teams, who produce items like chutneys and coffee scrubs from food waste.

Still and sparkling water are purified at an on-site plant using Nordaq filters, eliminating plastic bottle use. Treated greywater is reused for landscaping.

The resort has banned single-use plastics, introducing reusable water bottles, bamboo serving ware, and crystal amenity jars. Additionally, the resort’s garden and desalination plant further reduce plastic imports.

The resort has implemented an ocean plastics monitoring program using drones, in collaboration with Dr. Melissa Schiele. As of 2024, 50 drone flights have been completed, identifying critical plastic debris, including eleven ghost nets weighing about 418 kg, which pose threats to marine life. The removal of these nets helps protect the ecosystem.

In partnership with oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau, the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment Program provides guests with experiences focused on environmental preservation. Cousteau’s visits to the resort inspire both guests and staff, and he engages with students from Villa College and the Maldives National University to emphasise the importance of environmental stewardship.

Climate activist Saad Amer visited The Ritz-Carlton Maldives to create impactful guest experiences. In a session titled “A Thought Experiment: How to Save Our Planet,” he engaged with guests and the local community to share insights on climate change. Amer also led discussions with students from Maldives National University and Villa College and conducted an interactive activity with younger guests to foster environmental awareness from an early age.

The resort conducts educational excursions with local schools to promote ocean conservation awareness. In 2024, eight excursions took place to nearby islands, including a recycling competition where winning students were awarded a visit to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to learn about coral restoration.

Emphasising sustainable practices, The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers an organic body and skincare line by Bamford. In 2024, the spa team creatively repurposed coffee grounds into body scrubs for guests, showcasing the resort’s commitment to eco-friendly wellness.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will soon launch a Coral Adoption Project, allowing guests to contribute to environmental initiatives. Additionally, a new package featuring Saad Amer, the resort’s Sustainability Champion, will offer educational and inspiring activities designed to deepen guests’ understanding of the local environment and support the surrounding community, ensuring a meaningful holiday experience.