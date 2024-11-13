Featured
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon opens Marine Biology Unit
Regarded by ‘Lonely Planet’ as one of the premier destinations for diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a tropical haven where lush greenery meets the expansive ocean. Surrounded by vibrant coral reefs brimming with marine life, the resort offers a rare combination of tranquility and adventure, providing guests with an extraordinary connection to nature. However, with global challenges such as climate change, overfishing, and pollution threatening marine ecosystems, the Maldives faces an urgent need to protect its delicate underwater environments.
In response to this growing responsibility, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has taken a significant step in environmental conservation by establishing a dedicated Marine Biology Unit. This initiative aims to promote marine conservation and inspire a collective sense of responsibility among guests, staff, and the local community.
The Marine Biology Unit, formerly the resort’s library, has been transformed into an educational hub promoting sustainable tourism and ecological awareness. Led by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ first and only female marine biologist, the unit brings a unique and empowering perspective to marine conservation efforts. It provides an interactive space for guests to explore the intricate world of marine life, covering topics such as coral health and the behaviour of local fish species.
Daily educational sessions offer insights into the complex ecosystems of the ocean, with topics ranging from the marvels of coral reefs to the fascinating behaviours of the region’s marine life. To spark interest, the unit displays the day’s featured topic at its entrance, encouraging guests to participate. Fish identification checklists are also made available, helping visitors enhance their knowledge as they explore Ellaidhoo’s vibrant reefs.
General Manager of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sanjeeva Perera, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “The launch of our Marine Biology Unit is the realisation of a long-awaited dream and a meaningful contribution to our ESG initiatives. Our mission is to empower guests and staff to become true stewards of the ocean, fostering a deep respect for marine life that will resonate long after their stay at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. We hope this initiative not only enriches their experience but also builds a foundation of environmental responsibility that extends to the wider community.”
A longstanding advocate for eco-friendly practices, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognises the critical importance of preserving the island’s extraordinary natural beauty. By involving guests as active participants in environmental protection, the resort aims to create a lasting positive impact, cultivating a shared commitment to safeguarding the pristine marine environment for future generations.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s family celebration at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, a luxury private island resort in the Maldives known for its azure waters, pristine beaches, and high-end hospitality, recently became the chosen destination for Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as they celebrated their daughter Devi’s second birthday. The resort offered an intimate setting for the couple, allowing them to enjoy peaceful, joyful moments together as a family in the island’s idyllic surroundings.
Currently in the midst of a week-long getaway, the family continues to explore the unique offerings of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, from indulgent spa treatments and water adventures to relaxed family time by the beach. Bipasha recently shared a heartwarming photo from the trip, capturing a joyful moment with her family against the stunning island scenery. The resort’s tranquil atmosphere and curated services provide an ideal environment for the family to fully immerse themselves in a rejuvenating celebration.
As their stay progresses, Bipasha and Karan have been sharing glimpses of their Maldivian retreat on social media, offering fans a look into their family celebrations and the breathtaking beauty of the island resort. Their posts capture the essence of the resort’s luxurious offerings and the unforgettable moments they are creating together on this special occasion.
Designed with total indulgence in mind, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a bespoke, all-encompassing holiday plan called the ‘RESERVE™ Plan.’ This exclusive plan seamlessly blends luxury villa stays, fine dining, premium beverages, butler services, and unique activities for a lavish castaway experience, popular among international celebrities and high-end travellers.
The resort’s children’s club offers daily supervised activities and creative play, catering to its young guests—a feature that was important to Bipasha in selecting the venue for this special celebration.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI promises guests a world of refined elegance. The spacious private villas exude effortless luxury, with breathtaking overwater or beachfront views.
Dining at the resort is a celebration of culinary artistry, with guests savouring inspired international dishes crafted by world-class chefs using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Each dining venue offers a culinary journey as splendid as the island paradise itself. A particular favourite of the family was Saffron, the private island’s signature Indian-influenced restaurant. Guests enjoy colourful flavours of India’s most loved dishes served in a traditional thali, with unique wines hand-selected from producers around the world.
Guests can find sanctuary at ELE|NA Spa, where bespoke treatments renew the soul and elevate the spirit, fostering a state of complete rejuvenation, mindfulness, and well-being. There are many ways to connect with the surrounding waters—through snorkelling, swimming, and diving. Personalised yacht charters are also available for a romantic sunset cruise or a private island picnic. Whatever experiences guests choose, the enchantment of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will linger in their hearts long after they return home.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives receives Forbes and Green Globe Certifications
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, has earned the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge, recognising properties that meet over 100 rigorous standards for environmental protection and support of employees, guests, and local communities. This honour reflects the resort’s strong dedication to sustainable practices and responsible hospitality.
In a year of significant achievements, the resort has also obtained the Green Globe Certification, underscoring its commitment to minimising environmental impact, promoting sustainable tourism, and fostering a sustainable environment for future generations. Earning this certification required adherence to stringent criteria in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and social and cultural sustainability. The resort demonstrated its dedication to quality and excellence through a recent evaluation covering a comprehensive set of compliance indicators.
Renato de Oliveira, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, expressed pride in receiving both the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge and the Green Globe Certification. He highlighted the resort’s dedication to sustainable hospitality and environmental protection, emphasising the role of the entire team, or “Ladies and Gentlemen,” in creating exceptional guest experiences with a respect for the environment. De Oliveira further shared the resort’s commitment to continuous innovation aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands was thoughtfully designed with the utmost respect for its delicate ecosystem. Before construction began on an existing sandbank, marine experts conducted extensive studies to ensure minimal impact on coral reefs and marine spawning areas. Sustainable construction materials, including PEFC-certified timber from responsibly managed forests in Europe, were used, helping the resort achieve PEFC Project Certification. The development also earned EDGE certification, marking the Maldives’ first green loan.
The resort landscape includes thousands of adopted trees and native plants, carefully chosen to prevent forest degradation and avoid negative effects from importing species. Notably, a 100-foot Banyan tree in the Mystique Garden is dedicated to the late architect Kerry Hill. The landscape of white sand and blue lagoon provides a sanctuary for crabs, birds, and sea turtles.
With the Maldives composed of 99% ocean, the resort is encircled by a vibrant coral reef that supports marine life, including lobsters, fish, rays, and sea turtles. The resort’s coral regeneration efforts have led to over 105 coral frames planted since the project’s inception, including 28 frames in 2024. These initiatives contribute to the creation of nursery frames and new habitats for marine life.
The resort leverages solar and sustainable energy to meet around 20% of its total electricity requirements. In 2024, rooftop solar panels were installed on all guest villas, and a floating solar garden project commenced, projected to add 1,400 kWp to the grid by 2025. Each villa is equipped with a smart energy-saving management system, and ambient thermal energy is harnessed for hot water pumps.
The resort’s seven dining venues emphasise locally sourced ingredients, offer plant-based options, and ensure the use of cage- and crate-free eggs and meat. Approximately 726 kg of daily food waste is composted for use in the resort gardens. A zero-waste approach is practiced by the culinary and bar teams, who produce items like chutneys and coffee scrubs from food waste.
Still and sparkling water are purified at an on-site plant using Nordaq filters, eliminating plastic bottle use. Treated greywater is reused for landscaping.
The resort has banned single-use plastics, introducing reusable water bottles, bamboo serving ware, and crystal amenity jars. Additionally, the resort’s garden and desalination plant further reduce plastic imports.
The resort has implemented an ocean plastics monitoring program using drones, in collaboration with Dr. Melissa Schiele. As of 2024, 50 drone flights have been completed, identifying critical plastic debris, including eleven ghost nets weighing about 418 kg, which pose threats to marine life. The removal of these nets helps protect the ecosystem.
In partnership with oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau, the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment Program provides guests with experiences focused on environmental preservation. Cousteau’s visits to the resort inspire both guests and staff, and he engages with students from Villa College and the Maldives National University to emphasise the importance of environmental stewardship.
Climate activist Saad Amer visited The Ritz-Carlton Maldives to create impactful guest experiences. In a session titled “A Thought Experiment: How to Save Our Planet,” he engaged with guests and the local community to share insights on climate change. Amer also led discussions with students from Maldives National University and Villa College and conducted an interactive activity with younger guests to foster environmental awareness from an early age.
The resort conducts educational excursions with local schools to promote ocean conservation awareness. In 2024, eight excursions took place to nearby islands, including a recycling competition where winning students were awarded a visit to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to learn about coral restoration.
Emphasising sustainable practices, The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers an organic body and skincare line by Bamford. In 2024, the spa team creatively repurposed coffee grounds into body scrubs for guests, showcasing the resort’s commitment to eco-friendly wellness.
As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will soon launch a Coral Adoption Project, allowing guests to contribute to environmental initiatives. Additionally, a new package featuring Saad Amer, the resort’s Sustainability Champion, will offer educational and inspiring activities designed to deepen guests’ understanding of the local environment and support the surrounding community, ensuring a meaningful holiday experience.
Sirru Fen Fushi launches personalised IV drip treatments with Deborah Alessi
Sirru Fen Fushi, known for its luxury and holistic approach to wellness, is has announced the addition of IV drip infusions to the wellness offerings at its award-winning Arufen Spa. Set to launch at the end of November, these treatments expand the spa’s modern wellness services, providing guests with an advanced and personalised path to rejuvenation and wellness. The resort is collaborating with Deborah Alessi, along with her renowned products and practices from Dubai and Los Angeles. Under the Beverly Hills Aesthetics brand, known for integrating modern wellness with high-end aesthetics, Sirru Fen Fushi is introducing progressive wellness solutions to the Maldives.
With the expertise of trained medical professionals, guests can choose from 12 specialised, tailor-made infusions designed to energise, hydrate, boost immunity, and promote overall wellness. Surrounded by the serene setting of the Maldives, the tranquil environment of Arufen Spa, featuring the largest jacuzzi in the Maldives, provides an ideal atmosphere for these health-enhancing experiences.
Deborah Alessi, the founder of Beverly Hills Aesthetics, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Bringing our specialised treatments to Sirru Fen Fushi allows us to blend cutting-edge wellness with the resort’s luxury ambiance. This partnership is a perfect harmony of modern science and the natural tranquility the Maldives offers.”
Lukasz Prendke, General Manager at Sirru Fen Fushi, added, “We are always looking for innovative ways to elevate the guest experience. Partnering with Beverly Hills Aesthetics allows us to bring transformative, science-backed wellness directly to our guests, ensuring they leave our resort feeling revitalised and deeply rejuvenated.”
