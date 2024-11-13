Festive escapes redefined: discover the magic of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to embrace the festive season on its picturesque private island with a special, limited-time offer designed to create unforgettable memories. From December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, travellers can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on room rates by booking their stay before November 30, 2024, indulging in the luxury and renowned Maldivian hospitality that Sheraton offers. This holiday escape promises an enchanting experience where sandy shores, clear turquoise waters, and heartfelt traditions come together—ideal for celebrations with family, friends, or loved ones.

The festive experience at Sheraton Maldives combines luxury and a sense of togetherness. Guests are welcomed each morning with a grand buffet breakfast at Feast Restaurant, followed by a delightful three-course à la carte lunch and dinner at selected resort dining venues. As part of this special offer, a USD 60 dining credit per person is provided for use at Baan Thai and Sea Salt, adding to the memorable culinary experience. Additionally, guests enjoy complimentary shared speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport, ensuring a smooth start to their holiday.

The resort exudes a festive spirit with a variety of exclusive activities and celebrations. Highlights include the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, a Festive Parade, and Santa’s Grand Arrival, setting the stage for a memorable season. Families can partake in the Gingerbread House Decorating activity, the Recycled Christmas Tree Challenge, and the Family Snowman Christmas Party. To close out the celebrations, a Venetian-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will offer a spectacular finale to ring in the new year.

Beyond the festive events, Sheraton Maldives offers additional benefits to enhance the entire stay. Children under 12 years old stay and dine for free, and guests can enjoy a 15% discount on select treatments at Shine Spa for Sheraton. The resort also provides complimentary access to snorkeling gear, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis courts with equipment, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty and explore its vibrant marine life.

This limited-time offer presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the festive season in one of the Maldives’ most desirable destinations. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa provides the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable holiday experience.