Celebration
Festive escapes redefined: discover the magic of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru offer an unforgettable festive escape on their twin islands. Nestled in a serene haven, guests can celebrate the holiday season immersed in a seamless blend of luxury, adventure, Maldivian culture, and the relaxed elegance of island life. From swimming alongside sea turtles in vibrant coral reefs to embarking on thrilling big game fishing expeditions or unwinding in personalizsd spa retreats, the islands provide the perfect mix of excitement and tranquility.
This festive season, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to indulge in the award-winning ‘Madi Hiyaa’, an overwater Japanese restaurant. Visitors can savour signature dishes from the newly opened Saffron Thai cuisine or enjoy a unique self-caught-to-table experience at Sangu Garden.
December 22nd – Christmas Spirit Ignites
- Christmas Tree Decoration (5:45 – 6:15 PM): Guests can gather at Sangu Garden, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, to decorate the Christmas tree with lights, ornaments, and festive cheer, creating memorable moments with loved ones.
December 24th & 25th – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
- Santa’s Little Crafters: Children can unleash their creativity at Dhawa Kids Club by crafting holiday masterpieces.
- Christmas Eve Gala Dinner: Sangu Garden will transform into a culinary paradise, offering an elegant dinner amid shimmering lights.
- Merry & Mindful Yoga: Guests can begin Christmas morning with a rejuvenating yoga session on the Lagoon Deck.
- Gingerbread Man Decorating Class: Young guests can decorate gingerbread men at Dhawa Kids Club, adding a sweet touch to the festivities.
- Chocolate & Wine Tasting: Adults can enjoy an indulgent pairing session at ‘Madi Hiyaa’, ending the day on a delightful note.
December 31st – New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
- Sunset Cocktails: Visitors can bid farewell to the year with bespoke cocktails at Naiboli Beach, as the sun sets over the horizon.
- New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: Sangu Garden and Naiboli Beach will host a lavish feast, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.
- Live DJ & Countdown: Guests can dance beneath the stars, celebrating the arrival of the new year with music, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
Featured Experiences Throughout the Festive Season:
- Excursions & Adventures: Guests can partake in activities such as big game fishing, sunset cruises, and night snorkelling, discovering excitement across the tropical paradise.
- Entertainment for All Ages: Cultural performances, treasure hunts for children, and live bands at Naiboli Beach ensure fun for everyone.
- Culinary Delights: Cooking classes, wine pairings, and exquisite degustation menus at ‘Madi Hiyaa’ and Saffron delight culinary enthusiasts.
Every moment on these twin islands is thoughtfully designed to create lasting memories. Surrounded by loved ones, breathtaking scenery, and exceptional experiences, visitors are invited to capture the festive magic and make it the highlight of their year.
Celebration
Celebrate ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Maldives: festive holiday magic at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives invites guests to experience the magic of the holiday season with a ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed festive program running from December 20, 2024, through January 5, 2025. Blending Maldivian warmth with festive cheer, the resort promises unforgettable experiences for all ages.
The festivities begin with a sunrise yoga session on December 20, followed by a day filled with family-friendly activities such as ‘Snowflake Stretch,’ ‘Little Christmas Tree’ decorating, and the highly anticipated ‘Jingle Bells in Wonderland’ Christmas tree lighting. The celebrations continue throughout the season, featuring festive games, themed workshops, live entertainment, and gourmet dining.
Guests can enjoy activities like ‘Santa’s Magical Cruise,’ a thrilling ‘Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt,’ seafood galas, and frosty foam fiestas. The festivities culminate in a spectacular ‘Wonderland Gala’ dinner and an exciting New Year’s Eve countdown party with live music and dazzling fireworks.
For those seeking relaxation, wellness activities such as yoga, aqua-robics, and rejuvenating massages offer a tranquil retreat amidst the festive energy. From tennis and beach volleyball to electrifying ‘DJ Wonderland’ nights, Bandos Maldives provides entertainment and enjoyment for everyone this holiday season.
With its unique blend of seasonal charm and cultural celebration, Bandos Maldives invites guests to embrace the magic of the season. Here, visitors can discover an island holiday filled with joy, laughter, and the natural beauty of the Maldives—where every moment feels like a wonderland.
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers exclusive holiday getaway
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to embrace the festive season on its picturesque private island with a special, limited-time offer designed to create unforgettable memories. From December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, travellers can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on room rates by booking their stay before November 30, 2024, indulging in the luxury and renowned Maldivian hospitality that Sheraton offers. This holiday escape promises an enchanting experience where sandy shores, clear turquoise waters, and heartfelt traditions come together—ideal for celebrations with family, friends, or loved ones.
The festive experience at Sheraton Maldives combines luxury and a sense of togetherness. Guests are welcomed each morning with a grand buffet breakfast at Feast Restaurant, followed by a delightful three-course à la carte lunch and dinner at selected resort dining venues. As part of this special offer, a USD 60 dining credit per person is provided for use at Baan Thai and Sea Salt, adding to the memorable culinary experience. Additionally, guests enjoy complimentary shared speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport, ensuring a smooth start to their holiday.
The resort exudes a festive spirit with a variety of exclusive activities and celebrations. Highlights include the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, a Festive Parade, and Santa’s Grand Arrival, setting the stage for a memorable season. Families can partake in the Gingerbread House Decorating activity, the Recycled Christmas Tree Challenge, and the Family Snowman Christmas Party. To close out the celebrations, a Venetian-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will offer a spectacular finale to ring in the new year.
Beyond the festive events, Sheraton Maldives offers additional benefits to enhance the entire stay. Children under 12 years old stay and dine for free, and guests can enjoy a 15% discount on select treatments at Shine Spa for Sheraton. The resort also provides complimentary access to snorkeling gear, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis courts with equipment, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty and explore its vibrant marine life.
This limited-time offer presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the festive season in one of the Maldives’ most desirable destinations. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa provides the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable holiday experience.
Celebration
Festive delights await at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
This Christmas, guests are invited to escape to paradise and revel in the enchanting beauty of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. The resort offers a tropical promise of adventure, entertainment, and festive magic, encouraging visitors to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.
As the holiday season unfolds, the pristine lagoons, charming island, and romantic beaches come alive with festive excitement. The resort’s luxurious villas are designed to immerse guests in the warmth and joy of Kodhipparu’s holiday spirit.
Each day brings a unique program of experiences tailored to ignite the holiday mood. From enchanting adventures in crystal-clear waters to festive gatherings by the beach, there’s something for everyone to enjoy:
December 8-30: Guests can explore the wonders of the house reef, engage in festive crafts at the kids’ club, and unwind with expert spa therapies. Christmas Eve highlights include a spectacular tree-lighting ceremony with live entertainment and a refined 5-course Christmas Eve dinner at Firedoor.
On Christmas Day, a lavish brunch awaits, followed by a surprise visit from the North Pole, and a delightful Christmas dinner accompanied by live carols.
To ring in the New Year, the resort hosts a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, complete with a grand countdown pool party, fireworks, live music, and an exquisite dining experience.
