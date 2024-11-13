News
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives officially opens
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, on Wednesday opened Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. This underwater world-themed resort marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, becoming Centara’s third property in the Maldives and the fourth in its family-oriented Mirage brand portfolio.
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts—a multi-island paradise offering exclusive access to two Centara properties—the resort promises endless fun for families. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the brand’s fourth Maldives venture, is set to open in early 2025.
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, guests can immerse themselves in the resort’s expansive water park, featuring a lazy river, swimming pools, kids’ pool, and water playground. The resort also boasts a vibrant kids’ club, the innovative child-focused Candy Spa, and the renowned Spa Cenvaree, all designed to create lasting family memories.
The resort’s opening aligns with Centara’s “Future Growth” strategy announced earlier this year. This new property highlights Centara’s ongoing commitment to expanding its family-centric hospitality offerings while delivering world-class experiences in top travel destinations.
In celebration of the grand opening, Centara is offering a special introductory package. Available until December 20, 2024, the offer includes up to 25% off best available rates, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, and free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Malé Airport and the resort. CentaraThe1 Members can also benefit from an additional 15% discount and triple CentaraThe1 points.
Guests who complete their stay by December 20, 2024, will receive a voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September 2025, providing the perfect opportunity to escape the summer heat in the GCC region.
Offer Details:
- Booking Period: Now until December 20, 2024
- Stay Period: November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025
Offer Inclusions:
- Up to 25% off best available room rates
- Complimentary stays, meals, and activities for up to two children aged 15 and under
- Free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Malé Airport and the resort
- Voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September 2025 for guests who complete their stay by December 20, 2024
- Additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 Members and triple CentaraThe1 points
- Access to a range of family-oriented attractions, dining options, and more
Celebration
Festive escapes redefined: discover the magic of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru offer an unforgettable festive escape on their twin islands. Nestled in a serene haven, guests can celebrate the holiday season immersed in a seamless blend of luxury, adventure, Maldivian culture, and the relaxed elegance of island life. From swimming alongside sea turtles in vibrant coral reefs to embarking on thrilling big game fishing expeditions or unwinding in personalizsd spa retreats, the islands provide the perfect mix of excitement and tranquility.
This festive season, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to indulge in the award-winning ‘Madi Hiyaa’, an overwater Japanese restaurant. Visitors can savour signature dishes from the newly opened Saffron Thai cuisine or enjoy a unique self-caught-to-table experience at Sangu Garden.
December 22nd – Christmas Spirit Ignites
- Christmas Tree Decoration (5:45 – 6:15 PM): Guests can gather at Sangu Garden, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, to decorate the Christmas tree with lights, ornaments, and festive cheer, creating memorable moments with loved ones.
December 24th & 25th – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
- Santa’s Little Crafters: Children can unleash their creativity at Dhawa Kids Club by crafting holiday masterpieces.
- Christmas Eve Gala Dinner: Sangu Garden will transform into a culinary paradise, offering an elegant dinner amid shimmering lights.
- Merry & Mindful Yoga: Guests can begin Christmas morning with a rejuvenating yoga session on the Lagoon Deck.
- Gingerbread Man Decorating Class: Young guests can decorate gingerbread men at Dhawa Kids Club, adding a sweet touch to the festivities.
- Chocolate & Wine Tasting: Adults can enjoy an indulgent pairing session at ‘Madi Hiyaa’, ending the day on a delightful note.
December 31st – New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
- Sunset Cocktails: Visitors can bid farewell to the year with bespoke cocktails at Naiboli Beach, as the sun sets over the horizon.
- New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: Sangu Garden and Naiboli Beach will host a lavish feast, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.
- Live DJ & Countdown: Guests can dance beneath the stars, celebrating the arrival of the new year with music, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
Featured Experiences Throughout the Festive Season:
- Excursions & Adventures: Guests can partake in activities such as big game fishing, sunset cruises, and night snorkelling, discovering excitement across the tropical paradise.
- Entertainment for All Ages: Cultural performances, treasure hunts for children, and live bands at Naiboli Beach ensure fun for everyone.
- Culinary Delights: Cooking classes, wine pairings, and exquisite degustation menus at ‘Madi Hiyaa’ and Saffron delight culinary enthusiasts.
Every moment on these twin islands is thoughtfully designed to create lasting memories. Surrounded by loved ones, breathtaking scenery, and exceptional experiences, visitors are invited to capture the festive magic and make it the highlight of their year.
Featured
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon opens Marine Biology Unit
Regarded by ‘Lonely Planet’ as one of the premier destinations for diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a tropical haven where lush greenery meets the expansive ocean. Surrounded by vibrant coral reefs brimming with marine life, the resort offers a rare combination of tranquility and adventure, providing guests with an extraordinary connection to nature. However, with global challenges such as climate change, overfishing, and pollution threatening marine ecosystems, the Maldives faces an urgent need to protect its delicate underwater environments.
In response to this growing responsibility, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has taken a significant step in environmental conservation by establishing a dedicated Marine Biology Unit. This initiative aims to promote marine conservation and inspire a collective sense of responsibility among guests, staff, and the local community.
The Marine Biology Unit, formerly the resort’s library, has been transformed into an educational hub promoting sustainable tourism and ecological awareness. Led by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ first and only female marine biologist, the unit brings a unique and empowering perspective to marine conservation efforts. It provides an interactive space for guests to explore the intricate world of marine life, covering topics such as coral health and the behaviour of local fish species.
Daily educational sessions offer insights into the complex ecosystems of the ocean, with topics ranging from the marvels of coral reefs to the fascinating behaviours of the region’s marine life. To spark interest, the unit displays the day’s featured topic at its entrance, encouraging guests to participate. Fish identification checklists are also made available, helping visitors enhance their knowledge as they explore Ellaidhoo’s vibrant reefs.
General Manager of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sanjeeva Perera, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “The launch of our Marine Biology Unit is the realisation of a long-awaited dream and a meaningful contribution to our ESG initiatives. Our mission is to empower guests and staff to become true stewards of the ocean, fostering a deep respect for marine life that will resonate long after their stay at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. We hope this initiative not only enriches their experience but also builds a foundation of environmental responsibility that extends to the wider community.”
A longstanding advocate for eco-friendly practices, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognises the critical importance of preserving the island’s extraordinary natural beauty. By involving guests as active participants in environmental protection, the resort aims to create a lasting positive impact, cultivating a shared commitment to safeguarding the pristine marine environment for future generations.
News
Experience ultimate Maldivian dream with Sirru Fen Fushi’s ‘Millionaire for a Month’ giveaway
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, an all-natural haven in the crystal-clear Shaviyani Atoll and member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World, is launching the probably boldest luxury giveaway the Maldives has ever witnessed: the ‘Millionaire for a Month’ competition. This extraordinary social media giveaway promises a dream come true for travel lovers, offering an unparalleled month of pure indulgence and adventure.
The competition calls on aspiring photographers and passionate travellers to share their most treasured travel memories or stunning Maldives-inspired photographs on Instagram for a chance to win a 30-night escape including seaplane transfers at Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort. The lucky winner and their chosen companion will embark on an unforgettable journey through the resort’s most exclusive villa accommodations, experiencing firsthand the breathtaking beauty and lavish lifestyle of this 5-star paradise.
To participate, entrants must simply follow @sirrufenfushi.maldives on Instagram and post their most captivating travel memory or a photo that embodies the allure of the Maldives, accompanied by the hashtag #SirruMillionaire. In the spirit of sharing this dream experience, they should also tag a friend they would bring along for the adventure and share the post on their Instagram Story while tagging the resort.
Open to all Instagram users aged 18 and over, this competition breaks boundaries with its accessibility—no minimum follower count is required. It is a celebration of creativity and passion, inviting everyone with a love for travel and storytelling to join.
The prize promises a month-long stay featuring weekly rotations through Sirru Fen Fushi’s finest accommodations. It begins with the Sunset Deluxe Beach Villa, transitions to the glamping-inspired Safari Tent Villa, moves to the Sunrise Water Villa with its spectacular overwater views, and concludes with a grand finale in the luxurious Grand Water Villa. The month-long experience encompasses gourmet dining, seaplane transfers, and an itinerary packed with unforgettable activities such as private beach dinners, dolphin-cruises, spa treatments, snorkelling, and movie nights at the jungle cinema.
Adding to the uniqueness, the winner will become an ambassador for the experiences, capturing and sharing moments throughout their stay. This role will involve daily social media coverage of their life as island Millionaire and showcase different facets of the island lifestyle.
This is more than just a vacation—it is a statement giveaway that highlights Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences. With this audacious campaign, Sirru Fen Fushi cements its reputation for curating world-class luxury with unforgettable adventures.
For full competition details and terms, visit www.sirrufenfushi.com/millionaire-for-a-month and see the Instagram Hashtag #SirruMillionaire.
