Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives officially opens

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, an all-natural haven in the crystal-clear Shaviyani Atoll and member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World, is launching the probably boldest luxury giveaway the Maldives has ever witnessed: the ‘Millionaire for a Month’ competition. This extraordinary social media giveaway promises a dream come true for travel lovers, offering an unparalleled month of pure indulgence and adventure.

The competition calls on aspiring photographers and passionate travellers to share their most treasured travel memories or stunning Maldives-inspired photographs on Instagram for a chance to win a 30-night escape including seaplane transfers at Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort. The lucky winner and their chosen companion will embark on an unforgettable journey through the resort’s most exclusive villa accommodations, experiencing firsthand the breathtaking beauty and lavish lifestyle of this 5-star paradise.

To participate, entrants must simply follow @sirrufenfushi.maldives on Instagram and post their most captivating travel memory or a photo that embodies the allure of the Maldives, accompanied by the hashtag #SirruMillionaire. In the spirit of sharing this dream experience, they should also tag a friend they would bring along for the adventure and share the post on their Instagram Story while tagging the resort.

Open to all Instagram users aged 18 and over, this competition breaks boundaries with its accessibility—no minimum follower count is required. It is a celebration of creativity and passion, inviting everyone with a love for travel and storytelling to join.

The prize promises a month-long stay featuring weekly rotations through Sirru Fen Fushi’s finest accommodations. It begins with the Sunset Deluxe Beach Villa, transitions to the glamping-inspired Safari Tent Villa, moves to the Sunrise Water Villa with its spectacular overwater views, and concludes with a grand finale in the luxurious Grand Water Villa. The month-long experience encompasses gourmet dining, seaplane transfers, and an itinerary packed with unforgettable activities such as private beach dinners, dolphin-cruises, spa treatments, snorkelling, and movie nights at the jungle cinema.

Adding to the uniqueness, the winner will become an ambassador for the experiences, capturing and sharing moments throughout their stay. This role will involve daily social media coverage of their life as island Millionaire and showcase different facets of the island lifestyle.

This is more than just a vacation—it is a statement giveaway that highlights Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences. With this audacious campaign, Sirru Fen Fushi cements its reputation for curating world-class luxury with unforgettable adventures.

For full competition details and terms, visit www.sirrufenfushi.com/millionaire-for-a-month and see the Instagram Hashtag #SirruMillionaire.