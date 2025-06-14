Place to connect within and beyond: Meyyafushi Maldives to open on October 1, 2025

Meyyafushi Maldives, a five-star Premium All -Inclusive Boutique Resort, awaits for its guests from 1st October 2025. Meyyafushi is nestled on a natural island in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, offering an extraordinary escape that blends eco-conscious luxury with boundless adventure – a place to connect within and beyond.

Only 35- minutes from Velana International Airport, Meyyafushi offers a 24-hour Premium All- Inclusive plan ensuring a carefree and enriching journey, from fine -dining and wellness experiences to exhilarating activities.

Meyyafushi will feature 10 outlets including 5 restaurants, 3 bars, a wine cellar and a 24 -hour café. Fabulous and unique dining experiences are available at Meyyafushi such as ‘Bubble’ – the exclusive underwater restaurant, ‘Sukun’ – the gourmet Teppanyaki experience and ‘Raa’ – an overwater wine cellar with a curated selection of fine wines. Meyyafushi’s 24-hour Premium All-Inclusive plan covers all aspects of the guest experience, featuring seven dining venues, serving international cuisine including Mediterranean and Asian specialities. The 24-hour café, and an adults-only rooftop ‘Sky Bar & Sunken Lounge’ with a glass-bottom pool are also included.

Rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul with exclusive wellness experiences, including complimentary massages based on the length of your stay, group yoga sessions, and access to an overwater fitness centre. Enjoy a wide range of recreational activities, from swimming pools and an overwater padel tennis court and a Recreation Centre with mini bowling, billiards, and more. The Kids Club offers endless fun with a skate ramp, climbing wall, playhouse, and a kid’s pool, while complimentary snorkelling gear and non-motorised water sports let you explore the stunning lagoon. Guests staying four nights or more can also enjoy complimentary group excursions such as dolphin cruises, snorkelling trips, or a sunset cruise. With dedicated children’s menus, family-friendly adventures, and babysitting services available, every member of the family is sure to have a memorable stay.

The resort will offer 95 villas and suites, each with a private pool, generous indoor-outdoor living space, authentic Maldivian-inspired interiors, and an Island Host service. Options will range from one-bedroom suites to the four-bedroom Presidential Overwater Suite – one of the finest in the Indian Ocean, which features a private infinity pool, spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, a personal spa treatment room, a private kitchen and cinema, and exclusive access to uninterrupted ocean views. Ideal for large families or VIPs, it promises the ultimate island escape.

The island also introduces Maldives’ first overwater padel tennis court, alongside a two bowling lanes, multi -sports court, games room and more. For little guests, the Kokko Kids Club offers a safe, imaginative world of discovery – featuring indoor and outdoor play zones, a climbing wall, mini skate ramp, splash pool with slide, arts and crafts and a child-friendly dining.

The semi-water Veyoge Spa is a sanctuary for holistic wellness, offering bespoke rituals and treatments rooted in island healing traditions. Daily yoga and meditation sessions are held on the spa deck, providing serene views of the gorgeous lagoon.

Located within a National Protected Area, Meyyafushi offers direct access to well-known dive sites. Guests can swim alongside turtles, manta rays and reef sharks, or enjoy private snorkelling excursions and thrilling watersports. From jet skiing and parasailing to sunset dolphin cruises and sandbank escapes – why not try them all?

Weddings, honeymoons and celebrations are made unforgettable with a private overwater wedding pavilion, talented photography team and bespoke event planning services tailored to every need and desire.

Business travellers and group retreats can take advantage of state-of- the-art conference facilities and even exclusive island buy-out options, turning the entire island into a private escape for events, weddings or wellness retreats.

Meyyafushi offers the best of barefoot luxury while embodying the values of BeKind Hospitality, rooted in its four core pillars: Kindness to the Environment, Kindness to the Community, Kindness to our Visitors, and Kindness to our Residents. Every aspect of the resort is designed to create a positive, responsible impact – from energy-conscious operations and plastic-free policies to meaningful community connections and a dedication to guest well-being.

As a sister property to the award-winning Fushifaru Maldives, Meyyafushi introduces an exciting opportunity for twin-centre stays and exclusive day trips between the two resorts – offering guests the unique chance to explore two distinctive island experiences in one unforgettable holiday.

“We are thrilled to introduce Meyyafushi Maldives, a resort designed for discerning travellers who seek both comfort and adventure in a secluded, environmentally conscious setting,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager at Meyyafushi Maldives. “With unparalleled experiences and a commitment to sustainability, we invite guests to discover a new benchmark in Maldivian luxury.”