News
Place to connect within and beyond: Meyyafushi Maldives to open on October 1, 2025
Meyyafushi Maldives, a five-star Premium All -Inclusive Boutique Resort, awaits for its guests from 1st October 2025. Meyyafushi is nestled on a natural island in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, offering an extraordinary escape that blends eco-conscious luxury with boundless adventure – a place to connect within and beyond.
Only 35- minutes from Velana International Airport, Meyyafushi offers a 24-hour Premium All- Inclusive plan ensuring a carefree and enriching journey, from fine -dining and wellness experiences to exhilarating activities.
Meyyafushi will feature 10 outlets including 5 restaurants, 3 bars, a wine cellar and a 24 -hour café. Fabulous and unique dining experiences are available at Meyyafushi such as ‘Bubble’ – the exclusive underwater restaurant, ‘Sukun’ – the gourmet Teppanyaki experience and ‘Raa’ – an overwater wine cellar with a curated selection of fine wines. Meyyafushi’s 24-hour Premium All-Inclusive plan covers all aspects of the guest experience, featuring seven dining venues, serving international cuisine including Mediterranean and Asian specialities. The 24-hour café, and an adults-only rooftop ‘Sky Bar & Sunken Lounge’ with a glass-bottom pool are also included.
Rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul with exclusive wellness experiences, including complimentary massages based on the length of your stay, group yoga sessions, and access to an overwater fitness centre. Enjoy a wide range of recreational activities, from swimming pools and an overwater padel tennis court and a Recreation Centre with mini bowling, billiards, and more. The Kids Club offers endless fun with a skate ramp, climbing wall, playhouse, and a kid’s pool, while complimentary snorkelling gear and non-motorised water sports let you explore the stunning lagoon. Guests staying four nights or more can also enjoy complimentary group excursions such as dolphin cruises, snorkelling trips, or a sunset cruise. With dedicated children’s menus, family-friendly adventures, and babysitting services available, every member of the family is sure to have a memorable stay.
The resort will offer 95 villas and suites, each with a private pool, generous indoor-outdoor living space, authentic Maldivian-inspired interiors, and an Island Host service. Options will range from one-bedroom suites to the four-bedroom Presidential Overwater Suite – one of the finest in the Indian Ocean, which features a private infinity pool, spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, a personal spa treatment room, a private kitchen and cinema, and exclusive access to uninterrupted ocean views. Ideal for large families or VIPs, it promises the ultimate island escape.
The island also introduces Maldives’ first overwater padel tennis court, alongside a two bowling lanes, multi -sports court, games room and more. For little guests, the Kokko Kids Club offers a safe, imaginative world of discovery – featuring indoor and outdoor play zones, a climbing wall, mini skate ramp, splash pool with slide, arts and crafts and a child-friendly dining.
The semi-water Veyoge Spa is a sanctuary for holistic wellness, offering bespoke rituals and treatments rooted in island healing traditions. Daily yoga and meditation sessions are held on the spa deck, providing serene views of the gorgeous lagoon.
Located within a National Protected Area, Meyyafushi offers direct access to well-known dive sites. Guests can swim alongside turtles, manta rays and reef sharks, or enjoy private snorkelling excursions and thrilling watersports. From jet skiing and parasailing to sunset dolphin cruises and sandbank escapes – why not try them all?
Weddings, honeymoons and celebrations are made unforgettable with a private overwater wedding pavilion, talented photography team and bespoke event planning services tailored to every need and desire.
Business travellers and group retreats can take advantage of state-of- the-art conference facilities and even exclusive island buy-out options, turning the entire island into a private escape for events, weddings or wellness retreats.
Meyyafushi offers the best of barefoot luxury while embodying the values of BeKind Hospitality, rooted in its four core pillars: Kindness to the Environment, Kindness to the Community, Kindness to our Visitors, and Kindness to our Residents. Every aspect of the resort is designed to create a positive, responsible impact – from energy-conscious operations and plastic-free policies to meaningful community connections and a dedication to guest well-being.
As a sister property to the award-winning Fushifaru Maldives, Meyyafushi introduces an exciting opportunity for twin-centre stays and exclusive day trips between the two resorts – offering guests the unique chance to explore two distinctive island experiences in one unforgettable holiday.
“We are thrilled to introduce Meyyafushi Maldives, a resort designed for discerning travellers who seek both comfort and adventure in a secluded, environmentally conscious setting,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager at Meyyafushi Maldives. “With unparalleled experiences and a commitment to sustainability, we invite guests to discover a new benchmark in Maldivian luxury.”
Cooking
Local tastes take centre stage as Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour arrives in Maldives
Today, Hard Rock Cafe will kick off its annual World Burger Tour competition in celebration of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day. Hard Rock Cafe chefs from around the world were challenged to develop unique burger creations that showcase elements from their regional cultures and personal taste. These innovative recipes will be available exclusively for guests to try, including the Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, from June 14 through August 5. For example, guests at Hard Rock Cafe Rome can choose the Lasagna Burger with Ragu Bolognese and bechamel, those visiting Atlantic City can try the Jersey Shore Burger that features a house-made blueberry maple aioli and provolone.
Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger, developed by Chef Nikhil Gopinathan at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, is made with two smashed & stacked beef burgers, seasoned and seared medium-well, layered with homemade Curry Mayo, arugula, coconut flakes, cucumber, tomato, provolone cheese, chimichurri cheese sauce, topped with shredded fried potato mixed with homemade Island Curry Powder and is inspired by the vibrant culinary traditions of the Maldives, melding local flavors and spices to create a truly tropical experience.
This year’s competition marks an exciting first for Hard Rock, with the addition of chef, content creator and brand partner Olivia Tiedemann as both a mentor and judge. She has worked closely with participating chefs throughout the competition, sharing her culinary expertise and burger-crafting techniques to help elevate each recipe.
“Working with these talented chefs from around the world has been incredibly fun. Each one brought such passion and creativity to their recipes, and I’m amazed by how they’ve transformed classic burger concepts with their unique local influences and personal stories,” said Olivia Tiedemann.
Based on Tiedemann’s input, sales performance and guests’ votes on social media, the top five burger recipes will be selected and announced later this summer. Then the five finalists will become available at Hard Rock Cafe locations globally for all fans to experience for a limited time before one final winner is selected.
“This is such a fun annual event where our chef gets to flex his creativity, and our guests get to try our new burger inspired by the vibrant culture of the Maldives for a limited time,” said Anna Melissa Olay, Manager – Hard Rock Cafe Maldives.
The first Hard Rock Cafe at Old Park Lane in London opened on June 14, 1971. Launching this competition on Founders’ Day celebrates how the brand has evolved over 54 years into an iconic entertainment, hospitality and lifestyle company with more than 300 Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops, Hotels, Resorts and Casinos worldwide.
Visit the cafe at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives to participate.
Featured
Where wellness meets luxury: exclusive yoga retreats at Sun Siyam Resorts
In celebration of International Yoga Day 2025, Sun Siyam Resorts is welcoming guests to embark on a week-long wellness journey across two of its idyllic Maldivian island retreats: Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, from June 19th to 25th. International Yoga Day, globally recognised for promoting mental and physical wellbeing, will be marked with a thoughtfully curated programme led by two distinguished wellness experts.
The event will feature Shane Seery, an award-winning Executive Health Coach renowned for his science-driven approach to functional movement and sustainable transformation, alongside Marina Violinha, a holistic Women’s Health & Fitness Specialist focused on hormone-balanced, strength-oriented wellness. Against the serene Maldivian backdrop, their immersive sessions are designed to guide participants toward harmony, vitality, and renewal.
From June 19th to 21st, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will present three immersive sessions set in some of the island’s most picturesque locations. The programme commences with a sunset yoga session and wellness talk by Marina at Magoodhoo Beach, followed by a high-energy functional fitness experience with Shane at the Tennis Court. On the morning of June 21st, Marina will lead a rejuvenating yoga and breathwork session at Turtle Beach during sunrise, aligning guests with the natural rhythm of the island through mindful movement and introspection.
The celebration will continue at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef from June 23rd to 25th, offering three serene sunset sessions at Aqua Beach. Marina will host two yoga and wellness talks by the shoreline, while Shane will conduct a dynamic beachside functional training session, all designed to inspire reconnection, relaxation, and realignment.
Guests planning a wellness-focused retreat can take advantage of exclusive summer offers available at both resorts. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, a minimum seven-night stay includes complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit, veranda breakfast, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s package features complimentary transfers, a bottle of sparkling wine and fruit basket upon arrival, one floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12 — blending wellness, luxury, and family-friendly island living.
Featured
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils holistic spa detox retreat for mind and body renewal
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has introduced the Spa Alila Detox Programme, a five-night wellness retreat focused on sustainable weight management and overall well-being. Designed to promote inner balance and foster long-term healthy habits, the program aims to nurture both physical and emotional health while moving beyond traditional weight loss methods.
The retreat combines the principles of Ayurveda, yoga, fitness, holistic massage therapies, modern medicine, nutrition, and emotional wellness to cleanse, restore, and rejuvenate the body and mind.
Hosted at the resort’s signature treetop spa, the program includes accommodation in a luxurious Beach Pool Villa and return seaplane transfers. Guests participating in the program will benefit from a comprehensive range of inclusions:
- Nutritionally balanced meals (with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options)
- Full body composition analysis
- Vital signs monitoring
- Body pH testing
- Personalised consultations with an Ayurvedic doctor and nutritionist
- Emotional wellness assessments
- Daily yoga, fitness, and meditation sessions
- Customised holistic treatments
- Art therapy
- Slimming and detox beverages
- Healing bath rituals
- Interactive healthy cooking workshops
Dr. Arjita Kumari Dimri, Wellness Manager at Spa Alila, explained that the program is designed to provide a complete physical, mental, and emotional reset. Participants can expect benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced energy levels, greater mental clarity, a strengthened immune system, and a renewed sense of self. The program also supports guests dealing with obesity-related issues, including cholesterol imbalance, diabetes, and fatigue.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, underscored the resort’s dedication to holistic wellness through this transformative offering.
The Spa Alila Detox Programme is priced at USD 8,464 (Single) / USD 11,945 (Double) for stays until September 30, 2025, and USD 9,227 (Single) / USD 12,862 (Double) for stays from October 1 to December 25, 2025.
Spa Alila, nestled in the island’s lush treetop canopy, features four double treatment suites equipped with private bathrooms and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The retreat promises a journey of self-discovery, healing, and restoration.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
The Presets to ignite nights in exclusive Kandooma Maldives showcase in April 2026
-
News1 week ago
Embudu Village achieves Travelife Gold certification for sustainability
-
Awards1 week ago
Amilla Maldives’ Javvu Spa recognised in Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards
-
News7 days ago
Ferrari in paradise: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi partners with Hedley Studios for one-of-a-kind experience
-
Business7 days ago
2025 sees Maldives reach 1 million tourist mark in record time
-
News1 week ago
Taste of culture, craft: JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort introduces immersive Indian Ocean nights
-
Featured6 days ago
ELE|NA and VOYA unite for ocean-inspired wellness at THE OZEN COLLECTION
-
Food5 days ago
Michelin-starred Chef Darren Chin brings exclusive gourmet experience to The Nautilus Maldives