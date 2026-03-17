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Meyyafushi Maldives expands wellness offering with sound healing programme
Meyyafushi Maldives continues to elevate its wellness offerings with immersive sound healing experiences set in one of the island’s most striking locations – the adults-only glass-bottom infinity pool overlooking the turquoise blues of the Maldives.
Designed to create moments of deep relaxation and mindfulness on the occasion of World Sleep Day, this unique experience invites guests to relax while being guided through a restorative sound healing meditation led by a specialist practitioner. A place to connect within and beyond, Meyyafushi presents this experience for those seeking ultimate relaxation surrounded by the calming rhythm of the lagoon, encouraging guests to fully unwind and reconnect with their senses.
Using instruments such as singing bowls and bells, the practitioner guides participants through a calming journey designed to release stress, restore balance, and promote a deep sense of wellbeing.
“Sound healing offers a powerful way to slow down and reconnect,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager at Meyyafushi Maldives. “By combining mindful wellness practices with the natural beauty of our island setting, we aim to create experiences that allow guests to fully relax, restore their energy, and enjoy a deeper sense of calm during their stay.”
The adults-only Sky Lounge provides the perfect setting for the sound healing sessions. This forms part of Meyyafushi’s growing wellness programme, which offers guests a range of opportunities to unwind through aerial yoga, spa treatments, facials, steam amd sauna, and mindful activities inspired by the islands stunning landscape.
For more information about Meyyafushi Maldives, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
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Siyam World Maldives to host international football camps this Easter
This Easter, Siyam World Maldives, part of Sun Siyam’s Lifestyle Collection, is clicking its ruby slippers and transforming into the magical World of Oz from From March 31st – April 17th, 2026 with not one, not two, but three international football legends arriving on island. Yes, while the Wizard may rely on smoke and mirrors, Massimo Ambrosini, Javier Saviola and Gary Cahill are very real, and they will be hosting exclusive football camps throughout April for young players and fans ready to sharpen their skills in paradise.
But that is only the beginning because, unlike Dorothy, you might not want to go home.
Alongside these star-studded camps, Siyam World’s Easter celebrations invite guests to follow the Yellow Brick Road into the World of Oz, where the island comes alive with magical shows, playful races, kid-friendly carnivals, and high-energy island adventures.
The journey begins with Dorothy’s Arrival, a sunset gathering at Together Beach where emerald lights glow, music fills the air, and the first clues of the Oz adventure begin to unfold. Guests are then invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road across the island, discovering surprises along the way. The highlight of the Easter programme is the spectacular Journey to the Emerald City Stage Show, featuring dazzling dance performances, aerial artistry, fire acts, and immersive visuals that bring the magic of Oz to life.
Young adventurers can explore the Wizard’s Kidz Carnival, packed with games, face painting, and playful characters, while guests ready for a challenge can join The Amazing Race – Wizard of Siyam Edition, racing around the island in a series of fun challenges inspired by brains, heart, and courage.
Meanwhile, the SW 3K Easter Run adds an extra splash of fun with bubble tunnels, misty surprises, and plenty of laughter along the way.
And for football lovers, the island’s pitch becomes the ultimate training ground with three exclusive camps:
- Massimo Ambrosini Football Camp (2–4 April) – The AC Milan midfield legend known for leadership and tactical brilliance
- Javier Saviola Football Camp (5–10 April) – The lightning-fast Argentine forward “El Conejo,” famed for creativity and clinical finishing.
- Gary Cahill Football Camp (13–17 April) – The England international and former Chelsea captain celebrated for his defensive strength and leadership.
With world-class football, magical storytelling, and island adventures around every corner, The World of Oz at Siyam World promises an Easter celebration where fantasy, sport, and pure fun collide.
Because at Siyam World, the adventure never ends, it simply follows the Yellow Brick Road.
For more information and to book your stay or check out the full Easter programme, please visit the resort’s website.
Family
Art, gastronomy and island adventure headline Easter at JOALI Maldives
JOALI Maldives, the Maldives’ first and only art-immersive resort, has officially unveiled its 2026 Easter theme: ‘Painted in Spring.’ From 1–12 April 2026, the island will transform into a vibrant tribute to Claude Monet, blending the natural beauty of the Maldives with world-class art, Michelin-starred gastronomy, and award-winning hospitality. As the most vibrant season at JOALI, Easter offers families a getaway that is as meaningful as it is memorable.
A Vision of Renewal Led by Maldivian Hospitality
The 2026 season at JOALI Maldives is centred on the promise of spring as a time for renewal, connection, and celebration. This Easter, the island invites guests to awaken their curiosity through art-led experiences and signature island rituals.
“Easter is a cherished season at JOALI, a time when families gather to create memories that last,” says General Manager Shifaz Hassan. “With our newly reimagined Muramas Kids Club and a calendar full of creative discovery, we have curated an environment where every generation can find joy, whether through spirited competition on the field or quiet reflection in our gardens.”
Villas and Residences Made for Families
Designed to be a home-away-from-home, the resort’s expansive villas and residences provide the ultimate sanctuary for family getaways. From multi-bedroom beach residences with private infinity pools to sprawling overwater villas, each space is crafted to balance privacy with shared family moments. These high-design sanctuaries offer dedicated areas for relaxation and play, ensuring that every generation can experience the island in total comfort and luxury.
World-Class Culinary Artistry and Rare Vintages
The Easter season features a sophisticated palette of flavours, headlined by an exclusive “Table in Bloom” dinner by Chef Alex Dilling of London’s two-Michelin-star Hotel Café Royal. Oenophiles can look forward to the Sogno d’Italia Wine Dinner, a prestigious evening hosted by Master Sommelier Kamal Malik, featuring rare Italian vintages.
The island’s diverse culinary landscape further enriches the season: Saoke offers overwater Nikkei cuisine; TUH’U serves authentic Levantine flavours; Bellinis captures the essence of Italy; and Vandhoo presents a vibrant palette of Southeast Asian, Chinese, and Indian dishes.
Classic Island Holiday Meets Creativity and Play
JOALI Maldives merges high-energy adventure with an artistic soul, offering a balanced holiday of discovery and play. Guests can explore the Raa Atoll through Turtle and Dolphin Quests and eFoil surfing or tap into their creativity at the Ceramic and Painting Studio with the Resident Artist. The island’s vibrant spirit extends to friendly competition, from the highly anticipated Annual Easter Football Cup and Padel matches to spirited family games. The experiences offer a lively contrast to the island’s serenity, ensuring a balanced and energetic holiday.
Whimsical Wonders at the Newly Revamped Muramas Kids Club
This season, young explorers will discover a world of reimagined magic at the newly revamped Muramas Kids Club. In addition to its existing world-class facilities, the club now features an all-new water slide, adding a splash of excitement to the daily program. The Easter schedule is packed with imagination-led activities, including Carrot Hunts, Family Treasure Hunts, and the island’s famous bubble parties, ensuring the Island of Joy lives up to its name for the youngest guests.
JOALI Maldives has villas starting from USD 4,315 per night for two guests sharing a Luxury Water Villa with Pool on Bed and Breakfast basis. For additional details on JOALI Maldives’ Easter programme, please visit joali.com or contact reservations.jomv@joali.com.
News
Pay 4, Stay 6: Grand Park Kodhipparu rewards guest loyalty with new summer offer
At a time when holidaymakers are choosing more carefully than ever, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been rated 9 out of 10 by verified guests on Booking.com and 9.1 “Superb” on HalalBooking, a powerful endorsement of trust, consistency and meaningful island luxury.
Building on this guest-approved recognition, the resort is inviting travellers to stay longer in paradise with an exclusive direct booking offer – Night on Us – Pay 4, Stay 6. Open to new bookings made by 30 April 2026 for stays between 1 April and 31 October 2026, guests receive two complimentary nights when booking four.
Under the campaign message “Rated 9/10. Ready When You Are.”, the resort is placing guest trust at the centre of its spring and summer communications.
“Today’s guest values reassurance as much as beauty,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “A 9/10 guest rating is not simply a score, it is a reflection of trust, consistency and emotional connection. We are incredibly proud that our guests recognise the care we place into every moment of their stay.”
Liz Smailes, Director of Marketing, adds: “In 2026, marketing is no longer about broadcasting features, it is about reinforcing trust. When verified guests rate us 9 out of 10, that becomes one of our strongest messages. The ‘Night on Us’ campaign is intentionally built around that endorsement. It removes hesitation, adds tangible value, and encourages guests to stay longer – because time together is the non-tangible luxury travellers are seeking. This is about shifting from selling villas to curating meaningful island experiences.”
Between April and October, the Maldives reveals a particularly atmospheric side. Ocean conditions during this period increase the likelihood of memorable marine encounters, from graceful manta rays to playful dolphins. The skies become more expressive, shifting from dramatic cloudscapes to luminous sunsets that cast ever-changing hues across the lagoon. Warm, inviting waters create ideal conditions for snorkelling directly from the beach or overwater villas, while the boutique scale of the island ensures a sense of space and calm that contrasts sharply with many crowded mainland summer destinations.
Guests consistently praise Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives’ expansive overwater villas, thriving house reef and the theatrical open-kitchen dining experience at FireDoor. Throughout each stay, dedicated Lifestyle Hosts provide intuitive, personalised service designed to make every moment feel seamless.
For couples, families and friends, six nights provides the rhythm needed to move beyond a short escape and into something truly restorative. The Night on Us direct booking offer has been thoughtfully curated to enhance both value and experience. Mornings begin with a generous buffet breakfast at The Edge, while sunrise and sunset yoga sessions frame the day with moments of reflection. Guided snorkelling excursions allow guests to engage more deeply with the surrounding reef, and additional privileges extend across dining venues, spa treatments and selected experiences.
Complimentary island-wide Wi-Fi and personalised host service ensure a seamless stay from arrival to departure. Rates for this direct-only offer begin from USD 399 per villa per night, creating an invitation to stay longer and experience more of the Maldives at its most spacious and serene
In addition to its 9/10 guest rating, the resort has received nominations and accolades across multiple regional and international award platforms this year reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique island resorts. As many global summer destinations contend with increasing density and price inflation, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers a different narrative:
- A private island
- Guest-approved excellence
- Space to reconnect
- Avery shade of blue as far as the eye can see.
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