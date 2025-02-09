Game, set, match: ultimate active escape at Ellaidhoo Maldives

Families seeking the ultimate summer escape in 2025 will find the perfect destination with Kuramathi and Campioni. These two exceptional partners offer a holiday experience where children can combine their love for football with the thrill of training alongside former Premier League players and UEFA coaches at breathtaking resorts. The exclusive Campioni football training camps cater to children aged 4-15 years, running across two weeks with three football legends. Liverpool and England star John Barnes MBE, accompanied by a UEFA coach, will lead sessions from July 28th to August 1st. Meanwhile, England icons Harry Redknapp and Stuart Pearce MBE will join from August 4th to August 8th, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for budding young footballers.

Campioni’s ethos, “Train Like A Pro,” offers a unique chance for children to be coached for two hours daily by some of English football’s most celebrated figures. These interactive and engaging sessions focus on fundamental skills while emphasising teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship. With personalised guidance provided throughout, participants gain invaluable insights from the experts and create unforgettable memories.

While children hone their skills on the pitch, parents are free to unwind in a variety of ways. They can relax on the beach, explore the island, work out in the gym, visit the spa, or simply enjoy the vibrant energy of the training sessions from the sidelines.

The Campioni experience extends beyond football. Families are invited to participate in additional activities, such as welcome drinks at the start of the week, a mid-week parents’ game featuring the football legends, and an end-of-week medal and certificate presentation. These events ensure everyone in the family enjoys a dynamic and engaging holiday.

Kuramathi, a renowned Maldivian resort, serves as the ideal backdrop for this unique experience. Famous for its winding white sandbank and tropical jungle spanning the 1.8km island, the resort features 12 room categories, 12 restaurants, 6 bars, evening entertainment, and an array of facilities. Options range from one-bedroom Beach Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Houses to overwater villas perched above the island’s turquoise lagoon, making it a perfect choice for families.

Off the field, Kuramathi’s complimentary Bageecha Kids’ Club caters to children aged 3-12 years with indoor and outdoor play areas, arts and crafts, splash pads, and a large swimming pool. Activities for older children include badminton, football, ping pong, baseball, and basketball. For couples seeking a romantic evening, extended kids’ club hours are available at an additional charge, alongside 24-hour babysitting for younger children.

The resort also offers unique environmental activities, such as eco-centre presentations, hermit crab trails, tree planting, and visits to hydroponics gardens, encouraging younger guests to learn about sustainable practices.

For adventurous families, Kuramathi provides a fully equipped dive school with multilingual instructors who guide participants through PADI and SSI courses, including options for children as young as eight. Guests can also explore the ocean through snorkelling safaris, turtle discovery trips, dolphin excursions, and semi-submarine tours. Water sports such as windsurfing, dinghy sailing, and catamaran lessons are available for children aged 12 and above.

While children are occupied, parents can relax at the spa or enjoy evening cocktails at the Champagne Loft or pool bars. Dining options include international cuisine at the buffet restaurant and specialty venues like The Reef, La Belle Vie, and Siam Garden. Nightlife on the island is vibrant, with live music, beachside movie nights, DJ performances, and more.

Kuramathi and Campioni promise a summer holiday filled with excitement, learning, and relaxation, creating memories that will last a lifetime.