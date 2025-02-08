Local
Dhiraagu to host Fuvahmulah Run 2025; registrations now open
Dhiraagu Fuvahmulah Run 2025 is now open for registrations.
For the first time ever, an edition of the Maldives’ largest and most anticipated run is coming to Fuvahmulah City, bringing an exciting new chapter to the Dhiraagu Maldives Road Race (DMRR). Registrations are now open for the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon categories of Dhiraagu Fuvahmulah Run 2024.
Similar to DMRR, Dhiraagu Fuvahmulah Run will award attractive cash prizes for winners of different categories. The company has announced that at this year’s DFR, Dhiraagu will be awarding a total prize pool of MVR 232,000 amongst the winners.
The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, 2 May 2025, organised in collaboration with Fuvahmulah City Council, Women’s Development Committee of Fuvahmulah and the Athletics Association of Maldives. The race aims to promote Fuvahmulah as a promising running destination while fostering a vibrant running community in the Maldives.
Participants can now register via www.dfr.mv and secure their spots in this historic race. Registrations will remain open until 28 February 2025 or until the allocated slots of 1,500 are reached.
The Dhiraagu Maldives Road Race is the first and only international run held in the Maldives, listed in the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) World Running Calendar with a World Athletics-certified race route. The expansion of the race to Fuvahmulah reflects Dhiraagu’s commitment to fostering a healthier, more active community and supporting local tourism by showcasing the unique beauty of the Maldives.
Business
Visit Maldives presents cultural, food festival to celebrate 2025
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has announced the ‘Maldives Culture and Food Festival’, a two-day extravaganza showcasing the Maldivian cuisine, local arts and craft, and entertainment.
The festival will take place at Central Park, Hulhumale’, on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2024, and continue into New Year’s Day, January 1st, 2025, offering a unique and immersive experience for locals and tourists alike.
This exciting initiative by MMPRC is a collaborative effort involving key partners such as the Ministry of Tourism (MOT), Housing Development Corporation (HDC), MyHulhumale’, Business Center Corporation (BCC), Male’ City Council, Waste Management Corporation Limited (WAMCO), the Maldives Police Service, Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), Public Service Media (PSM), Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), Dhiraagu, Ooredoo, Manta Air, Maldivian, Ace Travels, and Gulf Air. It promises a dynamic programme filled with performances, activities, and food stalls. Attendees will have the opportunity to savour authentic Maldivian dishes, explore traditional arts and crafts, and witness captivating cultural performances.
On December 31st, the festivities will begin at 20:00 with doors opening to the public. A spectacular drone show will be held, depicting a tourist’s journey through the beautiful Maldives. The evening will continue with captivating cultural performances including Boduberu performances, and “Dhafi Negun”. A New Year’s Eve countdown will also take place, culminating in a dazzling fireworks display to welcome 2025.
The celebrations will continue on January 1st 2025 from 16:00 to 22:00, with the festival reopening and featuring food and arts and crafts stalls. A range of family-friendly activities will be available, including a police and fire truck showcase, a climbing wall, a bounce house, and a Transformers display. Additionally, the festival will feature energetic Boduberu performances and an exciting Roboman showcase.
“MMPRC is proud to present the first Maldives Culture and Food Festival,” said Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of MMPRC. “This event is a key initiative to celebrate the achievements of the Maldives in 2024 and to promote the diverse cultural heritage of the Maldives while providing a memorable experience for locals and visitors. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the Maldivian spirit as we bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year.”
Action
Across Maldives: Shaff Naeem embarks on record-breaking dive expedition
Shaff Naeem, the Asian record holder for the 50-hour dive in 2022, has announced his next ambitious endeavour: Across Maldives. This unprecedented long-distance dive will span the length of the Maldives, starting from the northernmost tip of Haa Alif Atoll and ending at the southern edge of Seenu Atoll. Officially unveiled at the Malaysia Dive Expo in June 2024, the event will unfold in two phases over the next two years.
Phase 1: Malé Region World Record Event (February 2025)
The first milestone in Shaff’s journey will be a world record attempt in the Malé region. He and his team will embark on a single dive from Hulhumalé to Malé, covering a minimum distance of 14 kilometres underwater. This event aims to set a new world record while garnering global attention for the Across Maldives expedition.
Phase 2: Main Across Maldives Event (2026)
The main event will see Shaff dive across the entire Maldivian archipelago, covering 460 kilometres in a month. This ambitious journey will require meticulous planning and execution, supported by a technical team comprising local and international experts.
A Scientific and Community-Focused Expedition
The Across Maldives expedition is not just a test of endurance but also a platform for meaningful contributions to science and community engagement. The team will collect vital environmental data, including information on underwater terrain, the impact of climate change, and the presence of microplastics in Maldivian waters.
The expedition will also feature workshops and events on local islands, aimed at raising awareness about ocean conservation and sharing findings from the journey. By connecting with local communities, the initiative hopes to inspire Maldivians to engage deeply with their marine environment.
With the backing of local and international partners, Shaff’s team is working closely with the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Defence, and Maldives Police Services to ensure a safe and secure dive route. The Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) is promoting the event globally, showcasing the country’s unparalleled beauty and diving opportunities. International dive magazines have also spotlighted the project, amplifying its reach and significance.
Support and Fundraising Goals
Fundraising efforts are currently underway for Phase 1 of the project. Donations will support the organisation of world record dives, scientific research, and community engagement sessions. In addition, a documentary chronicling the journey is in production, slated for release in 2026.
Key areas of fund utilisation include:
- World Record Attempts: Organising logistics and acquiring gear for the dives.
- Research Expedition: Collecting open-access data on environmental DNA, microplastics, and coral reef health.
- Community Engagement: Conducting educational and awareness events across Maldivian islands.
- Documentary Production: Capturing the historic expedition for a global audience.
Supporters of the expedition can choose from various tiers of rewards, ranging from on-screen credits in the documentary to exclusive memorabilia like event keychains, t-shirts, personalised underwater photos, and a limited-edition coffee table photobook.
For Shaff, Across Maldives is more than a record-breaking attempt—it’s a tribute to his late father. Reflecting on his father’s words of encouragement, Shaff shared: “One of the last things my father said to me before he passed was that he wouldn’t be surprised if I dived all across the Maldives. This attempt is something I am dedicating to him. I sincerely thank you all for your support in making this journey a reality.”
To learn more or contribute to this groundbreaking project, visit the official event website at www.acrossmaldives.org. For details on Shaff Naeem’s previous achievements and ongoing efforts, visit www.oceansixfifty.org.
Action
JOALI BEING hosts inspirational tennis workshops with Sascha Zverev, Alexander Zverev Foundation
JOALI BEING, the luxury wellness retreat in the Maldives, hosted a tennis workshop on November 25, 2024, in partnership with the Alexander Zverev Foundation, dedicated to supporting children with diabetes. The event featured world number 2 tennis player Sascha Zverev and welcomed young Maldivian students, including teenagers living with diabetes, from the neighbouring island of R. Fainu.
The workshop offered an opportunity for the students, accompanied by their teachers and the principal of R. Fainu School, to learn and enhance their tennis skills under the guidance of Sascha Zverev. The session also featured Fathih Mohamed, Young Leader in Diabetes and Regional Representative for the Maldives at the International Diabetes Federation. Fathih and the tennis stars shared messages of encouragement and inspiration, leaving a lasting impression on the young participants.
The celebration of tennis continued on November 29, 2024, as JOALI BEING hosted an engaging community event open to guests of all ages. Attendees enjoyed interactive workshops and a spirited game led by Sascha Zverev and his team, creating a memorable evening of friendly competition and camaraderie.
Throughout the period from November 20 to 30, 2024, JOALI BEING guests had the exclusive chance to receive personalised tennis coaching from Sascha Zverev, his brother Mischa Zverev, and Marcelo Melo. These private sessions, conducted on the island’s scenic tennis court, offered invaluable expert guidance and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for participants.
This series of tennis events not only showcased JOALI BEING’s commitment to wellness and community but also highlighted the power of sports in bringing people together and promoting meaningful causes.
