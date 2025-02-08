Dhiraagu to host Fuvahmulah Run 2025; registrations now open

Shaff Naeem, the Asian record holder for the 50-hour dive in 2022, has announced his next ambitious endeavour: Across Maldives. This unprecedented long-distance dive will span the length of the Maldives, starting from the northernmost tip of Haa Alif Atoll and ending at the southern edge of Seenu Atoll. Officially unveiled at the Malaysia Dive Expo in June 2024, the event will unfold in two phases over the next two years.

Phase 1: Malé Region World Record Event (February 2025)

The first milestone in Shaff’s journey will be a world record attempt in the Malé region. He and his team will embark on a single dive from Hulhumalé to Malé, covering a minimum distance of 14 kilometres underwater. This event aims to set a new world record while garnering global attention for the Across Maldives expedition.

Phase 2: Main Across Maldives Event (2026)

The main event will see Shaff dive across the entire Maldivian archipelago, covering 460 kilometres in a month. This ambitious journey will require meticulous planning and execution, supported by a technical team comprising local and international experts.

A Scientific and Community-Focused Expedition

The Across Maldives expedition is not just a test of endurance but also a platform for meaningful contributions to science and community engagement. The team will collect vital environmental data, including information on underwater terrain, the impact of climate change, and the presence of microplastics in Maldivian waters.

The expedition will also feature workshops and events on local islands, aimed at raising awareness about ocean conservation and sharing findings from the journey. By connecting with local communities, the initiative hopes to inspire Maldivians to engage deeply with their marine environment.

With the backing of local and international partners, Shaff’s team is working closely with the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Defence, and Maldives Police Services to ensure a safe and secure dive route. The Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) is promoting the event globally, showcasing the country’s unparalleled beauty and diving opportunities. International dive magazines have also spotlighted the project, amplifying its reach and significance.

Support and Fundraising Goals

Fundraising efforts are currently underway for Phase 1 of the project. Donations will support the organisation of world record dives, scientific research, and community engagement sessions. In addition, a documentary chronicling the journey is in production, slated for release in 2026.

Key areas of fund utilisation include:

World Record Attempts: Organising logistics and acquiring gear for the dives.

Research Expedition: Collecting open-access data on environmental DNA, microplastics, and coral reef health.

Community Engagement: Conducting educational and awareness events across Maldivian islands.

Documentary Production: Capturing the historic expedition for a global audience.

Supporters of the expedition can choose from various tiers of rewards, ranging from on-screen credits in the documentary to exclusive memorabilia like event keychains, t-shirts, personalised underwater photos, and a limited-edition coffee table photobook.

For Shaff, Across Maldives is more than a record-breaking attempt—it’s a tribute to his late father. Reflecting on his father’s words of encouragement, Shaff shared: “One of the last things my father said to me before he passed was that he wouldn’t be surprised if I dived all across the Maldives. This attempt is something I am dedicating to him. I sincerely thank you all for your support in making this journey a reality.”

To learn more or contribute to this groundbreaking project, visit the official event website at www.acrossmaldives.org. For details on Shaff Naeem’s previous achievements and ongoing efforts, visit www.oceansixfifty.org.