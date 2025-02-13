Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts earns top honours at 2025 Traveller Review Awards

Delivering unforgettable travel experiences remains at the heart of hospitality, and Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives has once again been recognised for its commitment to excellence at the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2025. Now in its 13th year, the awards are based on over 360 million verified guest reviews, reflecting traveler experiences. As a homegrown brand from Sri Lanka, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to redefine hospitality in the Maldives with its collection of tropical sanctuaries.

With a rating of 9.3, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives continues to captivate travellers seeking an idyllic island retreat in the Meemu Atoll. This island serves as the perfect getaway for couples seeking ultimate relaxation and escape, while the exclusive 18+ Platinum Island provides an adults-only haven. The Platinum Beach Bungalows offer undisturbed tranquility for those desiring a true escape from the world. The resort’s chic overwater bungalows, complete with glass floors revealing the wonders beneath and private terraces with hammocks, provide an intimate and serene retreat, ideal for honeymooners.

Also earning a rating of 9.3, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives stands out for its contemporary design, resembling the shape of a manta ray. Vaavu Atoll, the least commercialised atoll in the Maldives, offers quiet beaches and empty dive sites, giving guests the opportunity to experience untouched beauty. The shipwreck at Vaavu Atoll is a popular diving destination, home to a variety of marine life, including fish, corals, and other invertebrates. With a combination of thrilling water sports and laid-back island vibes, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives serves as a perfect choice for travellers seeking both excitement and relaxation.

Receiving a rating of 9.0, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives remains one of the most sought-after destinations in the Maldives, particularly among surfers and ocean lovers. Located just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, the resort is home to the world-renowned Pasta Point, one of the most consistent surf breaks in the region. The island’s lively atmosphere, diverse recreational offerings, and welcoming hospitality make it ideal for families, featuring a dedicated children’s play area that provides a safe and engaging space for fun-filled activities. Whether traveling as a couple, a family, or a group of friends, the resort offers a perfect balance of adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable memories.

With a rating of 8.9, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is recognised as a diver’s paradise, celebrated for its legendary house reef and year-round diving opportunities. Located in the North Ari Atoll, the resort offers one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, attracting diving enthusiasts eager to explore its rich marine biodiversity. The rustic charm of Ellaidhoo, combined with its commitment to marine conservation, provides an authentic island experience where guests can disconnect from the world and reconnect with nature. Whether diving with reef sharks, enjoying beachside dining, or simply soaking in the island’s natural beauty, Ellaidhoo offers a distinctive retreat for underwater adventurers.

Marking the launch of an exciting summer offer, guests planning a Maldivian getaway for a minimum of four nights between May 1, 2025, and October 31, 2026, will receive complimentary speedboat transfers. Additionally, for an elevated travel experience, GHA Discovery membership offers even greater rewards and exclusive benefits. From the moment guests sign up, they can earn and redeem Discovery Dollars (D$), access member-only rates, and enjoy carefully curated local experiences. With privileges available at every membership level, GHA Discovery enhances each stay by offering recognition and unique opportunities to explore the destination in an immersive way.

Combining the warmth of Sri Lankan hospitality with the natural beauty of the Maldives, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives continues to offer the perfect blend of relaxation and discovery.