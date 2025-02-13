OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earns Green Globe Gold Certification

THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced that OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has been awarded the Green Globe Gold Certification after maintaining certification for five consecutive years. This prestigious recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, seamlessly integrating world-class luxury with innovative sustainability practices to protect the delicate ecosystems of the Maldives.

At the heart of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s achievements lies a comprehensive approach to conservation. The resort’s team of in-house marine biologists leads a coral restoration project aimed at revitalising a 300-meter section of the house reef. This initiative employs 80 coral frames supporting over 2,000 coral fragments. Collaborations with organisations such as Manta Trust, Olive Ridley Project, and Parley, along with an upcoming partnership with Miyaru NGO, strengthen marine protection efforts while guest education programs enhance awareness of ocean conservation.

According to Nuria Camps Suarez, Head Marine Biologist at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the coral restoration project represents more than just conservation—it symbolises a commitment to future generations. By restoring the house reef, the resort is actively rebuilding a thriving ecosystem. Partnerships with organisations such as Manta Trust and Parley further amplify the impact, ensuring the preservation of the Maldives’ marine heritage.

The resort also integrates renewable energy solutions, featuring one of the Maldives’ largest floating solar panel systems. This system comprises twelve platforms with 720 panels, supplemented by 1,095 rooftop solar units, collectively generating 30% of the island’s energy requirements and significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s dedication to a zero-waste philosophy is reflected in its advanced waste management systems. A fully automated organic composter processes three tons of green waste weekly, converting it into nutrient-rich fertiliser, while in-vessel shredders transform garden clippings into compost. Additionally, glass bottles are crushed and repurposed for minor construction projects.

Sustainable dining is also a cornerstone of the resort’s eco-conscious approach. The hydroponic farm enhances gastronomy by growing lettuce and herbs in a soilless system, reducing water consumption from 250 litres to just 50 litres per kilogram. This method meets 70% of the island’s lettuce demand while providing fresh, organic ingredients to its award-winning restaurants.

These sustainability initiatives are seamlessly incorporated into the guest experience, allowing visitors to enjoy bespoke activities such as snorkelling among regenerated reefs and savouring produce from the hydroponic farm—ensuring luxury and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. As OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to lead in eco-conscious hospitality, it reinforces THE OZEN COLLECTION’s ethos of ‘Refined Elegance,’ where each stay contributes positively to the planet.