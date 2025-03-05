Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives reinforces sustainability commitment with Green Globe recertification

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its recertification as a Green Globe Certified resort following the successful completion of its annual sustainability audit. This marks the second consecutive year of achieving this prestigious recognition, reaffirming the resort’s unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, responsible tourism, and community engagement.

Located just 30 minutes from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili is a luxury resort in Maldives offering an immersive blend of adventure, relaxation, and world-class hospitality. With its stunning 75 overwater and beachfront villas and residences, 8 diverse dining experiences, and an array of recreational activities—including surfing at the legendary Chicken’s Break—the resort seamlessly integrates Maldivian charm with modern sustainability practices.

Having first attained Green Globe Certification in 2024, Kuda Villingili continues to meet the highest international standards for sustainability. The certification evaluates 44 core criteria and over 380 compliance indicators, ensuring a holistic approach to eco-conscious operations.

“At Kuda Villingili, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Being recertified by Green Globe is not just an achievement but a privilege—it reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting the Maldives’ pristine environment while delivering exceptional guest experiences,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.

Kuda Villingili’s sustainability initiatives span across multiple areas, integrating innovative solutions to minimise environmental impact. The resort harnesses solar energy, with panels installed in the team members’ village, leading to a 40% reduction in energy consumption. Waste management is a key focus, with a state-of-the-art composting system that repurposes food waste into fertilizer, contributing to the island’s lush vegetation. To reduce plastic pollution, Kuda Villingili incorporates recycled materials into its design, featuring carpets made from recycled plastic and bathtubs crafted from crushed marble. The resort also operates an on-site recycling center, where glass bottles are processed and repurposed in construction as a sand replacement. Beyond infrastructure, Kuda Villingili actively fosters sustainability awareness among guests and ambassadors, encouraging responsible practices that align with its commitment to environmental conservation.

Green Globe Certification is one of the most prestigious global sustainability programs, offering independent audits to ensure long-term environmental responsibility. Kuda Villingili remains committed to continuously improving its sustainable operations, setting a benchmark for eco-friendly luxury in the Maldives.

At Kuda Villingili, luxury goes beyond indulgence—it is a commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism. Guests are invited to experience a paradise where eco-conscious practices are seamlessly woven into every aspect of their stay, from thoughtfully designed villas made with sustainable materials to dining experiences that prioritise locally sourced ingredients. Whether exploring the vibrant marine life, enjoying wellness retreats, or simply unwinding in the island’s tranquil setting, every moment at Kuda Villingili contributes to a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.