OBLU SELECT Sangeli achieves Green Globe Gold Certification for fifth consecutive year

In 2025, traveling more sustainably continues to be a priority for most travellers, with 84% indicating its importance according to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel & Sustainability Report. Reflecting this growing eco-conscious mindset, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, an award-winning resort in the North Malé Atoll, has achieved the prestigious Green Globe Gold Certification. This marks five consecutive years of independently accredited sustainability excellence.

Green Globe, a globally recognised certification for sustainable tourism, evaluates environmental, social, and economic practices. To attain Gold status, a property must be certified for five consecutive years, demonstrating consistent improvement and responsible management across all operational areas.

The milestone was celebrated during a special island ceremony, where the Green Globe certificate was officially presented by Babli Jahau, General Manager at NSURE Private Limited. Jahau praised the team’s dedication and collaboration, noting, “Green Globe Gold is a true mark of excellence. OBLU SELECT Sangeli has demonstrated long-term commitment to protecting the Maldives’ fragile ecosystem while engaging both the island team and guests in meaningful sustainability initiatives.”

Jenni Hartatik, General Manager of OBLU SELECT Sangeli, emphasised the resort’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, sustainability is an integral part of operations. From coral plantations and marine life sessions to reusable glass water bottles and gentle reminders for towel and linen reuse, every aspect reflects a commitment to sustainable hospitality. These thoughtful details not only create memorable stays but also promote eco-friendly practices.”

Central to the resort’s success is a holistic sustainability strategy underpinned by comprehensive policies. These include a broad environmental policy, an eco-conscious purchasing framework, landscaping practices favoring native plants and water conservation, and a biodiversity policy dedicated to preserving Sangeli’s unique island ecosystem. From energy reduction and waste diversion to flora and fauna protection, environmental stewardship is integrated into the resort’s daily operations.

The resort’s coral restoration project has successfully transplanted over 10,000 coral fragments through coral nursery and frame techniques. Despite bleaching events impacting the Maldives, Sangeli’s reefs displayed notable resilience, underscoring the effectiveness of ongoing restoration efforts and marine protection measures. Adding creativity to conservation, the resort’s ghost net upcycling initiative transforms discarded fishing nets into handmade bracelets, sold to guests, with proceeds supporting coral restoration efforts. This initiative combines environmental action with community-driven craftsmanship.

As part of the Sangeli Muraka Project, a state-of-the-art underwater camera now live-streams footage from a coral garden directly to guest villas. This immersive experience enables travellers to observe the dynamic reef ecosystem in real time, perfect for those who do not snorkel or dive. The footage is also featured during marine biology sessions and at the Muraka Marine Centre, fostering greater appreciation and engagement with ocean conservation.

The resort’s on-site biogas plant significantly contributes to sustainability by processing up to 1,000 kilograms of kitchen waste daily. This generates methane gas that supplies approximately 40% of the kitchen’s gas needs, while the compost byproduct is used to fertilise landscaped areas, creating a full-circle sustainability loop.

Located on the serene north-western tip of North Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Sangeli offers a tropical retreat for couples and families alike. This five-star resort combines natural beauty, contemporary villa design, and world-class dining through the all-inclusive Serenity Plan™, while being in proximity to some of the Maldives’ most vibrant diving and snorkelling spots. The resort stands as a testament to how travel and environmental responsibility can coexist, delivering unforgettable experiences with a lighter ecological footprint.