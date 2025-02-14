Meditation
Lily Beach Resort introduces ‘Harmonic Bliss Week’: Maldives’ first floating sound bath
Lily Beach Resort & Spa is set to redefine wellness in the Maldives with the launch of Harmonic Bliss Week, an exclusive retreat featuring transformative Floating Sound Bath Experiences led by internationally renowned sound therapist Ali Young.
From the 22nd to the 28th of November 2025, Ali Young will be on the island guiding guests through the holistic week. As the founder of Chiang Mai Holistic in Thailand, Ali has gained training from master healers in India, Nepal, and Australia. Ali brings years of expertise in helping individuals deal with stress, anxiety, trauma, and addiction through the power of sound and is now and a globally recognised expert in crystal and Tibetan bowl healing. His engaging approach fosters emotional release and deep connection, guiding guests toward profound inner peace.
Renowned for its award-winning hospitality and holistic wellness offerings, Lily Beach provides the perfect sanctuary for this unique experience. Guests can immerse themselves in the soothing vibrations of the singing bowls at the outdoor pool of Vibes Bar, a serene family-friendly space, or the infinity pool Les Turquoise D’Aqua, an intimate fine dining setting ideal for couples.
Guests can expect a private, tranquil, and serene experience throughout each session. Whether floating effortlessly in a sunrise meditation or unwinding during an enchanting evening sound bath, guests will find harmony in the resort’s carefully curated spaces.
Throughout the Harmonic Bliss Week, participants will embark on an immersive wellness journey, kicking off with an introductory sunrise session followed by evening wind-down sessions. Ali will also provide personalised, private sessions to participants upon prior booking, keeping in mind the time sensitivity. During the 7-day event, Ali will hold a special workshop to include children who may be interested in participating and learning more about the process. The event will conclude with a gratitude meditation and an intimate closing ceremony session by the pool with refreshments.
Furthermore, guests will also have the opportunity to indulge in blissful treatments at the overwater Tamara Spa, where expert therapists provide deeply restorative and therapeutic massages. Complementing the experience is Lily Beach’s exquisite dining selection, offering wholesome, nourishing cuisine to enhance overall well-being. Evenings will come alive with curated entertainment, blending relaxation with the resort’s vibrant atmosphere.
Perfectly positioned near the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA)—one of the Maldives’ premier whale shark hotspots – Lily Beach provides the ideal location for guests to reconnect with nature while experiencing tranquillity like never before.
Whether seeking relaxation, rejuvenation, or a deeper sense of well-being, this seven-day retreat blends ancient sound healing techniques with ultimate tranquillity and serenity, offering guests an unparalleled journey of relaxation and renewal. This Wellness Week with Ali Young at Lily Beach in November promises an immersive experience in paradise under the professional guidance of a seasoned practitioner.
Featured
AMRA Skincare arrives at Javvu Spa, Amilla Maldives
Javvu Spa at Amilla Maldives introduces an elevated realm of rejuvenation with the launch of AMRA, a renowned skincare line rooted in nature and refined by science. This carefully curated collection has been seamlessly integrated into the spa’s bespoke treatments, reflecting Amilla’s dedication to mindful well-being and sustainability.
Blending the healing properties of the island’s indigenous ingredients with AMRA’s advanced formulations, the AMRA Signature treatments at Amilla Maldives are designed to leave guests feeling renewed and deeply nurtured. Among the highlights is The Amilla Signature Journey by AMRA, which features gold and vitamin C exfoliation, a green caviar rhassoul mask, a 24kt gold stone massage, and a gold and green caviar facial—offering relaxation, skin refinement, and deep hydration (USD 570, 180 minutes). Additionally, the AMRA Olfactory Sound Bath Experience provides a restorative sense of balance through a combination of cleansing foot rituals, aura misting, personalised facial and hair treatments, sound baths, and chakra massage (USD 590, 180 minutes).
To ensure that each treatment aligns with AMRA’s philosophy, the therapists at Javvu Spa have undergone an immersive training program led by AMRA experts. This hands-on experience has deepened their understanding of AMRA’s innovative techniques and unique formulations, equipping them to deliver personalised, transformative treatments.
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “With AMRA as our skincare partner, we are very excited about the variety of face and body treatments we will be offering our guests. The introduction of AMRA complements our ethos of creating serene, nurturing experiences that reflect the natural beauty of Amilla and the surrounding ocean.”
Each AMRA product is crafted using rare botanicals, precious minerals, and pure oils, designed to nourish the skin and soothe the soul. This harmonious blend of nature and innovation aligns with Amilla’s commitment to preserving the island’s tranquil surroundings while offering memorable moments of connection and care.
Guests are invited to explore the new offerings at Javvu Spa, where every treatment serves as a sensory journey—an opportunity to pause, unwind, and reconnect.
Meditation
Transformative wellness journeys at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives is offering guests a curated selection of transformative wellness experiences in the coming months with some exceptional healers and practitioners from around the world. These unique journeys will immerse guests in holistic therapies, martial arts and spiritual healing, each designed to promote wellbeing, personal growth, and inner peace.
Pallavi Sawant brings her expertise as an Osho disciple and holistic healer to Amilla Maldives until 8th February 2025. Offering a blend of traditional and modern wellness therapies, including Chi Nei Tsang (Internal Organ Massage), Tibetan Sound Healing, and Anti-Gravity Yoga, Pallavi’s sessions are designed to rejuvenate the body, release emotional blockages, and promote deep relaxation. Additional offerings like Full Moon and New Moon Rituals to foster spiritual growth are also available.
Lisa Eve will guide guests from 1st to 10th February 2025 through deeply healing experiences focusing on self-love, clarity, and empowerment. Her therapies include Intuitive Lifestyle Coaching, and Holographic Kinetics, aimed at helping guests release emotional blocks, restore balance, and gain clarity. Lisa’s intuitive approach to wellness encourages to create lasting inner peace and transformation.
Dr. Sohal Shah, affectionately known as Soho, will offer his unique blend of traditional and modern therapies from 10th February to 10th March 2025. A Melbourne-based holistic healing expert with Ayurvedic roots, Dr. Sohal’s expertise spans five countries. Known for his celebrity-favourite Cosmetic Acupuncture and Hypno-Meditation sessions, he combines ancient practices with modern techniques like Acupuncture and Cupping, promoting the body’s natural healing in the serene environment of Amilla Maldives.
Karol Krauser Hasegawa is our next wellness expert bringing over 35 years of experience, to our program. From 11th March to 30th April 2025, Karol will guide guests through a unique blend of traditional martial and healing arts, paired with mindful movement practices and stress reduction. Combining modern sports medicine with traditional healing arts, Karol offers personalized sessions in Filipino Kali, Kuntao Silat, Tai Chi & Qigong, kickboxing, and restorative bodywork to strengthen both body and mind.
Featured
The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru unveils new upgrades
The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru, situated within a lush tropical forest, has announced a series of renovations designed to enhance the guest experience and solidify its reputation as the Maldives’ premier wellness retreat. Renowned for its seamless integration of nature and tranquillity, the spa’s recent upgrades are set to enrich every aspect of the guest journey, from soothing treatments to transformative fitness and yoga offerings.
This sanctuary has long been a haven of peace, where the sounds of nature create a calming atmosphere and energy flows harmoniously throughout the grounds. In response to increasing demand for greater luxury and comfort, significant upgrades have been made to its spa rooms and facilities. Nine private treatment rooms now feature redesigned interiors, complete with added wardrobes and thoughtfully curated furnishings that amplify the sense of calm and indulgence. The changing rooms, equipped with plunge pools and enhanced amenities, offer a more immersive and seamless transition between treatments, elevating the overall sense of luxury and ensuring guests feel completely pampered during their wellness journey.
In line with its dedication to expanding wellness offerings, the spa has introduced a new yoga and Pilates studio. Surrounded by natural beauty, this thoughtfully designed space provides a serene environment that fosters relaxation and mindfulness. The studio is bathed in natural light, creating an atmosphere of peace and calm. It is equipped with a Pilates reformer, a punching bag, and functional fitness equipment, offering guests the opportunity to deepen their practice or explore new challenges. Whether seeking restorative yoga sessions or dynamic Pilates workouts, guests can now enjoy a wider range of fitness activities in a space designed to nurture both mental and physical well-being.
The spa continues to offer an extensive variety of treatments and packages tailored to individual and group needs. Guests can partake in bespoke wellness programmes, from personalised yoga retreats to therapeutic treatments inspired by Dhivehi Beys, an ancient Maldivian tradition that uses local herbs and plants to create natural, healing products. These offerings provide a deeper connection to nature while delivering luxurious therapies that draw on Eastern and Western healing practices. The holistic approach ensures relaxation, rejuvenation, and physical renewal within the spa’s tranquil and immersive environment.
With these latest improvements, The Calm Spa Sanctuary maintains its position as a benchmark for wellness retreats in the Maldives. Its unique combination of luxury, natural surroundings, and expert care creates transformative experiences for every guest. From indulgent spa treatments to invigorating fitness sessions and serene yoga retreats, this sanctuary remains an unparalleled destination for those seeking a ‘Heaven on Earth’ experience at JA Manafaru.
