Lily Beach Resort introduces ‘Harmonic Bliss Week’: Maldives’ first floating sound bath

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is set to redefine wellness in the Maldives with the launch of Harmonic Bliss Week, an exclusive retreat featuring transformative Floating Sound Bath Experiences led by internationally renowned sound therapist Ali Young.

From the 22nd to the 28th of November 2025, Ali Young will be on the island guiding guests through the holistic week. As the founder of Chiang Mai Holistic in Thailand, Ali has gained training from master healers in India, Nepal, and Australia. Ali brings years of expertise in helping individuals deal with stress, anxiety, trauma, and addiction through the power of sound and is now and a globally recognised expert in crystal and Tibetan bowl healing. His engaging approach fosters emotional release and deep connection, guiding guests toward profound inner peace.

Renowned for its award-winning hospitality and holistic wellness offerings, Lily Beach provides the perfect sanctuary for this unique experience. Guests can immerse themselves in the soothing vibrations of the singing bowls at the outdoor pool of Vibes Bar, a serene family-friendly space, or the infinity pool Les Turquoise D’Aqua, an intimate fine dining setting ideal for couples.

Guests can expect a private, tranquil, and serene experience throughout each session. Whether floating effortlessly in a sunrise meditation or unwinding during an enchanting evening sound bath, guests will find harmony in the resort’s carefully curated spaces.

Throughout the Harmonic Bliss Week, participants will embark on an immersive wellness journey, kicking off with an introductory sunrise session followed by evening wind-down sessions. Ali will also provide personalised, private sessions to participants upon prior booking, keeping in mind the time sensitivity. During the 7-day event, Ali will hold a special workshop to include children who may be interested in participating and learning more about the process. The event will conclude with a gratitude meditation and an intimate closing ceremony session by the pool with refreshments.

Furthermore, guests will also have the opportunity to indulge in blissful treatments at the overwater Tamara Spa, where expert therapists provide deeply restorative and therapeutic massages. Complementing the experience is Lily Beach’s exquisite dining selection, offering wholesome, nourishing cuisine to enhance overall well-being. Evenings will come alive with curated entertainment, blending relaxation with the resort’s vibrant atmosphere.

Perfectly positioned near the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA)—one of the Maldives’ premier whale shark hotspots – Lily Beach provides the ideal location for guests to reconnect with nature while experiencing tranquillity like never before.

Whether seeking relaxation, rejuvenation, or a deeper sense of well-being, this seven-day retreat blends ancient sound healing techniques with ultimate tranquillity and serenity, offering guests an unparalleled journey of relaxation and renewal. This Wellness Week with Ali Young at Lily Beach in November promises an immersive experience in paradise under the professional guidance of a seasoned practitioner.

