Easter in paradise: Ifuru Island Maldives Candyland celebration

This Easter, Ifuru Island Maldives is set to bring an enchanting touch of sweetness to the tropics with its Candyland Easter Celebration. From12 to 22 April 2025, the vibrant lifestyle resort will transform into a colourful wonderland, inviting guests of all ages to indulge in a holiday filled with joy, adventure, and indulgent treats.

Embracing the spirit of Easter with a playful twist, Ifuru Island has curated a delightful lineup of experiences, blending gourmet dining, festive décor, and engaging activities designed to create unforgettable memories. Guests can savour a sumptuous Easter brunch, featuring an array of seasonal delicacies and decadent desserts, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. The highlight of the celebration is the Easter Egg Hunt, promising fun and excitement for families and friends as they search for hidden surprises across the resort’s pristine landscapes.

Adding to the magic, a special visit from the Easter Bunny will bring smiles and surprises, spreading festive cheer throughout the island. From sunrise to sunset, guests can bask in the warmth of the Maldivian sun while immersing themselves in the lively Easter atmosphere, where pastel hues and candy-inspired decorations set the stage for an extraordinary holiday escape.

“Ifuru Island is all about vibrant experiences, and this Easter, we’re bringing a playful and indulgent twist to the celebrations,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager. “Our Candyland theme promises a joyful escape, filled with fun, flavour, and fantastic moments that will stay with our guests long after they leave.”

Whether traveling as a family, a couple, or a group of friends, Ifuru Island Maldives offers the perfect setting to celebrate Easter in paradise. With its all-inclusive lifestyle concept, guests can enjoy world-class dining, stylish accommodations, and a range of immersive experiences, ensuring a stress-free and unforgettable getaway.

Check out the Easter Programme here.