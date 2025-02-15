News
Return of Ifuru Maldives perfume: Fragrance that captures island life
The exclusive Ifuru Maldives Perfume has returned and is now available once again at Xanadu Spa at Ifuru Island Maldives. This beloved scent, inspired by the invigorating Sea Breeze, has been crafted in collaboration with Essence On to capture the true essence of island luxury.
Designed to transport you back to sun-drenched shores and tranquil ocean breezes, this unisex fragrance opens with vibrant notes of Tangerine, Almond, and Nectarine, followed by a delicate heart of Orchid, Coconut, and Jasmine. The scent is beautifully rounded off with a warm, lingering base of Heliotrope, Cedarwood, and Vanilla, making it the perfect keepsake to remind you of your time at Ifuru Island.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, shares his thoughts on the return of this signature scent; “A fragrance has the power to take you back to a moment, a feeling, a place. This perfume is more than just a scent—it’s a way to carry a piece of Ifuru with you, wherever you go.”
Whether you’re looking for a special souvenir or a gift for a loved one, the Ifuru Maldives Perfume is available now at Xanadu Spa for just $64. Be sure to get yours before it sells out again!
Awards
Forbes Travel Guide’s dual 5-star rating for One&Only Reethi Rah, One&Only Spa
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa private island resort, and the One&Only Spa have been awarded a dual 5-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide.
Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and while this is One&Only Reethi Rah’s fifth consecutive year earning a 5-star rating, this marks the One&Only Spa’s first year with a 5-star rating, as well as the first and only spa in the Maldives with a 5-star rating.
“We are so grateful to receive these coveted awards, which celebrate the hard work and commitment of our incredible colleagues, and we look forward to creating even more remarkable, one-off experiences for our guests,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, One&Only Reethi Rah is an ultra-luxury, all-villa resort offering one-off experiences. Located in North Malé Atoll, with a total of 118 villas including beach villas, residences and water villas that are situated discreetly along the shoreline. Dining options are served at six diverse restaurants and bars, or privately in the villa. The spa offers a holistic programme of treatments. Club One is the hub for all things active at the resort, including the rock-climbing wall, two floodlit tennis courts, an Artist Studio and a water sports centre. Younger guests can enjoy that inspire creativity and imagination.
News
Bold fusion of music, island vibes: W Maldives to host W PRESENTS with Pretty Girl
W Maldives is setting the tone for bold, creative escapes with the launch of W PRESENTS, W Hotels global live music series spotlighting a diverse mix of emerging and established artists designed to connect guests to the rhythm of the island. On 28 March 2025, the series is coming to the shores of W Maldives’ Gaathafushi private island, featuring Australian-born, London-based electronic artist, Pretty Girl, whose live performance will transform the island into an immersive soundscape.
Known for her unique ability to blend house, UKG, and techno into emotive and dynamic soundscapes, Pretty Girl’s music captures the energy of a destination like W Maldives. Her live set will reflect the essence of the island, creating a synergy between rhythm and the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean. As the waves lap the shore and the sun dips below the horizon, Pretty Girl’s music will provide the soundtrack to an evening that balances creativity and connection.
While music takes the lead, the evening will also feature elevated culinary and cocktail collaborations. Chef Yoshizumi Nagaya, renowned for his contemporary creations and the only Japanese chef in Germany to run two Michelin-starred restaurants, will bring his expertise to the table. At W Maldives, Chef Nagaya will showcase his ability blending traditional techniques with modern innovation through a spread of delicious bites during W PRESENTS as well as an exclusive menu inspired by the resort’s Nikkei-influenced SIP bar on 26 March 2025.
Adding a Mediterranean twist to the night of W PRESENTS is Marco Dongi, the creative force behind one of Bangkok’s top bars, The House on Sathorn. A master mixologist and beverage consultant with over a decade of experience, Dongi has crafted signature cocktails for some of the world’s top hospitality brands. His approach combines bold flavours with an artistic touch, ensuring each drink not only complements the night’s culinary journey but also elevates the overall experience.
W PRESENTS is more than an event; it’s an extension of W Maldives’ commitment to bold programming and unforgettable experiences. The resort’s bio-boho design—drawn from the island’s lush flora and vibrant marine life—sets the stage for an evening that embodies its ethos: fearless, creative, and inspired by its surroundings.
“Music is woven into the fabric of W Maldives, and W Presents amplifies this connection,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “This event is more than a performance—it’s a celebration of the island’s vibrant energy, combining sound, culinary artistry, and design in a way that’s uniquely W.”
Join the revelry when you stay at W Maldives and take advantage of The Original Wavemaker early bird offer.
Family
Easter in paradise: Ifuru Island Maldives Candyland celebration
This Easter, Ifuru Island Maldives is set to bring an enchanting touch of sweetness to the tropics with its Candyland Easter Celebration. From12 to 22 April 2025, the vibrant lifestyle resort will transform into a colourful wonderland, inviting guests of all ages to indulge in a holiday filled with joy, adventure, and indulgent treats.
Embracing the spirit of Easter with a playful twist, Ifuru Island has curated a delightful lineup of experiences, blending gourmet dining, festive décor, and engaging activities designed to create unforgettable memories. Guests can savour a sumptuous Easter brunch, featuring an array of seasonal delicacies and decadent desserts, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. The highlight of the celebration is the Easter Egg Hunt, promising fun and excitement for families and friends as they search for hidden surprises across the resort’s pristine landscapes.
Adding to the magic, a special visit from the Easter Bunny will bring smiles and surprises, spreading festive cheer throughout the island. From sunrise to sunset, guests can bask in the warmth of the Maldivian sun while immersing themselves in the lively Easter atmosphere, where pastel hues and candy-inspired decorations set the stage for an extraordinary holiday escape.
“Ifuru Island is all about vibrant experiences, and this Easter, we’re bringing a playful and indulgent twist to the celebrations,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager. “Our Candyland theme promises a joyful escape, filled with fun, flavour, and fantastic moments that will stay with our guests long after they leave.”
Whether traveling as a family, a couple, or a group of friends, Ifuru Island Maldives offers the perfect setting to celebrate Easter in paradise. With its all-inclusive lifestyle concept, guests can enjoy world-class dining, stylish accommodations, and a range of immersive experiences, ensuring a stress-free and unforgettable getaway.
Check out the Easter Programme here.
Trending
