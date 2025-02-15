Return of Ifuru Maldives perfume: Fragrance that captures island life

W Maldives is setting the tone for bold, creative escapes with the launch of W PRESENTS, W Hotels global live music series spotlighting a diverse mix of emerging and established artists designed to connect guests to the rhythm of the island. On 28 March 2025, the series is coming to the shores of W Maldives’ Gaathafushi private island, featuring Australian-born, London-based electronic artist, Pretty Girl, whose live performance will transform the island into an immersive soundscape.

Known for her unique ability to blend house, UKG, and techno into emotive and dynamic soundscapes, Pretty Girl’s music captures the energy of a destination like W Maldives. Her live set will reflect the essence of the island, creating a synergy between rhythm and the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean. As the waves lap the shore and the sun dips below the horizon, Pretty Girl’s music will provide the soundtrack to an evening that balances creativity and connection.

While music takes the lead, the evening will also feature elevated culinary and cocktail collaborations. Chef Yoshizumi Nagaya, renowned for his contemporary creations and the only Japanese chef in Germany to run two Michelin-starred restaurants, will bring his expertise to the table. At W Maldives, Chef Nagaya will showcase his ability blending traditional techniques with modern innovation through a spread of delicious bites during W PRESENTS as well as an exclusive menu inspired by the resort’s Nikkei-influenced SIP bar on 26 March 2025.

Adding a Mediterranean twist to the night of W PRESENTS is Marco Dongi, the creative force behind one of Bangkok’s top bars, The House on Sathorn. A master mixologist and beverage consultant with over a decade of experience, Dongi has crafted signature cocktails for some of the world’s top hospitality brands. His approach combines bold flavours with an artistic touch, ensuring each drink not only complements the night’s culinary journey but also elevates the overall experience.

W PRESENTS is more than an event; it’s an extension of W Maldives’ commitment to bold programming and unforgettable experiences. The resort’s bio-boho design—drawn from the island’s lush flora and vibrant marine life—sets the stage for an evening that embodies its ethos: fearless, creative, and inspired by its surroundings.

“Music is woven into the fabric of W Maldives, and W Presents amplifies this connection,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “This event is more than a performance—it’s a celebration of the island’s vibrant energy, combining sound, culinary artistry, and design in a way that’s uniquely W.”

