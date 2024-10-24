Celebration
Experience island luxury this festive season at Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to experience an unforgettable Festive Season in tropical luxury from December 23rd, 2024, to January 5th, 2025. This year’s celebration will showcase captivating performances by renowned painter Elvira Carrasco, magician Adrian Chong, and the dazzling fire dancer Ihor, creating magical moments throughout the festivities.
The extensive program is designed for both adults and children, ensuring a truly memorable holiday for everyone. The festivities will begin on December 23rd with early morning yoga and meditation, followed by exciting snorkelling excursions. In the evening, the enchanting Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place, accompanied by traditional carols—an event not to be missed by guests of all ages.
On December 24th, the day will begin with sunrise yoga at Tamara Spa, followed by an island and snorkelling excursion. In the evening, the resort will host its renowned Christmas Gala Dinner. Lily Beach, an award-winning all-inclusive resort, recently received the Wine Spectators Award for Excellence 2024 for its exquisite selection of over 80 premium wines. The dinner will be followed by a lively bingo game, live band, and DJ performances, offering a fun-filled night of dancing.
Christmas Day, December 25th, will bring an artistic touch with a live painting session by Elvira Carrasco, where she will captivate guests with her distinctive style. Guests can participate in her art sessions, have their portraits painted, or simply admire her talent. Elvira will remain on the island until January 1st, concluding her stay with an art exhibition. The day will also feature snorkelling, a lagoon-side Champagne toast, and an Asian Street Food dinner, followed by live music and karaoke to celebrate Christmas night.
From December 26th onward, the festive spirit will continue with daily activities, including yoga, meditation, snorkelling, and island excursions. Art, dance, and creative workshops will be available for both adults and children, providing fun for all as the year draws to a close.
On December 31st, magician Adrian Chong will amaze guests with mind-bending illusions, and Ihor the fire dancer will astound with his spectacular fire and LED performances. As midnight approaches, guests will gather to reminisce about the highs and lows of 2024 and participate in the resort’s annual tradition of burning away regrets at the Bon Voyage Bonfire. The evening will culminate with a celebratory countdown to the New Year, filled with joy and blessings, and will conclude with a night of dancing.
The celebrations will continue on January 1st, 2025, with a relaxing start to the year through yoga, meditation, and the art exhibition by Elvira Carrasco. Festivities will extend through January 5th, featuring games, live music, cultural events, and exciting excursions for all guests.
As the first-ever all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, Lily Beach Resort & Spa promises an exquisite and unforgettable festive season.
Indulge in luxury and tradition: Diwali and year-end festivities at Marriott Bonvoy Maldives
As the enchanting Festival of Lights nears, the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives invites families, couples, and friends to celebrate Diwali and the year-end festivities in an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury and joy. This tropical paradise, made up of 1,200 coral islands surrounded by azure waters, offers an ideal setting for creating unforgettable memories—whether relaxing on pristine white-sand beaches, exploring vibrant marine life, or enjoying lavish accommodations perfect for family holidays or romantic getaways. Guests can choose from six exquisite resorts, each offering a unique festive experience filled with indulgence, tradition, and memorable moments throughout the season.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: The Spirit of EAU
This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate the elemental magic of water with its ‘EAU’ theme. From December 22 to January 9, 2025, the resort will transform into a captivating oceanic wonderland, featuring signature Sangu cocktails, nightly performances, and ethereal shows inspired by themes of renewal and transformation. Guests can enjoy exclusive dining experiences at IWAU and Summer Pavilion, festive cocktail receptions, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The ‘Festive Escape’ package includes daily breakfasts at La Locanda, USD 300 in resort credits, and a thrilling shark snorkeling experience. Additionally, the package offers luxurious spa treatments and festive activities, including a special visit from Santa Claus. Located in the North Malé Atoll, the resort features 100 villas, each with a dedicated private butler. Guests can access the resort via a 50-minute yacht ride or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The package requires a minimum seven-night stay and includes 25,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Tale of the Tides
At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Diwali celebrations blend with Maldivian elegance. From October 31 to November 2, guests can enjoy a Diwali breakfast at ALBA, followed by evening crafted beverages at ALBA and The Whale Bar. The festivities include a Thali Set Dinner celebrating India’s vibrant flavors. From December 20 to January 6, the ‘Tale of the Tides’ celebration offers a Christmas tree lighting, family-friendly activities, and exquisite culinary experiences across seven dining venues. Guests can enjoy the daily Champagne Sabering ritual at The Whale Bar and sip on the Island Mary, a local twist on the classic cocktail. The ‘Exquisite Indulgence – Full Board’ package includes daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at select restaurants, a bottle of champagne on arrival, and St. Regis Butler Service for a bespoke experience. The resort, located a 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, offers two- and three-bedroom villas with private pools and panoramic views.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Symphony of the Sea
Families can celebrate Diwali at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa with a Diwali-themed Thali menu curated by celebrity chef Shipra Khanna, available until mid-November. From December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration will showcase a traditional Maldivian night with local cuisine, Boduberu performances, and a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring a live band, fire dancers, and LED performances. The resort, located on Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, offers 60 beach and overwater villas, each with a private pool and personal butler service. Families can enjoy the ‘Savor the Endless’ package, which includes daily meals, unlimited beverages, a beach dinner, a floating breakfast, and discounts on dining and spa treatments. Kids under 12 stay and dine for free, and complimentary non-motorised water sports are available.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Festive Escape Retro 70s
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to join the Retro 70s-themed ‘La Fête’ year-end celebration on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. Guests can enjoy daily festivities, wellness activities, and masterclasses, including barista training and gin tasting. The celebration kicks off with a Tree Lighting Ceremony and culminates in a Retro 70s Beach Party and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The ‘Full Board’ package offers daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with non-alcoholic beverages included. Guests can also participate in complimentary water sports and fitness activities. The 141-villa resort is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane flight from Malé.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Rhythms by the Sea, A Carnival of Festivities
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host a vibrant Diwali celebration from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with a special Indian buffet dinner at Island Kitchen and traditional Boduberu drumming. The ‘Rhythms by the Sea: A Carnival of Festivities’ celebration runs from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, featuring a Brazilian carnival-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with international DJ Luca Schreiner and fireworks. The wellness-focused resort in Baa Atoll offers 69 luxurious villas and the ‘Full Board’ package, which includes daily meals, fitness sessions, and complimentary snorkeling and kayaking. The resort is accessible via a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Celebrate a Magical Festive Season
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Diwali and the year-end festivities with a sunrise yoga session, henna art, and a Diwali Dinner at Masala Hut on November 1, 2024. The year-end celebrations begin with a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 7 and continue from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, with activities such as Gingerbread House Decorating, Santa Water Aerobics, and a Family Snowman Christmas Party. The ‘All-Inclusive’ package includes daily buffet breakfasts and dinners, a three-course lunch, and complimentary use of snorkeling gear and water sports equipment. The resort, located in the North Malé Atoll, is just a 15-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, making it an ideal destination for a luxury family holiday.
Savour the season: join The Dazzling Gold Masquerade Gala at Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives invites guests to join the most spectacular festive celebration of the season with The Dazzling Gold Masquerade Gala, a grand event guaranteed to impress. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this glamorous gala promises epic beach parties, incredible live performances, and unforgettable moments that will create magical holiday memories.
The celebration kicks off with lively beach parties, allowing guests to feel the sand between their toes and enjoy the festive vibes under a beautiful starry sky. World-class entertainers and artists will deliver incredible live performances, bringing excitement to every moment of the evening and creating a dazzling atmosphere.
Guests can satisfy their taste buds with gourmet feasts prepared by top chefs, offering an array of delicious international dishes. Meals can be paired with a selection of fine wines and signature cocktails as attendees soak up the festive spirit. When the music starts, guests can get ready to dance the night away, with live bands and DJs keeping the energy high from start to finish.
This glamorous gala promises to be the highlight of the festive season, offering everything needed for an unforgettable holiday experience—great food, amazing music, and a spectacular setting.
Diwali festivities and all-inclusive luxury at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, renowned as one of the premier family resorts in the Maldives, beckons travellers to immerse themselves in the enchanting ambiance of Diwali within a tropical haven. This year, the resort offers a dazzling Diwali celebration alongside an exclusive All-Inclusive package, ensuring guests can luxuriate in opulence, familial delight, and festive merriment.
Commencing on November 1st, 2024, the Diwali festivities feature a bespoke array of events crafted to immerse guests in the cultural tapestry and traditions of the Festival of Lights. The day commences with a revitalising session of Surya Namaskara at the Yoga Pavilion, where the sunrise casts an ethereal glow over this ancient practice, fostering harmony between mind and body. Adventurers can partake in a group snorkelling excursion, delving into the vibrant marine life in the crystalline waters encircling the resort’s private island.
For those inclined towards sensory indulgence, the late morning offers a hands-on coffee scrub-making session by the main poolside, enabling guests to concoct their own natural body scrubs ideal for relaxation and pampering. The afternoon unfolds with a visit to the special henna station on Kakuni Beach, where intricate designs capture the essence of Diwali’s splendour and jubilation. As dusk descends, guests are invited to the Anchorage Bar for ‘Rhythms of Diwali,’ a captivating cultural dance performance that showcases the vivacity and traditions of this festive season.
A culinary pinnacle awaits with the Special Diwali Dinner at Masala Hut, the esteemed Indian restaurant at Sheraton Maldives. Here, guests savour an exquisite feast of authentic Indian flavours meticulously crafted by skilled chefs to encapsulate the essence of Diwali. The rich aromas, vibrant spices, and colourful dishes transport diners on a sensory journey to the heart of India, ensuring this dinner remains an unforgettable highlight of their Diwali experience.
In tandem with the festivities, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa presents its exclusive All-Inclusive offer, meticulously designed to provide a stress-free and indulgent holiday experience. The package encompasses daily buffet breakfasts and dinners at Feast Restaurant, with an option for a three-course à la carte lunch at selected venues. Guests seeking elevated dining experiences can utilise a USD 60 dining credit per person at Baan Thai, renowned for its exquisite Thai cuisine, or at Sea Salt, offering an intimate oceanfront dining experience.
Beyond culinary delights, the All-Inclusive package offers unlimited beverages from a curated selection that includes soft drinks, fresh juices, beers, and a variety of wines by the glass, ensuring guests can savour refreshing drinks throughout their stay. Water enthusiasts can enjoy complimentary access to snorkelling gear, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis courts, all facilitating boundless opportunities for exploration and relaxation.
The offer further includes complimentary shared speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, ensuring seamless transportation upon arrival and departure. Guests also benefit from complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort, facilitating connectivity with loved ones, and a 15% discount on selected spa treatments at the award-winning Shine Spa for Sheraton, where tranquility and rejuvenation await.
Located near Male and celebrated as one of the finest family resorts in the Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises a harmonious blend of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly amenities. Guests are invited to forge enduring memories this Diwali amidst the splendour of paradise, whether through basking in the Maldivian beauty or embracing the festive spirit.
With its vibrant Diwali celebrations and comprehensive All-Inclusive package, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa stands as the ultimate destination for families and couples seeking an idyllic getaway during this festive season.
