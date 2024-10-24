Obsidian men’s skincare debuts at Kuramathi Spa

Lily Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to experience an unforgettable Festive Season in tropical luxury from December 23rd, 2024, to January 5th, 2025. This year’s celebration will showcase captivating performances by renowned painter Elvira Carrasco, magician Adrian Chong, and the dazzling fire dancer Ihor, creating magical moments throughout the festivities.

The extensive program is designed for both adults and children, ensuring a truly memorable holiday for everyone. The festivities will begin on December 23rd with early morning yoga and meditation, followed by exciting snorkelling excursions. In the evening, the enchanting Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place, accompanied by traditional carols—an event not to be missed by guests of all ages.

On December 24th, the day will begin with sunrise yoga at Tamara Spa, followed by an island and snorkelling excursion. In the evening, the resort will host its renowned Christmas Gala Dinner. Lily Beach, an award-winning all-inclusive resort, recently received the Wine Spectators Award for Excellence 2024 for its exquisite selection of over 80 premium wines. The dinner will be followed by a lively bingo game, live band, and DJ performances, offering a fun-filled night of dancing.

Christmas Day, December 25th, will bring an artistic touch with a live painting session by Elvira Carrasco, where she will captivate guests with her distinctive style. Guests can participate in her art sessions, have their portraits painted, or simply admire her talent. Elvira will remain on the island until January 1st, concluding her stay with an art exhibition. The day will also feature snorkelling, a lagoon-side Champagne toast, and an Asian Street Food dinner, followed by live music and karaoke to celebrate Christmas night.

From December 26th onward, the festive spirit will continue with daily activities, including yoga, meditation, snorkelling, and island excursions. Art, dance, and creative workshops will be available for both adults and children, providing fun for all as the year draws to a close.

On December 31st, magician Adrian Chong will amaze guests with mind-bending illusions, and Ihor the fire dancer will astound with his spectacular fire and LED performances. As midnight approaches, guests will gather to reminisce about the highs and lows of 2024 and participate in the resort’s annual tradition of burning away regrets at the Bon Voyage Bonfire. The evening will culminate with a celebratory countdown to the New Year, filled with joy and blessings, and will conclude with a night of dancing.

The celebrations will continue on January 1st, 2025, with a relaxing start to the year through yoga, meditation, and the art exhibition by Elvira Carrasco. Festivities will extend through January 5th, featuring games, live music, cultural events, and exciting excursions for all guests.

As the first-ever all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, Lily Beach Resort & Spa promises an exquisite and unforgettable festive season.