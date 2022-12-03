Knowledge is power: Marine biology journey starts with trainee modules at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

The fight for a healthier ocean is real and not to be taken lightly. Continuing more than 15 years of dedication to its UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve home, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru has launched a new series of Trainee Marine Biologist modules to offer young adults a deep dive into pioneering marine research in one of the world’s most abundant oceanic territories.

Designed for 15 to 19-year-olds, the six one-day, one-to-one modules are designed as a serious foundation for scientifically minded teens, those considering a career in marine biology, or anyone with a genuine desire to deeply engage with the natural world.

Each module combines practical activities with comprehensive take-home texts for a deep dive into what it takes to be a Coral Biologist, Dolphin Biologist, Turtle Biologist, Aquarist, Plankton Biologist, or Manta Biologist. Each privately taught module stands alone and is bookable as a single-day experience.

Trainees work alongside the Resort’s expert Marine Savers marine biologists, on-site veterinarian and experts from The Manta Trust, gaining a unique insight into the Resort’s conservation projects. Activities might include using artificial intelligence to monitor coral reef restoration, cultivating artemia and rotifers in the Fish Lab, tracking and identifying local cetaceans, rehabilitating injured turtles, and contributing to the conservation of the world’s largest known population of manta rays.

“We know from experience that actively engaging youngsters with marine environments is key to inspiring long-term conservation efforts,” comments Simon Dixon, Manager of Landaa Giraavaru’s Marine Discovery Centre. “Our trainee modules offer an in-depth experience of life in our field and are a great foundation for anyone with a passion for environmental action. It’s the kind of training I would have loved in my own youth.”

Explore one or more of the following one-day modules.

Trainee Coral Biologist

A unique insight into the incredible underwater world of coral reefs – the most diverse of all marine ecosystems – and how to help ensure their survival. Alongside the resident Coral Biologist, trainees will take part in every aspect of the coral restoration project, from preparation and transplanting to photography and uploading.

Trainee Dolphin Biologist

An opportunity to be part of the conservation story of the Maldives’ much-loved marine mammals: dolphins and whales. Working alongside the Dolphin Biologists, trainees will find out all about these magnificent creatures, go on a cruise to track their movements around the islands, and take and process photos to identify individuals.

Trainee Turtle Biologist

Sea turtles have been found throughout the world’s oceans since around the time of the dinosaurs – with the exception of the polar seas – but now six of their seven species are at risk of extinction. Alongside the resident Turtle Biologist, trainees will learn about sea turtle anatomy and biology, the threats they face in the wild and what can be done to help conserve them.

Trainee Aquarist

This module takes a closer look at some of the smaller organisms that inhabit the underwater world. From plankton to clownfish, rotifers to jellyfish, each play a part in ensuring healthy ecosystems that sustain life. A fascinating introduction to the work in the Fish Lab, this module highlights the dangers and threats facing each species and explores how we can help ourselves by helping the oceans.

Trainee Plankton Biologist

A chance to discover the role these incredible organisms play in our lives, from providing the oxygen we breathe to helping us track climate events and understand the migration of large sea animals. Trainees will be part of the first long-term, continuous plankton survey in the Maldives – and, to the best of the program’s knowledge, in any global UNESCO Biosphere Reserve – and help contribute to a model of plankton diversity and biomass that will hopefully expand into a national database.

Trainee Manta Biologist

An insight into the secret lives of the gentle giants of the Maldives: manta rays. Trainees will spend time with these majestic animals and learn how the Manta Ray Biologists work to conserve and protect the local manta ray population. This module enables trainees to become a part of the team’s research journey, from photo identification to helping monitor size, behaviour and even pregnancy.

The Trainee Marine Biologist modules are the latest innovation in 15 years of marine research and education at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru. Other successes include the Maldives’ most successful coral reef regeneration project; establishing the Maldivian Manta Ray Project in 2005 (the founding project of the now worldwide Manta Trust); inaugurating the Maldives’ first Turtle Rehabilitation Centre in 2011; rehabilitating more than 340 injured sea turtles (including rehoming 6 overseas); and identifying 350+ cetaceans through the Dolphin ID Project.

Working out of a dedicated exhibition and research space that includes a purpose-built Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and Fish Lab, the research team also organise Dive Against Debris and other ocean clean-up events; attend international symposiums and local festivals to share their research; collaborate with local and international partner projects and organisations; welcome Maldivian school children for educational marine conservation days; lead daily guest snorkelling excursions and awareness talks; and lovingly tend to their extended family of turtle, fish, coral, jellyfish, egg and spawn with the highest levels of care.

For more information, visit marinesavers.com for month-by-month updates on all marine conservation projects currently undertaken at Four Seasons Resorts Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa, alongside data collated over many years of commitment to the preservation of the Maldives’ marine ecosystem.

