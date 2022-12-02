LUX* South Ari Atoll calls for glowing festive celebrations

The world of exciting adventures and a “glowing” start of 2023 awaits everyone at LUX* South Ari Atoll this Festive Season.

The renowned property of The Lux Collective recognised this year as “Best Family All-Inclusive Resort” by International Travel Awards and “Leading Luxury Resort in the Maldives” by SATA is presenting its “Glow On” themed programme running from December 22nd to January 7th, 2022.

Planned to indulge guests of all ages and preferences, the celebration flow includes dozens of indulging ways to make everyone’s Festive Season unforgettable. From family sandcastle contests and treasure hunts to romantic Christmas cinema sessions under the stars and night-long shimmering parties. With a specially designed programme for every day of the season and mesmerising Indian Ocean backdrop, winter holidays at LUX* South Ari Atoll promise to be a truly magnificent experience.

Festive meals are fundamental for every big celebration, and LUX* South Ari Atoll never ceases to surprise with its dining specials, inviting the guests to eight restaurants and five bars, all with an added festive touch. Specialty grills on a sunny beach, Spice Route themed dinners at East Market, exquisite menus for seafood lovers in Senses, and Keen On Green plant-based delicacies across all menus are thoughtfully curated by chefs to make every day spent on the island special for any gourmet.

The highlights of the programme are, of course, Christmas family feasts across numerous restaurants and the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, available to choose from a flowing international buffet at MIXE or an exclusive set menu in the signature UMAMI restaurant. While glow-inspired entertainment sessions will turn every lunch and dinner into an experience of a lifetime.

Kids and teens should get ready for their own “holiday intensive”. Pirate cruises, beach challenges, cupcake workshops, and many more exciting activities are only a small part of what’s prepared for young travellers at LUX* South Ari Atoll.

Wellness adepts will be pampered with an array of inspiring activities to achieve that desired “glow” and get closer to their New Year’s resolutions. The perfect self-care day at LUX* South Ari Atoll starts with an invigorating morning exercise or Reiki energy healing and closes with a calming sunset yoga flow on the beach as the sun goes down. Pleasant take-aways to carry on with the pampering routine back home are self-massage classes, DYI facials, and haircare workshops with LUX* ME wellbeing experts.

Book your ‘glowing’ holiday and ring into 2023 ultimately inspired with villa rates starting from USD1654. To learn the benefits of the Festive Offer at LUX* South Ari Atoll visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.