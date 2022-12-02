Velaa Private Island Maldives unveils December festivities

Velaa Private Island Maldives, nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in Maldives, is set to become a magical place in the Indian Ocean from December 20, with a range of festive activities and exciting events.

The season will kick off with Velaa’s 9th Birthday Gala Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner, as guests toast to the beautiful island’s birthday and celebrate the night away with an outstanding performance by renowned French group, Charly’s Angels.

Celebrate Christmas island style

To mark Santa’s arrival, the resort will be hosting a Gingerbread House Opening Ceremony, where guests can snack on gingerbread cookies and mulled wine. The festivities continue with a Christmas Eve Cocktail Party at Avi Bar with masterfully mixed cocktails and delicious canapes. Athiri Restaurant will host the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner offering culinary favourites from around the world and traditional dishes, while Maksym Shorenkov plays festive tunes on the piano.

Santa will make an appearance and stop off at the island – coming bearing gifts for younger guests, as celebratory drinks are served for the adults. Family photos are of course a must before Santa continues his journey through The Maldives and beyond.

Start 2023 with a bang

On December 31, the island embraces the end of year festivities island style with a New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party, Gala Dinner and After-Party. With drinks starting at 8pm at Avi Bar, a spectacular gala dinner will be held on the tennis court, filled with gourmet temptations and amazing performances. From a star-studded line-up of artists, theatrical performances and an amazing ‘Katya’ experience, guests will dance into the first hours of 2023.

To welcome the New Year, guests can enjoy a relaxed beachfront brunch and contemplate new beginnings with an extensive array of lavish dishes from around the world. A special dinner on the beach will mark the first night of 2023, featuring international pop-up stations and live music from French singer, Emji.

Variety is the spice of life and our talented chefs will be taking you around the world from the comfort and beauty of The Maldives. From Sri Lanka, Italy, and South America, to Thailand, Singapore and Japan, Athiri and Aragu Signature Restaurants will take turns in delighting guests with tantalising feasts from other continents.

To keep both little and big kids busy, activities will be held every day to explore the island and keep hearts racing. With snorkelling adventures, padel tennis lessons, reformer Pilates, boxing, yoga and jet ski expeditions, there’s plenty to do between festive occasions.

Little ones will be entertained at the LHA Velaa Kids Club with Christmas-themed activities such as tree decorating, winter wonderland themed Banangrams and more. Between sport and creativity, the Club has an exciting activity planned every day for young guests – a moment where parents can enjoy some kid-free time.

With world-class entertainment and warm island spirit, Velaa Private Island is the perfect place to enjoy the festive period, indulge in the luxurious Velaa Spa, romantic dining experiences, water sports and so much more.