70’s throwback festive season hits Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives kicked off its festive season on December 20th, and let’s just say it was far out! With the 70’s-inspired theme, the island transformed into a dazzling, groovy paradise.
The festivities continue with the much-anticipated tree lighting ceremony. The evening began with a cocktail reception then as the countdown began, the children eagerly assisting, with a burst of light, the grand 30-ft Christmas tree came to life, casting shimmering colours of a paisley print reminiscent of the 70’s theme. The crowd cheered as the carolers invited everyone to sing, dance, and revel in the festive magic that filled the air.
On 24th December guests were treated to a mouth-watering spread of festive flavours while being entertained by local band “Voodoo”.
25th December brought the grooviest parade of all with the arrival of Santa Claus. First life-size gingerbread characters made their entrance, leading the kids on a search for Santa. And just when the excitement couldn’t get any higher, Santa made his entrance from the second floor of the Sunset Bar, giving the kids a chance to catch a glimpse of him from above before he made his way down to greet them. Santa rode off on his disco ball decked buggy, creating the most fabulous parade. Of course, Santa made sure every child received their very own gift, spreading the holiday cheer.
The day was packed with entertainment, including poolside mermaids, a mouth-watering Christmas brunch, and a lively football match between staff and guests.
The celebrations continue with the show-stopping Abba-solutely fabulous Björn Again on December 31st, as we welcome 2025.
Velaa Private Island welcomes exclusive jewellery collection by Stephen Webster
Velaa Private Island, the epitome of luxury and exclusivity in the Maldives, has announced that it will host an exclusive collection of jewellery by the world-renowned British designer Stephen Webster starting from this festive season. This remarkable collection will include unique pieces that cannot be found anywhere else in the world and will be available for purchase exclusively on the island for a limited time.
Nestled amidst the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Velaa Private Island provides the perfect backdrop for the glamour and artistry of Stephen Webster’s bold and innovative designs. Known for his masterful craftsmanship and daring creativity, Webster has captivated a global clientele with his iconic jewellery collections that blend technical precision with imaginative storytelling.
The jewellery collection will be available on Velaa Private Island for a limited period starting this December. Guests will enjoy an exclusive chance to explore and purchase these extraordinary pieces in the island’s idyllic setting, where beauty and luxury converge seamlessly. Designed for the modern aesthete, each jewellery piece encapsulates a narrative of beauty, mystery, and innovation, brought to life through Stephen Webster’s expert craftsmanship.
Stephen Webster is one of the most celebrated British jewellery designers of his generation, with a reputation for breaking boundaries in the art of fine jewellery. Webster’s distinctive aesthetic and commitment to ethical sourcing have earned him international acclaim, making his creations a favourite among Hollywood royalty and global tastemakers.
Join Velaa Private Island this festive season to witness the convergence of breathtaking natural beauty and the captivating artistry of Stephen Webster’s jewellery collection—a celebration of timeless luxury and creativity.
Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in Maldives, Velaa Private Island takes exclusivity to the next level with facilities and service that go beyond traditional resorts. Designed by award-winning Czech architect Petr Kolar as “an elegant fusion of Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury, intimate with Maldivian nuances”.
Velaa Private Island is the realisation of a dream to create a ‘beyond luxury’ exclusive boutique hideaway in the Maldives. Velaa means “Turtle” in the local language – named after generations of sea turtles that flock there to nest and hatch. From a broader “bird’s eye view” which greets arrivals by seaplane, the island’s exclusive over-water villas are also constructed to resemble the head of a turtle, with the island forming the body.
The resort comprises 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences. While 18 of the 47 are built over water, the Romantic Pool Residence can only be reached by boat, allowing even more privacy and exclusivity.
Harvesting freshness from soil to table at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is more than a tranquil island retreat. Tucked within its lush grounds lies a budding initiative that is transforming sustainability and dining which is the resort’s very own organic farm, a project that embodies innovation and eco-conscious living.
The story of the organic farm began in August 2024, shortly after the arrival of the resort’s General Manager, Marlon Robert. With a vision to provide fresher, healthier produce for both guests and staff while championing eco-friendly practices, the organic farm took root. Guests dining at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives can now enjoy dishes featuring spinach, basil, watermelons, and pumpkins with each ingredient growing mere steps away from the resort’s kitchen.
Reflecting on the organic farm’s progress, General Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Marlon Robert shared, “This initiative is just the beginning. Organic farming is a journey, and to truly witness its full potential and impact, we need to give it time. The results we’ve achieved so far are encouraging, and we’re looking forward to seeing even greater outcomes in the coming year.”
The journey to cultivate such a lush and productive farm has not been without its challenges. The team at the resort has embraced sustainable farming methods to ensure the farm thrives in the island’s unique environment. Composting organic waste from the resort enriches the soil, natural pest control methods keep the produce chemical-free, and crop rotation techniques maintain soil fertility.
Guests are invited to explore this verdant space through guided farm tours, where they can learn about organic farming practices and the resort’s sustainability initiatives. Plans are also underway to introduce culinary demonstrations that will feature ingredients freshly picked from the farm. These immersive experiences aim to educate and inspire, providing a deeper connection to the land and the resort’s eco-conscious ethos.
This is also the second organic farm initiative by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, building on the success of the first farm at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. Through hands-on workshops in the garden, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts are not just growing fruits and vegetables, but nurturing a vision for a more sustainable future.
Robert Green hosts football camp at JA Manafaru
This festive season, the idyllic island of JA Manafaru has announced a unique experience for young football enthusiasts, as former England goalkeeper Robert Paul Green hosts an exciting football camp for children. The camp, which commenced on Friday, will be held daily from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the JA Manafaru Football Pitch, running until 30th December 2024.
Robert Green, widely regarded as one of England’s top goalkeepers during his career, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the pitch. Known for his impressive 20-year footballing journey, Green played at the highest levels, including the Premier League, Football League, and for the England national team. This exclusive opportunity to learn from a football legend will inspire children to develop their skills and confidence both on and off the field.
Career highlights of Robert Green:
- Premier League & Football League Career: Robert Green enjoyed a distinguished career as a goalkeeper in both the Premier League and Football League. He made over 500 professional appearances for clubs including West Ham United, Norwich City, and Queens Park Rangers.
- England National Team: Green earned 12 caps for the England senior national team, representing his country in major international tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
- West Ham United: A standout in Green’s career was his time at West Ham United (2006–2009), where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, earning the club’s Player of the Season award in 2007-08.
- Notable Performances: Green’s performances in key matches, including vital saves in high-stakes Premier League encounters, were pivotal to his clubs’ successes. His time with QPR and Norwich City further solidified his reputation as a reliable and skilled goalkeeper.
As part of the festive celebrations at JA Manafaru, this football camp is designed for children of all skill levels, from beginners to more experienced players. The sessions will focus on technique, teamwork, and developing a love for the beautiful game, all while ensuring a fun, safe, and supportive environment.
Each participant in the camp will receive a full set of jersey uniforms as a token, allowing the young players to feel like true athletes while they engage in this unforgettable football experience.
“We’re delighted to welcome Robert Green to JA Manafaru this holiday season. His wealth of experience and dedication to the sport will undoubtedly inspire young players from both near and far. The football camp is a fantastic addition to our “A Naturally Better Festive” programme, and it aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unique, enriching experiences for families. We look forward to seeing the joy and growth that these sessions will bring to the children, as well as how sports programmes like this will bring the entire resort together, creating a sense of community like a village of good friends,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager.
“As part of our vision to provide guests with both active and wellness-focused activities, we are thrilled to offer this football camp under Robert Green’s expert guidance. Our guests, particularly children, will benefit immensely from the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship that Robert brings to the pitch. It’s an exciting way for families to celebrate the festive season while fostering a love for the game in a beautiful, tropical setting,” remarks Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation.
The camp is exclusively available to children staying at the resort, ensuring a special and enriching opportunity for young guests to participate in this exciting initiative.
JA Manafaru, renowned for its exceptional service and award-winning CoolZone, which has earned the Worldwide Kids accreditation for two consecutive years, offers the ideal environment for young children and teens to enjoy a fun and safe experience.
