Madifushi Private Island hosts spectacular Christmas with Santa’s grand VIP arrival

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa kicked off the holiday season with joy and magic, hosting a spectacular Christmas celebration that brought guests and locals together for unforgettable moments. From a vibrant festive parade and a creative gingerbread house decorating activity to a lavish Christmas Eve gala dinner and Santa’s grand arrival, the resort transformed into a holiday wonderland, brimming with festive cheer.

The festivities began with a lively festive parade that set the tone for the celebration. Guests were enchanted by cheerful music and vibrant decorations, filling the air with holiday magic. Families came together for a fun-filled gingerbread house decorating activity, where creativity flowed, and colourful confections turned into edible masterpieces, fostering family bonding and holiday joy.

On Christmas Eve, guests enjoyed a sumptuous gala dinner, featuring a delectable spread of culinary delights crafted by the resort’s talented chefs. The evening brought families and friends together, sharing laughter and connection over the finest flavours of the season.

The highlight of the celebration was Santa Claus’s grand arrival on a jet ski—a spectacle that captivated both children and adults alike. Santa’s warm greetings and delightful surprises added a magical touch, leaving smiles on the faces of everyone present.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa upheld its tradition of creating extraordinary festive experiences. This year’s celebration embodied the joy of the season and highlighted the spirit of community and togetherness, leaving guests with cherished memories to treasure.

Guests can look forward to ringing in the New Year at the glamorous Venetian-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. They will celebrate with tropical elegance, enjoying an unforgettable evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and a spectacular countdown under the Maldivian stars. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace new beginnings in paradise and create memories that will last a lifetime.