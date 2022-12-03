Celebrate castaway Christmas, New Year at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, unwraps its Christmas & New Year 2022/23 line up. From cricket on the beach to gingerbread water villa crafting and a series of festive feasts with all the trimmings, this island paradise is the ultimate location in which to spend the most wonderful time of the year.

The festive fun will centre around the theme ‘On the Borders of the Laccadive Sea’, drawing cultural inspiration from the Maldives and its neighbours India and Sri Lanka. Kicking off on the 22nd December 2022 all the way through to the 4th January 2023, the yuletide offerings include:

Festive fun in the Sun

Whether islanders prefer to get crafty or work up a sweat Santa-style, there’s fun in store for everyone at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives this season. Guests can sign up for a gingerbread house-making class with a difference as they recreate a Gili water villa in all its biscuity glory, whittle their own wooden decorations, and get into the festive mood with a special tree-lighting ceremony on the beach.

For those who favour active pursuits, a tennis match or a surf lesson with Santa Claus, cricket on the beach, snorkelling with turtles, a New Year’s Day dolphin cruise and a football tournament are all on offer. Little ones will revel in the opportunity to watch Christmas movies with their toes in the sand at Gili’s cinema under the stars, enjoy a spot of beachside story-telling and receive gifts delivered to their villa courtesy of Santa on a speedboat!

Cultural activities

Drawing on the rich culture of the three nations bordering the Laccadive Sea – the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka – Gili Lankanfushi will provide guests with the chance to fully immerse themselves in local customs.

Beginning with a Maldivian Maahifun tree-lighting ceremony traditionally used to mark the beginning of Ramadan, guests can also try their hand at Maldivian woodcraft, traditional fishing and rope macrame-making. Indian-inspired activities range from henna painting– a must for all celebrations! – to Kalaripayattu classes, one of the world’s oldest forms of martial arts, originating in Kerala. Little ones will love the Fenkulhi after-dinner experience, a playful activity in which water and coloured dye are thrown at one another.

Sri-Lankan influences include curry-making classes utilising homegrown spices from the island’s very own kitchen garden, a ‘Tea in Ceylon’ masterclass and a Sri Lankan wine-tasting session in Gili’s private wine cellar.

Christmas cocktails, culinary delights

Gili Lankanfushi will offer a range of very special ‘bucket list on the beach’ gastronomic experiences to help guests celebrate in style this Christmas. Foodies will be spoilt for choice with offerings ranging from a pan-Laccadive curry feast to a Mediterranean spice souk bazaar and, of course, a family-style Christmas feast with toes in the sand! And for the guest who has tasted it all (until now!) Gili Lankanfushi’s sensory supper will see diners transported to a secret island location for a blind-dining experience.

It wouldn’t be Christmastime at Gili without a captivating new cocktail menu from Gili’s leading mixologists and three new tipples promise to tantalise all tastebuds. These include:

Ceylon Siyabala: Straight from the hills of Ceylon, the Sri Lankan-inspired ‘Ceylon Siyabala’ combines Arrack and Drambuie with zingy tamarind, lime and ginger to create the perfect refreshing sip – perfect for cooling down on hot beach days.

Taj Mahal: Hailing from India, the 'Taj Mahal' blends curry leaf-infused gin with grand marnier, turmeric, ginger, lemon, apple and agave, providing a flavour sensation in a glass.

Taaza Kurumba: Inspired by its Maldivian home turf, the 'Taaza Kurumba' is a creamy concoction of coconut rum, midori, Malibu, coconut and pineapple. If you could distill the essence of Gili Lankanfushi, this would be it!

Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy. The award-winning eco-resort celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2022, following a complete refurbishment of all 45 villas in 2019.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from $1,397, based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com