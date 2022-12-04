Vakkaru Maldives welcomes top Italian tennis pros Fabio Fognini, Flavia Pennetta

Top Italian professional tennis player Fabio Fognini arrived with his wife Flavia Pennetta, a former tennis pro, and their three children for a long-awaited holiday at the award-winning Vakkaru Maldives from 30 November to 7 December.

Fabio, known for his consistently powerful groundstrokes and his lethal inside-out forehand, has a career-high ranking of World No. 9 on 15 July 2019. He is currently ranked 55th by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). His most successful surface is red clay, upon which he has won eight of his nine ATP singles titles, most notably at the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters, as well as having reached the quarterfinals of the 2011 French Open. Together with Simone Bolelli, Fabio won the 2015 Australian Open doubles championship, becoming the first all-Italian men’s pair to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era.

Flavia became Italy’s first top-10 female singles player in August 2009 and the first Italian to be ranked World No. 1 in doubles, in February 2011. She is also a major champion, having won the 2011 Australian Open women’s doubles title with Gisela Dulko, and the 2015 US Open singles title over childhood friend Roberta Vinci in the first all-Italian major final.

Since its opening in 2017, Vakkaru Maldives has been a preferred destination for celebrities, from Hollywood celebrities like Madonna to sports celebrities and Bollywood stars, for romantic or family vacations. Fabio says he chose the timeless sanctuary as it is a family-friendly destination with plenty of options for couples with young children, but it also allowed him to relax during the current tennis off-season.

The family enjoyed their time on Vakkaru, exploring its many offerings and experiences, from exquisite dining, rejuvenating spa packages and healing Ayurvedic treatments to ocean adventures around the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll.

During his time on the private island, Fabio also offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience by hosting an exclusive coaching/playing session for five lucky guests.

Vakkaru Maldives continues to reaffirm its position as one of the best destinations in the Maldives for guests looking for a world-class tennis experience. Since November 2020, the resort has elevated its guest experiences with an intensive tennis programme in partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis – founded by former World No. 8 tennis player Janko Tipsarevic. The resort’s courts were also recently refurbished and resurfaced by the same company responsible for the Australian Open tennis courts and other international-level courts worldwide. In addition, a padel tennis court was added to Sports Fields, the resort’s integrated sports facility, in July this year.

