Gili Lankanfushi’s Celebration Escapes offers castaway-style vacation

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, invites guests to mark their biggest milestones with a series of ‘celebration escapes’ all year. Whether toasting an engagement, vow renewal, special birthday, new baby or anniversary, the Maldives’ original luxury eco-resort offers the ultimate array of shared experiences – from castaway dolphin cruises to private sensory beach suppers and endless aquatic adventures – to create memories of a lifetime with the whole family.

A Luxurious Hideaway: The Private Reserve at Gili Lankanfushi

For large, multigenerational families and groups looking to spread out, switch off and enjoy quality time together in unrivalled luxury, The Private Reserve at Gili Lankanfushi is the accommodation of choice. The largest standalone overwater villa in the world, the property is Gili Lankanfushi’s most secluded and luxurious residence and features four bedrooms, an open-air cinema, gym, spa, 21m infinity pool and a recently refurbished waterslide that drops straight into the lagoon.

Set across more than 1,700 sqm, the sprawling Private Reserve perches atop a turquoise lagoon 500 metres from the island and 300 metres from the nearest residence, ensuring utmost privacy and serenity.

The castaway celebration begins as soon as guests step foot on the eco-chic island, when they are whisked away to their very own paradise by luxury yacht. A private boat remains at guests’ disposal throughout their time at the Reserve, though with a 24-hour “Mr/Mrs Friday” private butler service and all the amenities guests could dream of, most residents never find the need to leave.

When it comes to in-residence celebratory suppers, the possibilities are infinite, with several open-air dining areas ideal for an extravagant feast. Guests can choose to use the fully-equipped kitchen or invite Executive Chef Hari Govindaraj and his talented brigade to whip up their favourite dishes using ingredients from the island’s ‘Gili Garden’. Residents can even design their own wine cellar selection from a list of over 400 labels or choose to enjoy their cocktail of choice from the well-stocked bar.

Bucket-list experiences for the whole brood await at Gili Lankanfushi, with a range of private family excursions that are ideal for celebrating life’s most special moments and creating shared memories to treasure. These include:

Castaway Sunset Dolphin Cruise: Sealife lovers will delight in this bucket-list opportunity to spot dolphins, eat canapés and enjoy a drink or two as they enjoy this two-hour sunset experience. Departing at dusk to coincide with the migration of the dolphins from the atoll to catch their supper in the deep sea, couples will create memories to last a lifetime aboard this very special cruise. From $115++ per person.

Scuba-diving and Snorkelling for All Abilities: Set within a stunning house reef and located just moments away from some of the country’s most renowned dive sites, Gili Lankanfushi provides an unrivalled opportunity to delve into the underwater world. The resort’s PADI-certified Ocean Paradise Dive Centre, with its multilingual instructors and state of the art equipment, caters to divers of all abilities, offering a variety of snorkel and diving experiences as well as the chance to complete a range of PADI certifications.

Surfing and Watersports: An endless choice of watersports and aquatic excursions await at Gili Lankanfushi. Those wishing to upskill in the water will revel in the opportunity to partake in lessons in paddle boarding, windsurfing, wakeboarding, catamaran sailing and water-skiing, accompanied by the island’s most experienced pros, or simply hire the equipment of their choice and take to the seas solo. If surfing is the main focus then Gili Lankanfushi’s world-class Tropicsurf instructors are on island 24/7, ready to help guests realise their surfing ambitions. Before heading out to the ocean, instructors will discuss the client’s current skill level and goals – whether they want to simply stand on the board or hang-ten, waft and reverse like Kelly Slater – creating a programme that is completely bespoke.

Coral Lines Project: Sustainability is at the heart of Gili Lankanfushi’s vision, with an emphasis on preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and leaving only footprints behind. Thanks to the island’s Coral Lines project, guests can now get involved in the island’s sustainability initiatives during their stay. The Coral Lines project provides a nursery environment for new corals to grow, bolstering the house reef and monitoring health and survival types across coral genotypes. Guests can participate in the famed conservation project, where they will learn about coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, visit the nursing coral on ropes and even adopt a coral.

Adventures for All Ages: With endless activities to keep the littlest in the brood happy while adults indulge at the spa, Gili Lankanfushi offers a true castaway adventure for all. Little ones can learn a new skill with sushi, smoothie and mocktail-making classes, or take part in arts and crafts with ocean life origami sessions, treasure hunts and sand-castle building. Active adventurers will delight in the chance to snorkel with the resort marine biologist, play badminton and practice yoga on the beach, learn to drive a buggy and enjoy bike rides around the island with their Mr/Mrs Friday and much more. For special bonding sessions the whole family can enjoy, there’s the chance to learn the art of Maldivian dancing and drums and movie nights in Gili’s very own jungle cinema, with themed snacks and cocktails to boot.

Romantic Vow Renewals: A dedicated wedding concierge is on hand at Gili to help couples design their perfect vow renewal ceremony down to the smallest detail, either within the custom-built Wedding Champa pavilion or on the pristine palm beach, complete with an officiant, bridal bouquet, headband, groomsman pin and bridesmaid bouquet, with a traditional Maldivian BoduBeru Performance available on request. Couples will be able to customise everything from décor to dining, resulting in a truly unique and unforgettable day. From $3,980.

Bespoke Sand Art Creations: Those wishing for a picture-perfect moment to accompany that special occasion can even enjoy a bespoke sand art creation from their Mr/Mrs Friday. As a special surprise, the team will craft a personalised sand art creation (from sand turtles to manta rays, family portraits and everything in between) complete with an individual message – a perfect photo opportunity.

Celebratory Destination Dining

For large groups looking to raise a toast over a memorable dining experience, Gili Lankanfushi’s destination-dining experiences await. From sensory supper in the dark with toes in the sand to a sommelier’s tasting table for wine lovers, there’s an unforgettable experience for all palates at the castaway paradise this season:

Private Dinner in the Wine Cellar: The ultimate follow-up to a sunset cruise, lovebirds can opt for a private dinner in Gili Lankanfushi’s intimate wine cellar. As Gili Lankanfushi boasts three sommeliers available at all times, couples can enjoy daytime tastings in the cellar or at a chosen location on the island. With a delectable gourmet menu that changes on a monthly basis, guests can expect four sumptuous courses paired with the finest wines from around the world. From $230++ per person dinner only/$290++ per person with wine pairing.

Supper Under the Stars: Gili Lankanfushi’s supper under the stars experience is a wonderfully romantic and completely private dining offering. Here, guests will enjoy a fine dining meal with champagne and wine pairings as they soak up the magical sunset and crystal-clear Maldivian constellations. Whether couples and families prefer a champagne toast on a lantern-lit private beach or an exotic feast served amid lush palms and birdsong, the experience is completely tailored to guests’ tastes and preferences. For the ultimate surprise, the team can even whisk guests away to a mystery location where they will enjoy the chef’s culinary creations in a dreamy setting. From $275++ per person.

Sensory Supper in the Sand: The number one choice for the guest who has tasted it all (until now!), Gili Lankanfushi’s sensory supper sees diners transported to a secret island location to embark on a true gourmet adventure. With blindfolds at the ready, feet in the sand and cutlery in hand, guests are invited to take a leap of faith as their private chef serves up a surprise menu. Once the blindfolds are on, diners will experience a heightening of all other senses, from the inviting aromas of the food to the sound of the lapping waves, before they are invited to guess the dishes as they taste each flavour. Party for the tastebuds and fun for all ages, guaranteed. From $250++ per person.

Sommelier’s Tasting Table: Featuring a different theme each week, the sommelier’s tasting table is a weekly event taking place in Gili Lankanfushi’s glorious wine cellar. Ranging from ‘A Voyage to South Africa’ to ‘Wines of Asia’, each session provides a unique experience and chance to uncover new favourites. Led by one of the island’s expert sommeliers, the host will guide guests through the many tasting notes, inviting them to guess the prices and even partake in some blind tasting. This is the perfect pre- or post- dinner sipping stop. From $85++ per person.

Castaway Canapés & Cocktails Sunset Experience: One for the honeymooners (or proposers), couples or families toasting a special occasion, guests can savour delicious canapés and inventive cocktails as they watch the sun set on the crystal-clear Indian Ocean. A one-of-a-kind experience set on Gili Lankanfushi’s floating Castaway platform, this is the ultimate private experience in which to soak in the stunning setting with nearest and dearest. From $75++ per cocktail pitcher.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.