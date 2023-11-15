Wedding
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives unveils exclusive ‘Honey-Lope’ micro-wedding bliss in paradise
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, recognised as a trailblazer in sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has introduced its latest offering, the ‘Honey-Lope’ micro-wedding package. This unique package caters to the rising demand for intimate nuptials, providing couples with the opportunity to elope in one of the world’s most enchanting settings. The ‘Honey-Lope’ package joins Gili Lankanfushi’s esteemed collection of romantic wedding and honeymoon options.
Situated in the unspoiled North Malé Atoll, a mere 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé Airport, Gili Lankanfushi offers an idyllic escape for couples, families, solo travelers, and groups alike. The resort seamlessly combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service, and breathtaking natural surroundings.
Introducing the ‘Honey-Lope’ Micro-Wedding Package
Designed for couples seeking an intimate wedding with ten guests or fewer, the ‘Honey-Lope’ package treats brides and grooms to a five-night sojourn in paradise. Accommodations include the resort’s castaway-chic overwater Crusoe Residences, nestled in the middle of the Indian Ocean and accessible only by boat, ensuring an elopement experience like no other.
A dedicated wedding concierge will assist couples in crafting their dream ceremony, whether within the custom-built Wedding Champa pavilion or on the pristine palm beach. The package allows for customization of every detail, from décor to dining, guaranteeing a uniquely unforgettable day.
After exchanging vows, newlyweds will embark on a series of bucket-list experiences, including the ‘Slumber Beneath the Stars’ overnight adventure on their private star bed. The package also includes a blindfolded ‘Dining for the Senses’ dinner, spa treatments, and various romantic surprises, such as candlelit baths and beach picnics.
The Gili Lankanfushi Honey-Lope Package is priced starting from $13,730.
In addition to the Honey-Lope Wedding Package, Gili Lankanfushi offers a fully personalized wedding concierge service for ceremonies of up to 150 guests, with entry-level packages starting from $3,980. For more information, visit Gili Lankanfushi Weddings.
Additional Romantic Experiences at Gili Lankanfushi
For those looking to enhance their romantic getaway, Gili Lankanfushi offers a range of experiences that can be incorporated into any bespoke wedding or honeymoon package. These include:
- Romantic Retreats at Meera Spa
- Gili Honeymoon Bliss: Aromatherapy couples massage, mini facial, scalp massage, and an aromatic bath for two. From $499++ per couple.
- Wonders of Gili: Massage by candlelight, Seaweed Body Buff & Detox Seaweed Mud Wrap, and a candlelit desert rose Aroma Bath. From $699++ per couple.
- Traditional Dhoni à Deux
- Couples sail on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni boat at sunset, enjoying Champagne and canapés. From $180++ per person.
- Castaway Sunset Dolphin Cruise
- Two-hour sunset cruise to spot dolphins, enjoy canapés, and drinks. From $115++ per person.
- Private Dinner in the Wine Cellar
- Four-course gourmet dinner with wine pairing in the intimate wine cellar. From $230++ per person (dinner only) or $290++ per person with wine pairing.
- Supper Under the Stars
- Private dining experience with Champagne and wine pairings under the Maldivian constellations. From $275++ per person.
- Gili Romance Story Package
- Half-board package with villa accommodation, speedboat transfers, daily gourmet breakfast and dinner, spa treatments, private couples’ yoga, and more. Nightly rates start from £1,397/$1,722 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included.
For reservations and more information, please visit Gili Lankanfushi Experiences.
Amari Raaya Maldives unveils dream wedding packages for island nuptials including the ultimate underwater wedding
Amari Raaya Maldives, the Maldives’ newest luxury destination resort in the Maldives has announced the launch of three new wedding packages, designed to cater to every couple’s budget and style. From simple and intimate laid-back luxury to the once-in-a-lifetime opulence of an underwater ceremony, Amari Raaya Maldives has the perfect package to help couples create the wedding of their dreams. .
Amari Raaya Maldives is fully equipped with a team of wedding planners and on-island caterers, ready and eager to add the signature Amari warm touch to a couple’s dream island wedding. Amari’s goal is to ‘Brighten Your World’ and this is never more apparent than in the role of wedding planning – from room management to transport, concept, food, music and flowers – Amari Raaya Maldives can take care of it all so the happy couple can relax and enjoy their moment in paradise.
No corner of the island is off-limits for the perfect destination wedding – Amari Raaya Maldives becomes a couple’s own private paradise waiting to be explored. Couples, as well as their families and friends joining them in celebrating their true love for one another, can enjoy spectacular dining, exciting activities and unobstructed ocean views from 187 luxurious beach and ocean villas – which each offer direct access to the beach or ocean. The Maldives has to be one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and Amari Raaya Maldives is a romantic paradise, perfect for couples looking to escape the everyday world and reconnect with each other as they celebrate the start of married life. From the moment of arrival, newlyweds will be enamoured with the resort’s natural beauty, luxurious accommodation, attentive service and romantic experiences on offer – from a private candlelit dinner on the beach, to a couples’ spa treatment at the resort’s maai spa, a romantic sunset cruise, or simply strolling the picture-perfect white sandy beach hand-in-hand and gazing to the future together.
The packages
Whether your wedding vision leans towards the traditional or the contemporary, the dedicated wedding team at Amari Raaya Maldives boasts the knowledge and resources to seamlessly turn your dream island wedding into an impeccable reality. They specialize in illuminating each occasion and tailoring it to the unique needs and desires of every couple. The wedding packages, Vows on the Beach, Vows under the Trees, and Vows in the Ocean, each offer distinct island locations for your ceremony, prices starting from USD 900.
Vows on the Beach features an intimate bare-foot beach ceremony – there is nothing more special than getting married on the beach, toes in the sand, loved ones looking on and saying your vows with the shimmering ocean behind you. This is followed by a romantic beach dinner as the sun slips from the horizon.
Vows under the Trees takes for its setting the island’s huge array of natural greenery. Situated on one of the largest natural islands in Raa Atoll, at 390,000 square metres (39 hectares), Amari Raaya has been sympathetically designed with much of the lush forest reserved for guest enjoyment, including a natural mangrove with forest trails for walking, and sky-high watchtower views to enjoy. Relax after the ceremony with a delicious BBQ in the beautiful jungle setting and enjoy the exquisite natural surrounding beauty.
Vows in the Ocean package is an unforgettable experience that will amaze the wedding couple and their guests. Imagine exchanging vows surrounded by the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, with crystal-clear waters and colourful fish swimming by, before relaxing and sipping champagne aboard your own private yacht, as the azure blue waters lap beneath. It is a truly magical setting for the most special day.
For more information on these three amazing packages, please refer to Amari Raaya Maldives’ Wedding Brochure. It provides a breakdown of prices, inclusions, available add-ons, and three distinct photography service options:” Wedding Brochure
To book or request a quote, please visit: https://www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/weddings
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite wedding, honeymoon packages for Unforgettable Escape 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives, a sanctuary of luxury and natural beauty nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is thrilled to announce its bespoke Wedding and Honeymoon Packages, designed to create unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic and idyllic escape.
The Ultimate Wedding Experience
Dusit Thani Maldives presents an exceptional Wedding Package, tailored to cater to the dreams of every couple seeking a unique and enchanting setting for their special day. With pristine beaches, azure waters, and lush tropical surroundings, the resort offers the perfect backdrop for a destination wedding that surpasses expectations.
For couples looking to celebrate their love and start their journey together, Dusit Thani Maldives presents enchanting Honeymoon Packages that promise pure bliss and intimacy. With its luxurious accommodations, secluded ambiance, and array of activities, the resort ensures an unparalleled honeymoon experience.
“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to welcome honeymoon couple for their rituals of Wows throughout the year,” said Reinhold Johann, General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for couples, families, and group of friends alike.
Unparalleled Luxury and Natural Beauty
Dusit Thani Maldives is renowned for its commitment to providing guests with an exceptional blend of luxury, comfort, and the stunning beauty of the Maldives. Its thoughtful attention to detail, exceptional service, and breathtaking surroundings makes it an ideal choice for couples seeking a magical wedding or honeymoon experience.
Wedding at Dusit Thani Maldives by Dusit Thani Maldives – Issuu
Tides of Love with Sheraton Maldives’ Sandbank Wedding Package
Amidst the serene turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, a hidden gem awaits at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Offering an exquisite tropical escape, this idyllic retreat presents the “Beyond Happiness – A Sandbank Wedding” package, a distinctive opportunity for couples seeking an intimate and exclusive wedding celebration. This unique experience artfully captures the essence of love against the backdrop of the Maldivian sea, redefining the concept of romantic destination weddings.
The “Beyond Happiness – A Sandbank Wedding” package extends an invitation to couples to partake in a singular celebration amidst the gentle rhythms of the ocean breeze. Set against the backdrop of the sandbank, only revealed during low tides, this offering provides an enchanting stage for wedding ceremonies and delightful lunch receptions.
Upon setting foot ashore, guests are greeted with effervescent bubbles, the melodious beats of boduberu music, and an elegant dance, setting the tone for a memorable event. The ceremony commences with a heartfelt wedding blessing, followed by a sumptuous lunch or early dinner featuring a splendid seafood barbecue, showcasing the freshest ocean catches.
Starting from USD 4,400, the Sandbank package curates an experience that encompasses a meticulously designed floral arrangement accompanied by a stunning floral arch. The gentle melodies of boduberu music infuse the ambiance with cultural richness. To enhance relaxation, the package offers a spa treatment to pamper the couple prior to their special moment. The experience culminates with a delectable wedding cake and a carefully curated four-course wedding dinner, weaving together flavors to perfection.
For those seeking added enchantment, an intimate beach dinner beneath the Maldivian night sky is available for an additional fee. Every aspect is thoughtfully curated, ensuring that cherished memories are woven into the fabric of the day.
As the sun sets over the tranquil Maldivian waters, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa stands poised to transcend the conventional, presenting an unforgettable experience that celebrates love, elegance, and nature’s beauty. The “Beyond Happiness – A Sandbank Wedding” package promises to create an enduring memory, celebrating the most precious union of all.
Additionally, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers an “Island Buy-Out” option, allowing couples to reserve the entire island for their dream wedding. This exceptional offering grants access to an expansive 850 x 300-meter retreat, inclusive of sandy beaches, water sports amenities, and luxurious accommodations.
For inquiries, bookings, and further details about the “Beyond Happiness – A Sandbank Wedding” package, guests can contact the resort via email at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com
