World-class diving, snorkelling, watersports and sustainability programmes at Gili Lankanfushi
Gili Lankanfushi, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has revealed its most awe-inspiring underwater adventures, available year-round at the castaway-chic eco-resort.
Home to a pristine reef teeming with rare aquatic species, rays, reef sharks and turtles, Gili Lankanfushi provides some of the most unspoilt diving and snorkelling opportunities in the Maldives, with the opportunity to achieve a range of PADI certifications including the PADI Bubblemaker course for the youngest of aquatic adventurers. For the more eco-minded, the chance to participate in Gili’s Coral Lines sustainability initiative awaits, while surfing, paddle-boarding, boat trips and a variety of other watersports provide endless fun above water.
Gili Lankanfushi’s underwater adventures include:
Scuba Diving
Set within a stunning house reef and located just moments away from some of the country’s most renowned dive sites, Gili Lankanfushi provides an unrivalled opportunity to delve into the underwater world. The resort’s PADI-certified Ocean Paradise Dive Centre, with its multilingual instructors and state of the art equipment, caters to divers of all abilities, offering a variety of diving experiences as well as the chance to complete a range of bucket-list PADI certifications.
Divers can take their underwater passion to new depths and discover North Male’s top five most famous dive sites – HP Reef, Okobe Thila, Nassimo Thila, Banana Reef and Lankan Finolhu Manta Point – encountering vibrant corals, schools of shimmering fish and majestic manta rays as they go.
Certified Open Water and Advanced Open Water divers can explore to their heart’s content, with Gili’s thrice-daily diving boat trips, where guests can dive up to a maximum of 20m (Open Water) or 30m (Advanced Open Water) and uncover the hidden marine life treasures that call the deepest of waters home.
Water babies aged eight and up can dip their fin into the world of scuba with the PADI Bubblemaker experience, where a PADI pro will guide them to take their first breaths underwater within shallow, safe and fully supervised waters – igniting what is sure to become a lifelong passion for the sport.
Snorkelling
For those who prefer a more gentle approach to sea life-spotting, snorkelling around Gili’s house reef can’t be beaten. Here, guests need simply slip on a snorkelling mask and a pair of fins and head straight to the 15-metre drop-off zone at the edge of the reef, where they will discover vivid coral walls inhabited by small sharks and colourful schools of fish, turtles and rays. Guests can choose to go it alone or be led by the island’s resident marine biologist, who will help them identify the array of aquatic life on guided trips, departing day and night.
Further afield, the team can arrange boat rides to a range of world-renowned snorkelling sites within striking distance of the island, where snorkellers can spot larger species including manta rays and sharks, with the itinerary tailored to individual ability.
Watersports and Excursions
Beyond diving and snorkelling, an endless choice of watersports and aquatic excursions await at Gili Lankanfushi. Those wishing to upskill in the water will revel in the opportunity to partake in lessons in paddle boarding, windsurfing, wakeboarding, catamaran sailing and water-skiing, accompanied by the island’s most experienced pros, or simply hire the equipment of their choice and take to the seas solo.
Above deck, a series of unforgettable group and private boating excursions can be arranged, from dolphin cruises, sunset fishing trips and romantic champagne voyages à deux to local island visits to soak up an authentic slice of Maldivian life.
If surfing is more one’s thing, Gili Lankanfushi’s world-class Tropicsurf instructors are on island 24/7, ready to help guests realise their surfing ambitions. Before heading out to the ocean, instructors will discuss the client’s current skill level and goals – whether they want to simply stand on the board or hang-ten, waft and reverse like Kelly Slater – creating a programme that is completely bespoke.
Coral Lines Project
Sustainability is at the heart of Gili Lankanfushi’s vision, with an emphasis on preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and leaving only footprints behind. Thanks to the island’s Coral Lines project, guests can now get involved in the island’s sustainability initiatives during their stay.
The Coral Lines project provides a nursery environment for new corals to grow, bolstering the house reef and monitoring health and survival types across coral genotypes. Guests can participate in the famed conservation project, where they will learn about coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, visit the nursing coral on ropes and can even adopt a coral.
Conservation is taken seriously at Gili Lankansushi, with the island regularly hosting visiting scientists and academics studying the coral reef ecosystem. The island’s dedicated marine biology team monitor the health and biodiversity of the surrounding coral reef ecosystems, measuring light intensity and sea surface temperature, identifying and tracking manta ray and turtle populations, removing invasive Crown of Thorns starfish, and educating guests about the underwater world through lectures and guided snorkelling trips.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Embracing surf culture in Maldives at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi
Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi stands as one of the exclusive surf holiday resorts in the Maldives, offering surfers access to the Lohis Surf break, a perfect left breaking along one side of the island and six other world-class waves just a short boat ride away. This resort is the ideal base for water sports enthusiasts, combining comfortable accommodation with exceptional culinary offerings that satisfies even the heartiest of surfers after a day in the waves.
Surfing at Lohis is a transformative experience. From dawn sessions to sunset rides, each wave tells a story of adrenaline and connection. Expert surf guides are on hand to lead you to the best breaks, while twice-daily surf excursions aboard shaded Dhonis offer explorations of nearby waves, all included in the surfer package and should be booked through specialised Surf Agents.
Imagine waking up to the sound of crashing waves and stepping out just a few steps from your Lohis Villa. Alternatively, the Beach Villas offer an immersive escape where you can dive into the ocean from your doorstep. For those preferring a grounded experience, the Beach Villas offer a serene retreat nestled under swaying palms by the soft sands.
Beyond the thrill of surfing, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi invites guests to unwind and indulge in island life. Lounge by the poolside, challenge friends to a match on the sports courts, or rejuvenate with a yoga session overlooking the turquoise waters. At Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, surf culture thrives beyond the waves themselves. Surfers gather at the vibrant Lohis Bar overlooking the famed Lohis Surf Break, sharing tales of epic rides and planning the next adventure on the water.
Whether you are catching your first wave or honing your skills with experienced instructors at the surf school, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi promises an immersive surfing adventure. Experience the surf culture at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, where the ocean beckons, and every wave is a new chapter in your surfing story.
Book you summer surf getaway through specialised Surf Agents: https://www.adaaran.com/selecthudhuranfushi/surf_package.html.
Dive deep in Addu Atoll: Become a TDI Decompression Diver with Aquaventure Tec Center
Calling all adventurous divers in the Maldives! Are you ready to push your diving limits and explore the incredible underwater world of Addu Atoll on a technical level? Aquaventure Tec Dive Center, the only TDI center in the Maldives, is offering a unique opportunity to take your first steps into technical diving with their TDI Advanced Nitrox & Deco Pro course package.
This exclusive July, August, and September offer includes a 7-night stay, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the TDI certification process. The 6-day course will equip you with the knowledge and skills to safely dive up to 45 meters, unlocking a whole new realm of underwater exploration in Addu Atoll.
Package Highlights:
- TDI Advanced Nitrox & Deco Pro Course: Gain the expertise to confidently navigate deeper dives.
- Bonus Twinset Training Dives: Experience diving with a twinset configuration for increased gas supply.
- Free Tec Equipment Rental: Utilize top-of-the-line technical diving equipment during the course.
- Free Accommodation: Relax and recharge after a day of diving exploration (accommodation details not specified).
- Unbeatable Price: USD 1400 (excluding TDI certification fees of USD 60 per course)
Why Choose Aquaventure Tec Dive Center?
- Learn from the Best: Train with TDI Instructor Trainer Marc Kouwenberg, a leading technical diving expert in the Maldives.
- Convenience & Flexibility: Monthly TDI courses ensure you can find a program that fits your schedule.
- Trusted Expertise: TDI is the world’s leading technical diving certification agency.
Ready to Dive Deeper?
Don’t miss this chance to elevate your diving experience in the magnificent Addu Atoll. Contact Aquaventure Tec Dive Center today via WhatsApp at +960 7974310 to secure your spot and embark on your technical diving journey!
Anantara Kihavah launches initiative to bring Maldivian culture to life for guests
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the launch of “Journey Through Maldivian Heritage,” an immersive cultural experience that aims to introduce the luxury resort’s guests to a variety of local customs and artisanal activities designed to celebrate the heritage and traditions of the Maldives.
Available every Thursday, this all-day initiative offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in local heritage by making a genuine connection to the Maldivian people and their culture. From the moment guests wake up, they are treated to a wide selection of authentic Maldivian specialities at breakfast. Then as they stroll around the island, guests will see the team proudly dressed in traditional Maldivian attire. With guidance from the resort’s dedicated team and local artisans, guests will experience traditional corals, local cuisine, and cultural activities throughout the day.
Suitable for guests of all ages, the many engaging artisanal activities on oﬀer include a Palm Leaf Weaving Workshop, where guests can learn traditional weaving techniques and create their own beautiful palm leaf corals such as ornaments, baskets, hats, and more. For those seeking a musical experience, the Bodu Beru Drum Class offers guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rhythm and movement of traditional Maldivian drumming and dance. Culinary explorers can participate in a hands-on Maldivian Cooking Class with a local master chef as he reveals the secrets of Maldivian cuisine.
As part of the fully immersive adventure, the Local Island Visit encourages guests to explore a nearby island and experience the local way of life up close. The Traditional Maldivian Sunset Fishing activity provides guests with an opportunity to try their hand at fishing using traditional methods against the backdrop of a stunning sunset. The Fishing Net Making Class, led by local experts, teaches the skill of making fishing nets that has been handed down across multiple generations. For the more active fun seekers, there is an unmissable opportunity to join in a Bashi Game, a traditional Maldivian sport which is similar to volleyball.
As the sun sets, the team and guests will gather for the mesmerising Bodu Beru Sundowner Ritual. Celebrating the end of the day, the ceremony begins with the lighting of torches before the rhythmic beats of a Maldivian bodu beru performance by the team combine to create an enchanting and unforgettable experience.
Anantara Kihavah is committed to offering guests an authentic and immersive experience that captures the heart and soul of the Maldives. Through these cultural activities, the resort aims to create lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for Maldivian heritage.
