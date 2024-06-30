News
Marriott Bonvoy’s resorts win major awards at Travel + Leisure 2024 Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau unveiled the winners of its prestigious 2024 Luxury Awards in Bangkok on June 13, 2024, celebrating the best in luxury travel and hospitality across Asia Pacific. The 2024 Luxury Awards cover more than 20 categories across 15 countries and territories, highlighting the diverse landscape of luxury travel in the Asia-Pacific region.
The top-ranked winners in the top-10 and top-5 lists exemplify excellence in upscale travel, as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of luxury hotels in the Maldives has received exceptional recognition, earning a total of seven awards across six prestigious categories.
- Best House Reef in Maldives: W Maldives has been recognized for its unrivalled house reef, inviting guests to explore a haven of magnificent reefs and vibrant marine life just steps away from the beach, within its crystal-clear lagoon.
- Top 10 Best Resorts in Maldives: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and W Maldives have secured places among the top ten resorts in the Maldives, praised for their exceptional service and unparalleled luxury guest experiences.
- Top 5 Best Resorts for Families in Maldives: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a multigenerational luxury resort and home to one of the best kids clubs in the Maldives, has been ranked among the top five family resorts in the Maldives.
- Top 10 Most Outrageous Villas in Maldives: The John Jacob Astor Estate at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has secured a prestigious place among the top 10 most outrageous villas in the Maldives. This pinnacle of luxury accommodation accommodates up to 10 guests and features exclusive amenities such as a private gym, cinema room, spa suites, infinity pool, and extensive outdoor terrace.
- Top 10 Best Resort Spa in Maldives: The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has been recognized for offering guests a luxurious wellness journey set within its distinctive ring-shaped sanctuary, inspired by ancient Chinese yin and yang philosophy.
- Top 10 Best Resort Pools in Maldives: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s infinity pool has been named among the top 10 resort pools in the Maldives. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the infinity pool provides guests with the ultimate relaxation and leisure experience.
Marriott Bonvoy’s luxury portfolio in the Maldives includes The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa and W Maldives, each situated on its own private island, offering guests the ultimate dream getaway.
For more information, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com/maldives.
Drink
‘Chef Pam’ of Potong at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in August
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an epicures’ delight, welcoming two culinary friends to its table this Summer. These exclusive residencies, are announced as part of the resort’s established Masters of Crafts series working with the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, wellness, adventure and environmental innovation – a curation of considered guest experiences rooted in transformative travel.
Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij, crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, will be the first chef to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’, Fari Islands’ Summer Pavilion, the coveted Indian Ocean outpost of Singapore’s highly acclaimed Michelin-starred venue at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. For two nights from the 10th-11th August, Chef Pam will bring her innovative mastery from Bangkok’s POTONG, ranked #17 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, to a venue steeped in design and culinary legacy, while Matteo Cadeddu of Opium, ranked #59 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars, serves sweet libations from the resort’s iconic EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August.
The first, and youngest, female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and ‘Opening of the Year’ award from the Michelin guide in the same year, Chef Pam, will present an eight-course tasting menu showcasing her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine. Guests will enjoy an edit of POTONG’s avant-garde dishes with a menu enforced by the decorated chef’s signature 5-Element philosophy and a unique melding of Thai culinary traditions with innovative flavours.
Chef Pam’s delectable edit infused with her signature storytelling will celebrate; ‘Parts of Banana’ – three bites highlighting the meat, peel, flower, and stalk of the versatile fruit in a creative and flavourful tribute, ‘POTONG’s Pad Thai’ where tradition and culinary innovation converge in Thailand’s national dish with a difference, and ‘Yin Yang Noodle’ an elevation of Chef Pam’s childhood memories, where morels and a creamy chicken broth add a touch of nostalgia to every spoonful. Courses will include POTONG’s Evolution of Crab and Five-Spices Squab, with intricate sweet feasting of Salak, Pam’s signature Chocolate Sphere, and Tangerine and Chocolate Bon Bon with cantaloupe pâte de fruits and white chocolate. The culinary journey closes with a curated selection of mignardises from both Summer Pavilion and POTONG.
The luxurious surrounds of the design-masterpiece resort sets the stage for a unique sensory experience from start to finish. Guests will arrive through Summer Pavilion’s circular ‘moon-gate’ entrance, meandering the water court and garden before stepping in to a glowing lantern-lit dining room hovering serenely above the crystal waters of the Indian Ocean.
Commenting on the collaboration Chef Pam says, “I’m so thrilled to bring POTONG’s flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and to its incredible culinary scene. To be part of the resort’s dedication to culinary excellence and exploration is a real privilege, and to offer this from Summer Pavilion, a restaurant rich in Cantonese culinary heritage, feels a very organic meeting of sensibilities.”
Chef Pam continues, “I hope to bring an element of surprise to guests through my menu. When people think of Thai food, they think of northern, southern, central or north-eastern, but Thai-Chinese is a sub-cuisine. Chinese people have been migrating to Thailand for over 800 years and they’ve brought a lot of food culture with them. I’m excited to showcase my menu – 5 Senses, 5 Elements, A Journey Through Time – in this unique setting, for a truly unparalleled and thought-provoking dining experience.”
In a mouth-watering pairing for the palate, Matteo Cadeddu of Opium is set to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August. The Bangkok jewel, frequently named on the extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, brings its flawlessly executed mixed drinks inspired by “liquid surrealism” to the resort’s Behind the Bar series. As the sun sets on the paradise isle, Cadeddu presents an exquisite menu of libations poolside.
For the bold and adventurous, ‘Han Solo’ will deliver Mezcal, Pineapple Tepache, lime, honey, soda, and a dash of orange bitters. In a botanic hit for the enigmatic, ‘Incognito’ sees a mysterious blend of gin and bergamot liqueur. A tale of the unexpected – ‘Granadaladahaha’ brings an intriguing serve with whiskey pomegranate coconut yogurt washed in homemade coffee coconut vermouth, and ‘Sun Tan’ basks in the warmth of Hojicha whisky, Cognac VSOP, Cocchi Torino, and homemade chocolate-hojicha liqueur, reminiscent of sun-kissed afternoons.
Shaped by the ocean forces, wind and waves, in an elegant setting of outstanding architectural merit, EAU Bar marks the most memorable location to enjoy a celebration of the world’s finest sips. With no better backdrop than the resort’s Defining Moment, a daily sunset ritual with a Bodu Beru performance of Maldivian drums and insta-worthy flaming ceremony.
POTONG x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from $250 per person, including eight-course tasting menu. Opium x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands signature cocktails from $25. For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservation enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Action
Embracing surf culture in Maldives at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi
Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi stands as one of the exclusive surf holiday resorts in the Maldives, offering surfers access to the Lohis Surf break, a perfect left breaking along one side of the island and six other world-class waves just a short boat ride away. This resort is the ideal base for water sports enthusiasts, combining comfortable accommodation with exceptional culinary offerings that satisfies even the heartiest of surfers after a day in the waves.
Surfing at Lohis is a transformative experience. From dawn sessions to sunset rides, each wave tells a story of adrenaline and connection. Expert surf guides are on hand to lead you to the best breaks, while twice-daily surf excursions aboard shaded Dhonis offer explorations of nearby waves, all included in the surfer package and should be booked through specialised Surf Agents.
Imagine waking up to the sound of crashing waves and stepping out just a few steps from your Lohis Villa. Alternatively, the Beach Villas offer an immersive escape where you can dive into the ocean from your doorstep. For those preferring a grounded experience, the Beach Villas offer a serene retreat nestled under swaying palms by the soft sands.
Beyond the thrill of surfing, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi invites guests to unwind and indulge in island life. Lounge by the poolside, challenge friends to a match on the sports courts, or rejuvenate with a yoga session overlooking the turquoise waters. At Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, surf culture thrives beyond the waves themselves. Surfers gather at the vibrant Lohis Bar overlooking the famed Lohis Surf Break, sharing tales of epic rides and planning the next adventure on the water.
Whether you are catching your first wave or honing your skills with experienced instructors at the surf school, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi promises an immersive surfing adventure. Experience the surf culture at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, where the ocean beckons, and every wave is a new chapter in your surfing story.
Book you summer surf getaway through specialised Surf Agents: https://www.adaaran.com/selecthudhuranfushi/surf_package.html.
News
Celebrating International Yoga Day at Kuramathi Maldives
On June 21st, 2024, Kuramathi embraced the spirit of International Yoga Day with a diverse array of activities that catered to all ages and interests. From sunrise to sunset, guests immersed themselves in various yoga disciplines and mindfulness practises, enhancing both physical vitality and inner peace.
The day began energetically with Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, and Dynamic Yoga sessions at the Yoga Pavillion from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, where participants connected breath with movement. For younger guests, the morning continued with a specially designed Kids Yoga session at the Yoga Pavilion from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Led by an experienced instructor, the young yogis explored yoga through interactive poses inspired by animals, fostering focus, self-awareness, and emotional regulation.
As the day progressed, guests gathered at the Sand Bank for Pranayama & Meditation from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, where the tranquil setting complemented the practise of deep breathing and mindfulness. Here, amidst the natural beauty of Kuramathi, participants found moments of tranquillity and introspection, concluding the day on a serene note.
Throughout the celebration, children also engaged in creative activities at Bageecha Kids Club such as Yoga Freeze Dance, Yoga Art, and Beach activities integrated with yoga games. These initiatives not only promoted physical activity and teamwork but also nurtured creativity and a deeper connection to yoga beyond the mat.
International Yoga Day at Kuramathi was not just a series of events but a holistic experience that encouraged guests of all ages to explore the transformative benefits of yoga, fostering well-being in mind, body, and spirit amidst the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
