‘Chef Pam’ of Potong at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in August
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an epicures’ delight, welcoming two culinary friends to its table this Summer. These exclusive residencies, are announced as part of the resort’s established Masters of Crafts series working with the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, wellness, adventure and environmental innovation – a curation of considered guest experiences rooted in transformative travel.
Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij, crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, will be the first chef to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’, Fari Islands’ Summer Pavilion, the coveted Indian Ocean outpost of Singapore’s highly acclaimed Michelin-starred venue at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. For two nights from the 10th-11th August, Chef Pam will bring her innovative mastery from Bangkok’s POTONG, ranked #17 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, to a venue steeped in design and culinary legacy, while Matteo Cadeddu of Opium, ranked #59 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars, serves sweet libations from the resort’s iconic EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August.
The first, and youngest, female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and ‘Opening of the Year’ award from the Michelin guide in the same year, Chef Pam, will present an eight-course tasting menu showcasing her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine. Guests will enjoy an edit of POTONG’s avant-garde dishes with a menu enforced by the decorated chef’s signature 5-Element philosophy and a unique melding of Thai culinary traditions with innovative flavours.
Chef Pam’s delectable edit infused with her signature storytelling will celebrate; ‘Parts of Banana’ – three bites highlighting the meat, peel, flower, and stalk of the versatile fruit in a creative and flavourful tribute, ‘POTONG’s Pad Thai’ where tradition and culinary innovation converge in Thailand’s national dish with a difference, and ‘Yin Yang Noodle’ an elevation of Chef Pam’s childhood memories, where morels and a creamy chicken broth add a touch of nostalgia to every spoonful. Courses will include POTONG’s Evolution of Crab and Five-Spices Squab, with intricate sweet feasting of Salak, Pam’s signature Chocolate Sphere, and Tangerine and Chocolate Bon Bon with cantaloupe pâte de fruits and white chocolate. The culinary journey closes with a curated selection of mignardises from both Summer Pavilion and POTONG.
The luxurious surrounds of the design-masterpiece resort sets the stage for a unique sensory experience from start to finish. Guests will arrive through Summer Pavilion’s circular ‘moon-gate’ entrance, meandering the water court and garden before stepping in to a glowing lantern-lit dining room hovering serenely above the crystal waters of the Indian Ocean.
Commenting on the collaboration Chef Pam says, “I’m so thrilled to bring POTONG’s flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and to its incredible culinary scene. To be part of the resort’s dedication to culinary excellence and exploration is a real privilege, and to offer this from Summer Pavilion, a restaurant rich in Cantonese culinary heritage, feels a very organic meeting of sensibilities.”
Chef Pam continues, “I hope to bring an element of surprise to guests through my menu. When people think of Thai food, they think of northern, southern, central or north-eastern, but Thai-Chinese is a sub-cuisine. Chinese people have been migrating to Thailand for over 800 years and they’ve brought a lot of food culture with them. I’m excited to showcase my menu – 5 Senses, 5 Elements, A Journey Through Time – in this unique setting, for a truly unparalleled and thought-provoking dining experience.”
In a mouth-watering pairing for the palate, Matteo Cadeddu of Opium is set to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August. The Bangkok jewel, frequently named on the extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, brings its flawlessly executed mixed drinks inspired by “liquid surrealism” to the resort’s Behind the Bar series. As the sun sets on the paradise isle, Cadeddu presents an exquisite menu of libations poolside.
For the bold and adventurous, ‘Han Solo’ will deliver Mezcal, Pineapple Tepache, lime, honey, soda, and a dash of orange bitters. In a botanic hit for the enigmatic, ‘Incognito’ sees a mysterious blend of gin and bergamot liqueur. A tale of the unexpected – ‘Granadaladahaha’ brings an intriguing serve with whiskey pomegranate coconut yogurt washed in homemade coffee coconut vermouth, and ‘Sun Tan’ basks in the warmth of Hojicha whisky, Cognac VSOP, Cocchi Torino, and homemade chocolate-hojicha liqueur, reminiscent of sun-kissed afternoons.
Shaped by the ocean forces, wind and waves, in an elegant setting of outstanding architectural merit, EAU Bar marks the most memorable location to enjoy a celebration of the world’s finest sips. With no better backdrop than the resort’s Defining Moment, a daily sunset ritual with a Bodu Beru performance of Maldivian drums and insta-worthy flaming ceremony.
POTONG x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from $250 per person, including eight-course tasting menu. Opium x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands signature cocktails from $25. For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservation enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
JA Manafaru to host Mixologist Federico Penzo for exclusive guest mixology experience
JA Manafaru, the award-winning resort nestled in the Maldives’ pristine Haa Alifu Atoll, has announced the upcoming visit of renowned mixologist Federico Penzo. From July 4 to 11, 2024, Federico will be captivating guests with his artistry and expertise while sharing his knowledge with JA Manafaru’s beverage team.
Federico Penzo, a civil engineer initially, discovered his passion for mixology and bartending after finding his desk job unfulfilling. He honed his skills under the guidance of renowned mixologists Luca Cinalli and Gabriele Manfredi, before becoming the Director of Bars for EDITION Hotels, known for his work in luxury hotels worldwide and venues listed in “50 Best Bars” and Michelin Starred Restaurants. Penzo’s distinctive cocktails and talent for designing overall bar experiences have set him apart, with a focus on connecting with people from diverse cultures and creating memorable experiences through his craft.
“Mixology is the art of creating experiences through flavours. Each cocktail tells a story, and we aim to ensure every sip of JA Manafaru’s guests is unforgettable with our upcoming creations soon to grace the resort’s menus,” shared Federico Penzo, who is excited to collaborate closely with the beverage team.
This exciting collaboration underscores JA Manafaru’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional and innovative F&B experiences. He will showcase his passion for creating unique, sustainable cocktails by incorporating the popular home-brewed “Kombucha” – a fermented tea rich in probiotics and utilising ingredients grown in the resort’s very own garden. Guests can expect a vibrant display featuring fresh, organic herbs, fruit, and locally sourced ingredients, all contributing to the creation of visually stunning and flavourful concoctions.
“Federico excels in crafting wellness-focused cocktails using homemade, locally sourced ingredients prepared from scratch. He eagerly anticipates collaborating with guests and our team in our gardens to cultivate distinctive ingredients. This effort aligns with our sustainability goals, minimising air miles from supply shipments, sourcing ingredients directly from the island, and minimising sugars and artificial additives,” says Mark Stanton, Director of Food & Beverage at JA Manafaru. “His visit is a testament to our ongoing dedication to elevating our guests’ experiences and offering them something truly special. We are confident that Federico’s creativity and focus on sustainability will inspire both our guests and our team.”
In addition to crafting exceptional cocktails, he will be hosting interactive sessions, creating engaging and learning opportunities for guests to participate in. This further highlights JA Manafaru’s commitment to showcasing the beauty and bounty of the Maldivian environment with the resort’s homegrown ingredients.
‘Sustainable’ zero alcohol spirits brand to launch in Maldives with Atmosphere Core
As part of the company’s ongoing strategic plan to assess and improve all aspects of all operations in line with more sustainable practices, the Corporate F&B team at Atmosphere Core has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with awards-winning Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand ‘Sakurafresh’.
Atmosphere Core and Sakurafresh are currently engaged in developing an innovative ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ with focus on the sourcing of natural raw ingredients to craft only the finest of premium quality beverages to meet the evolving interest and demand for zero alcohol cocktails in the Maldives.
Anupam Banerjee VP of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core explains, “As a group we are constantly looking at how we can improve on our sustainability practices. Taking this a step even further, we are now even looking at the raw ingredients our suppliers use, and we have been extremely impressed with Sakurafresh’s innovative approach in the specialised field of cocktail making”.
The first Atmosphere Core resort to introduce Sakurafresh products is the group’s latest resort RAAYA by Atmosphere – set to officially launch on the 4th July this year. Following the successful launch, the F&B team intend to run mixology masterclasses across all the groups nine resorts in the Maldives.
Anupam continues, “In the run up to RAAYA by Atmopshere’s launch, the F&B team will be collaborating with the mixologists from Sakurafresh. Our goal is to take their distinctly unique bitters and Zero Alcohol Spirits and Liqueurs to curate the most sophisticated and enjoyable non-alcoholic cocktail menu in the Maldives. By blending Sakurafresh drinks with the herbs and spices found on our island, we intend to develop a standout cocktail menu like no other”.
Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Nameet M, Co-Founder and Director of Sakurafresh adds, “We are excited about our partnership with Atmosphere Core. As one of the global innovation leaders in the zero alcohol liqueurs and spirits segment worldwide, Sakurafresh look forward to collaborating with Atmosphere Core properties in Maldives and working alongside their beverage team to create unique experiences for hotel guests.
“With sixty global spirits awards for our winning liqueurs, spirits and bitters, and our blending unit in Sakurafresh Mauritius, this collaboration will drive excellence in the skill of mixology and drive creatively for new and exciting cocktails and straight pours. We note from our own research at Sakurafresh, guests across the world are starting to expect and demand drinks that they are excited to consume, even when abstaining from alcohol – this is a growing trend, and our products are at the forefront of the market”, concludes Nameet.
Sakurafresh is winner of 60 prestigious medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), London Spirits Competition (LSC), International Spirits Challenge (ISC), The Bartender Spirits Awards (BSA), The Global Spirits Masters and China Wines & Spirits (CWSA) competitions.
Vibrant wine gala at COLOURS OF OBLU
Travellers around the globe are in for a delightful experience as COLOURS OF OBLU, a lifestyle hospitality brand within Atmosphere Core, brings the Bodegas Martín Códax Wine Gala from Spain to three private island resorts in the Maldives.
The unforgettable wine extravaganzas will take place at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO on September 22nd and 23rd and OBLU SELECT Sangeli on September 25th and 26th. Concluding on September 28th and 29th at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, which has been awarded as No. 1 Luxury Hotel Worldwide in 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
As a part of the Wine Gala, winery ambassadors from the 600 northern-Spain families which make up Bodegas Martín Códax will host exuberant multi-course wine experiences across two nights at each resort. Guests will be treated to a symphony of flavours with a special wine perfectly pairing each culinary creation. The Spanish-Way-of-Dinning will be in full fledge under the twinkling stars. Resort guests can also stop by for a sip and listen to the wonderous wine stories from Spain’s Galician coastline while basking in the Maldivian sunset, savouring colourful wines and delectable apéritifs.
Founded in 1985, Bodegas Martín Códax is named after a renowned Galician troubadour who sang about love, the ocean, and the enchanting coastline. Started as a dream project by a group of winegrowers in the Rías Baixas wine region, Martín Códax regroups over 600 local families to produce wines of the highest possible quality, while respecting the unique terroir of Galicia.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Wine is truly a global language, and Atmosphere Core is delighted to continue contributing to its story in the Indian Ocean. Bodegas Martín Códax wines have a natural synergy with our COLOURS OF OBLU brand – vibrant and joyful, and with a love for togetherness.”
“We’re delighted to welcome Bodegas Martín Códax for the first time in the Maldives, and we’re grateful for the support they continue to show towards our main objective – to enhance and grow wine culture in the Maldives. Making such experiences a recurring reality is one of the best ways to achieve our objective as it brings together the winery, our resort guests and colleagues around delicious food, fine wine and laughter flowing across the table – it’s a refreshingly informal ambiance where everyone can relax for memorable wine moments.”
The COLOURS OF OBLU Wine Gala is a once-in-a-year chance to immerse in the world of Spanish wine and the culture that surrounds it, while indulging in the stunning views of aquamarine lagoons and pristine white beaches. Guests will be invited to pre-book and savour an exclusive multi-course wine experience, complimentary with the fully encompassing holiday plans – the Island Plan at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, the Serenity Plan at OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and the Lobi Plan at OBLU SELECT Lobigili. Bodegas Martín Códax wines are pouring exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives.
