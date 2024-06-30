‘Chef Pam’ of Potong at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in August

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an epicures’ delight, welcoming two culinary friends to its table this Summer. These exclusive residencies, are announced as part of the resort’s established Masters of Crafts series working with the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, wellness, adventure and environmental innovation – a curation of considered guest experiences rooted in transformative travel.

Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij, crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, will be the first chef to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’, Fari Islands’ Summer Pavilion, the coveted Indian Ocean outpost of Singapore’s highly acclaimed Michelin-starred venue at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. For two nights from the 10th-11th August, Chef Pam will bring her innovative mastery from Bangkok’s POTONG, ranked #17 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, to a venue steeped in design and culinary legacy, while Matteo Cadeddu of Opium, ranked #59 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars, serves sweet libations from the resort’s iconic EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August.

The first, and youngest, female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and ‘Opening of the Year’ award from the Michelin guide in the same year, Chef Pam, will present an eight-course tasting menu showcasing her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine. Guests will enjoy an edit of POTONG’s avant-garde dishes with a menu enforced by the decorated chef’s signature 5-Element philosophy and a unique melding of Thai culinary traditions with innovative flavours.

Chef Pam’s delectable edit infused with her signature storytelling will celebrate; ‘Parts of Banana’ – three bites highlighting the meat, peel, flower, and stalk of the versatile fruit in a creative and flavourful tribute, ‘POTONG’s Pad Thai’ where tradition and culinary innovation converge in Thailand’s national dish with a difference, and ‘Yin Yang Noodle’ an elevation of Chef Pam’s childhood memories, where morels and a creamy chicken broth add a touch of nostalgia to every spoonful. Courses will include POTONG’s Evolution of Crab and Five-Spices Squab, with intricate sweet feasting of Salak, Pam’s signature Chocolate Sphere, and Tangerine and Chocolate Bon Bon with cantaloupe pâte de fruits and white chocolate. The culinary journey closes with a curated selection of mignardises from both Summer Pavilion and POTONG.

The luxurious surrounds of the design-masterpiece resort sets the stage for a unique sensory experience from start to finish. Guests will arrive through Summer Pavilion’s circular ‘moon-gate’ entrance, meandering the water court and garden before stepping in to a glowing lantern-lit dining room hovering serenely above the crystal waters of the Indian Ocean.

Commenting on the collaboration Chef Pam says, “I’m so thrilled to bring POTONG’s flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and to its incredible culinary scene. To be part of the resort’s dedication to culinary excellence and exploration is a real privilege, and to offer this from Summer Pavilion, a restaurant rich in Cantonese culinary heritage, feels a very organic meeting of sensibilities.”

Chef Pam continues, “I hope to bring an element of surprise to guests through my menu. When people think of Thai food, they think of northern, southern, central or north-eastern, but Thai-Chinese is a sub-cuisine. Chinese people have been migrating to Thailand for over 800 years and they’ve brought a lot of food culture with them. I’m excited to showcase my menu – 5 Senses, 5 Elements, A Journey Through Time – in this unique setting, for a truly unparalleled and thought-provoking dining experience.”

In a mouth-watering pairing for the palate, Matteo Cadeddu of Opium is set to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August. The Bangkok jewel, frequently named on the extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, brings its flawlessly executed mixed drinks inspired by “liquid surrealism” to the resort’s Behind the Bar series. As the sun sets on the paradise isle, Cadeddu presents an exquisite menu of libations poolside.

For the bold and adventurous, ‘Han Solo’ will deliver Mezcal, Pineapple Tepache, lime, honey, soda, and a dash of orange bitters. In a botanic hit for the enigmatic, ‘Incognito’ sees a mysterious blend of gin and bergamot liqueur. A tale of the unexpected – ‘Granadaladahaha’ brings an intriguing serve with whiskey pomegranate coconut yogurt washed in homemade coffee coconut vermouth, and ‘Sun Tan’ basks in the warmth of Hojicha whisky, Cognac VSOP, Cocchi Torino, and homemade chocolate-hojicha liqueur, reminiscent of sun-kissed afternoons.

Shaped by the ocean forces, wind and waves, in an elegant setting of outstanding architectural merit, EAU Bar marks the most memorable location to enjoy a celebration of the world’s finest sips. With no better backdrop than the resort’s Defining Moment, a daily sunset ritual with a Bodu Beru performance of Maldivian drums and insta-worthy flaming ceremony.

POTONG x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from $250 per person, including eight-course tasting menu. Opium x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands signature cocktails from $25. For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservation enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.