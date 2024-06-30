Embracing surf culture in Maldives at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated World Olympic Day with a series of events that brought together local communities, guests, and resort staff in a display of camaraderie, fitness, and fun. Both resorts organised activities that highlighted the spirit of the Olympics, promoting health, wellness, and community engagement.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: A Sunrise Run and Community Festivities

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef commenced the celebrations with a symbolic sunrise run around the island. The event was attended by nearby local island Bandidhoo council members, local delegates, and school teachers. The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony and the lighting of the Olympic torch, marking the official start of the World Olympic Day celebrations.

The morning run was a testament to the strong bond between the Vilu Reef staff and the local community. The sense of unity and genuine engagement was palpable, reflecting the resort’s commitment to fostering positive community relationships.

In the afternoon, the celebrations continued with various fun games and competitions. Local students from Bandidhoo, resort staff, and guests participated in activities such as sack races, tug of war, and swimming competitions. The highlight of the day was the grand prize ceremony, where the winners from Bandidhoo were awarded, their faces beaming with joy and pride. This experience provided the students with an invaluable exposure to the importance of wellbeing and fitness, leaving lasting memories of a day filled with excitement and community spirit.

The management of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef expressed their gratitude to all who participated and contributed to the success of the events. They emphasised the importance of such celebrations in enhancing the overall guest experience while also giving back to the local communities.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli: A Day of Energetic Sports Stations

Over at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests were invited to participate in a variety of sports and game stations that captured the energetic and fun spirit of World Olympic Day. Activities included dodgeball, volleyball, and football, encouraging guests to engage in friendly competition and enjoy the thrill of the games.

The sports stations were designed to be inclusive and entertaining, allowing participants of all ages and skill levels to join in the festivities. The enthusiasm and energy displayed by the guests were a perfect reflection of the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence.

Both Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli demonstrated their dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through their World Olympic Day events. The celebrations not only provided an opportunity for physical activity but also fostered a strong sense of community and mutual respect among participants.