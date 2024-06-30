Action
Embracing surf culture in Maldives at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi
Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi stands as one of the exclusive surf holiday resorts in the Maldives, offering surfers access to the Lohis Surf break, a perfect left breaking along one side of the island and six other world-class waves just a short boat ride away. This resort is the ideal base for water sports enthusiasts, combining comfortable accommodation with exceptional culinary offerings that satisfies even the heartiest of surfers after a day in the waves.
Surfing at Lohis is a transformative experience. From dawn sessions to sunset rides, each wave tells a story of adrenaline and connection. Expert surf guides are on hand to lead you to the best breaks, while twice-daily surf excursions aboard shaded Dhonis offer explorations of nearby waves, all included in the surfer package and should be booked through specialised Surf Agents.
Imagine waking up to the sound of crashing waves and stepping out just a few steps from your Lohis Villa. Alternatively, the Beach Villas offer an immersive escape where you can dive into the ocean from your doorstep. For those preferring a grounded experience, the Beach Villas offer a serene retreat nestled under swaying palms by the soft sands.
Beyond the thrill of surfing, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi invites guests to unwind and indulge in island life. Lounge by the poolside, challenge friends to a match on the sports courts, or rejuvenate with a yoga session overlooking the turquoise waters. At Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, surf culture thrives beyond the waves themselves. Surfers gather at the vibrant Lohis Bar overlooking the famed Lohis Surf Break, sharing tales of epic rides and planning the next adventure on the water.
Whether you are catching your first wave or honing your skills with experienced instructors at the surf school, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi promises an immersive surfing adventure. Experience the surf culture at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, where the ocean beckons, and every wave is a new chapter in your surfing story.
Book you summer surf getaway through specialised Surf Agents: https://www.adaaran.com/selecthudhuranfushi/surf_package.html.
Action
Dive deep in Addu Atoll: Become a TDI Decompression Diver with Aquaventure Tec Center
Calling all adventurous divers in the Maldives! Are you ready to push your diving limits and explore the incredible underwater world of Addu Atoll on a technical level? Aquaventure Tec Dive Center, the only TDI center in the Maldives, is offering a unique opportunity to take your first steps into technical diving with their TDI Advanced Nitrox & Deco Pro course package.
This exclusive July, August, and September offer includes a 7-night stay, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the TDI certification process. The 6-day course will equip you with the knowledge and skills to safely dive up to 45 meters, unlocking a whole new realm of underwater exploration in Addu Atoll.
Package Highlights:
- TDI Advanced Nitrox & Deco Pro Course: Gain the expertise to confidently navigate deeper dives.
- Bonus Twinset Training Dives: Experience diving with a twinset configuration for increased gas supply.
- Free Tec Equipment Rental: Utilize top-of-the-line technical diving equipment during the course.
- Free Accommodation: Relax and recharge after a day of diving exploration (accommodation details not specified).
- Unbeatable Price: USD 1400 (excluding TDI certification fees of USD 60 per course)
Why Choose Aquaventure Tec Dive Center?
- Learn from the Best: Train with TDI Instructor Trainer Marc Kouwenberg, a leading technical diving expert in the Maldives.
- Convenience & Flexibility: Monthly TDI courses ensure you can find a program that fits your schedule.
- Trusted Expertise: TDI is the world’s leading technical diving certification agency.
Ready to Dive Deeper?
Don’t miss this chance to elevate your diving experience in the magnificent Addu Atoll. Contact Aquaventure Tec Dive Center today via WhatsApp at +960 7974310 to secure your spot and embark on your technical diving journey!
Action
Anantara Kihavah launches initiative to bring Maldivian culture to life for guests
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the launch of “Journey Through Maldivian Heritage,” an immersive cultural experience that aims to introduce the luxury resort’s guests to a variety of local customs and artisanal activities designed to celebrate the heritage and traditions of the Maldives.
Available every Thursday, this all-day initiative offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in local heritage by making a genuine connection to the Maldivian people and their culture. From the moment guests wake up, they are treated to a wide selection of authentic Maldivian specialities at breakfast. Then as they stroll around the island, guests will see the team proudly dressed in traditional Maldivian attire. With guidance from the resort’s dedicated team and local artisans, guests will experience traditional corals, local cuisine, and cultural activities throughout the day.
Suitable for guests of all ages, the many engaging artisanal activities on oﬀer include a Palm Leaf Weaving Workshop, where guests can learn traditional weaving techniques and create their own beautiful palm leaf corals such as ornaments, baskets, hats, and more. For those seeking a musical experience, the Bodu Beru Drum Class offers guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rhythm and movement of traditional Maldivian drumming and dance. Culinary explorers can participate in a hands-on Maldivian Cooking Class with a local master chef as he reveals the secrets of Maldivian cuisine.
As part of the fully immersive adventure, the Local Island Visit encourages guests to explore a nearby island and experience the local way of life up close. The Traditional Maldivian Sunset Fishing activity provides guests with an opportunity to try their hand at fishing using traditional methods against the backdrop of a stunning sunset. The Fishing Net Making Class, led by local experts, teaches the skill of making fishing nets that has been handed down across multiple generations. For the more active fun seekers, there is an unmissable opportunity to join in a Bashi Game, a traditional Maldivian sport which is similar to volleyball.
As the sun sets, the team and guests will gather for the mesmerising Bodu Beru Sundowner Ritual. Celebrating the end of the day, the ceremony begins with the lighting of torches before the rhythmic beats of a Maldivian bodu beru performance by the team combine to create an enchanting and unforgettable experience.
Anantara Kihavah is committed to offering guests an authentic and immersive experience that captures the heart and soul of the Maldives. Through these cultural activities, the resort aims to create lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for Maldivian heritage.
Action
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Iru Veli mark World Olympic Day with fun-filled community activities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated World Olympic Day with a series of events that brought together local communities, guests, and resort staff in a display of camaraderie, fitness, and fun. Both resorts organised activities that highlighted the spirit of the Olympics, promoting health, wellness, and community engagement.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: A Sunrise Run and Community Festivities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef commenced the celebrations with a symbolic sunrise run around the island. The event was attended by nearby local island Bandidhoo council members, local delegates, and school teachers. The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony and the lighting of the Olympic torch, marking the official start of the World Olympic Day celebrations.
The morning run was a testament to the strong bond between the Vilu Reef staff and the local community. The sense of unity and genuine engagement was palpable, reflecting the resort’s commitment to fostering positive community relationships.
In the afternoon, the celebrations continued with various fun games and competitions. Local students from Bandidhoo, resort staff, and guests participated in activities such as sack races, tug of war, and swimming competitions. The highlight of the day was the grand prize ceremony, where the winners from Bandidhoo were awarded, their faces beaming with joy and pride. This experience provided the students with an invaluable exposure to the importance of wellbeing and fitness, leaving lasting memories of a day filled with excitement and community spirit.
The management of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef expressed their gratitude to all who participated and contributed to the success of the events. They emphasised the importance of such celebrations in enhancing the overall guest experience while also giving back to the local communities.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: A Day of Energetic Sports Stations
Over at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests were invited to participate in a variety of sports and game stations that captured the energetic and fun spirit of World Olympic Day. Activities included dodgeball, volleyball, and football, encouraging guests to engage in friendly competition and enjoy the thrill of the games.
The sports stations were designed to be inclusive and entertaining, allowing participants of all ages and skill levels to join in the festivities. The enthusiasm and energy displayed by the guests were a perfect reflection of the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence.
Both Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli demonstrated their dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through their World Olympic Day events. The celebrations not only provided an opportunity for physical activity but also fostered a strong sense of community and mutual respect among participants.
Trending
-
Action4 days ago
Dive deep in Addu Atoll: Become a TDI Decompression Diver with Aquaventure Tec Center
-
Business1 week ago
CROSSROADS Maldives Introduces Weixin Pay at resorts for seamless guest experience
-
News1 week ago
Marriott Bonvoy invites guests to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Maldives
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Transformative honeymoon: Albertos’ blissful escape at Nika Island Resort & Spa
-
Awards1 week ago
Amilla Maldives wins multiple awards at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
-
Celebration1 week ago
Hilton Maldives celebrates second anniversary with “Amingiri Birth-dheyh” festivities
-
Offers1 week ago
Unleash your inner artist at Sheraton Maldives with new “Sip & Paint” experience
-
Action4 days ago
Anantara Kihavah launches initiative to bring Maldivian culture to life for guests