Awards
Adaaran Club Rannalhi wins Gold for Leading Dive Resort at SATA 2024
Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a renowned luxury resort in the Maldives, has been awarded Gold for “Leading Dive Resort” at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. The annual event, which celebrates excellence across the South Asian hospitality industry attracted prominent travel and tourism players from across the region.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a tropical paradise nestled on the southern tip of the South Malé Atoll, is no stranger to accolades. Known for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear lagoons, and vibrant marine life, the resort has long been a favorite for diving enthusiasts. The resort offers access to some of the Maldives’ most spectacular dive sites, including coral reefs teeming with exotic fish, manta rays, and even sharks. Its reputation as a premier destination for both seasoned and beginner divers has grown over the years, thanks to its professional diving centre, PADI-certified instructors, and state-of-the-art equipment.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s dive centre provides a wide range of activities that cater to both new divers and experienced explorers. Guests can engage in guided dives, night dives, and underwater photography excursions, all while discovering the beauty of the Maldivian reefs. The resort’s commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism also plays a vital role in its ongoing popularity. By offering educational programs and eco-friendly practices, the resort allows visitors to enjoy the underwater world while helping preserve its delicate ecosystems.
Receiving the Gold Award at SATA 2024 cements Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s reputation as a top-tier resort that consistently delivers world-class service, breathtaking experiences, and a deep commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Recognised for excellence in wellness with prestigious Silver Award at SATA
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honoured with the Leading Wellness and Spa Award (Silver category) at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This prestigious award, presented on September 20th in Kathmandu, Nepal, acknowledges the resort’s commitment to providing world-class wellness experiences and luxurious spa services, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for relaxation and rejuvenation in the Maldives.
At the core of this achievement is The Spa by Thalgo France, which operates under the “Discover Nature” philosophy. The spa uniquely blends Eastern and Western healing traditions, leveraging Thalgo’s 50 years of expertise in Marine Intelligence to offer transformative wellness experiences. With Ayurvedic treatments, Chinese medicinal consultations, and yoga sessions, The Spa by Thalgo France delivers a holistic and luxurious rejuvenation journey.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) continues to honour excellence in South Asia’s hospitality sector. Established in 2016, SATA is recognised as one of the most prestigious platforms in the region for celebrating outstanding individuals and organisations in the travel and hospitality industry. SATA’s mission is to acknowledge exceptional performance, annually bringing together the best of South Asia’s tourism community and highlighting those who deliver world-class experiences.
Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating that the Leading Wellness and Spa Award further solidifies the resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled wellness services and setting new standards in luxury and relaxation. He emphasised that this accolade reinforces the resort’s dedication to excellence in hospitality and strengthens its position as a premier wellness destination in the Maldives.
Awards
Equator Village celebrates success at SATA 2024 with dual Silver Awards
Equator Village has once again been recognised for its excellence at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024, securing Silver Awards in both the Leading Airport Hotel/Resort and Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort categories. These accolades reinforce the resort’s standing as an ideal destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of comfort, heritage, and history in the Maldives.
The triumph of Equator Village at SATA 2024 continues its remarkable history of success, as this marks the third consecutive year the resort has been honoured with the Leading Heritage Resort Award at the South Asian Travel Awards, having previously won the award in 2022 and 2023. These consecutive awards underscore the resort’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural and historical heritage of Addu Atoll, where the property is located.
Additionally, the resort secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards in both 2023 and 2024, marking two consecutive years of recognition for its outstanding service and prime location.
Set on the grounds of a former Royal Air Force Base in Addu Atoll, Equator Village offers guests a unique glimpse into the Maldives’ storied past. The continuing success of the resort at both the World Travel Awards and SATA reflects the dedication of its exceptional team in providing unmatched guest experiences while honouring the island’s historical significance.
“Winning these prestigious awards year after year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at Equator Village. We are truly honoured to be recognised both regionally and internationally for our efforts to maintain the highest standards of hospitality and heritage preservation,” stated Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager of Equator Village.
With its stunning location, rich history, and outstanding service, Equator Village continues to distinguish itself as a leading heritage and airport resort destination in the Maldives.
Awards
Soneva Fushi shines as Maldives’ only Top 50 Hotel, secures no. 8 spot and Best Beach Hotel Award
Soneva Fushi has once again received prestigious recognition from The World’s 50 Best Hotels, ranking No. 8 as the only resort in the Maldives to feature in the Top 50. For the second consecutive year, it also claimed The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award, which honours the highest-ranked hotel located within 20 meters of a beach. The winners of The World’s 50 Best Hotels were unveiled at a vibrant awards ceremony in London, celebrating standout hotels across six continents.
The awards evening brought together leading figures from the global travel and hospitality sectors to honour the world’s finest hotels. Held at London’s historic Guildhall, the event spotlighted exceptional hotel experiences, inspiring travellers, hoteliers, and consumers alike.
Soneva Fushi, situated within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, is renowned as the original barefoot luxury hideaway. Its 63 private villas are set amidst lush jungle or poised over crystal-clear waters. Offering enchanting experiences, guests can enjoy a diverse range of activities, including expert-led events as part of the Soneva Stars calendar, dining across 14 venues, rejuvenating at Soneva Soul wellness centre, and exploring The Den, one of South Asia’s largest children’s playgrounds.
Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, expressed his excitement: “It’s wonderful to be back in London celebrating the second edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. Bringing together so many influential figures from the travel industry to honour the finest hotel experiences is truly a special moment. Congratulations to all the hotels on the list, each of which has made a lasting impression on our travel experts. We hope the 2024 list inspires travel lovers to choose a remarkable destination for their next journey.”
Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva, shared his delight: “We are honoured that Soneva Fushi has once again been recognised by The World’s 50 Best Hotels, ranking as the No. 8 hotel globally and winning ‘Best Beach Resort’ for the second year in a row. We are also proud to be the only Maldivian property in the top 50. At Soneva, we are a family that passionately pursues true luxury, offering extraordinary experiences that enrich our guests’ lives while minimising our impact on the environment.”
The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 list was revealed in a live countdown from No. 50 to No. 1, featuring additional special awards. This prestigious ranking is based on the votes of 600 anonymous travel experts, including hoteliers, journalists, educators, and seasoned luxury travellers, led by a group of prominent Academy Chairs.
Trending
-
Featured1 day ago
Fuvahmulah: Home to the world’s largest tiger shark aggregation
-
Business1 week ago
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on leveraging Maldives’ unique selling points
-
News3 days ago
Step into Maldivian tradition: explore ‘Athireege’ at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
Celebration1 week ago
Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza
-
Celebration1 week ago
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
-
News1 week ago
Tranquility redefined: Constance Hotels & Resorts offers the ultimate wellness escape
-
Featured1 week ago
New conservation milestone: InterContinental Maldives secures ISRA status for vital manta ray habitat
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives partners with Music in Paradise for milestone celebration of live performances