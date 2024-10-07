Awards
Angsana Velavaru wins prestigious accolades for sustainable tourism and guest experience excellence
Angsana Velavaru has announced its recent recognition at two esteemed industry awards, which reinforce the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while leading sustainable tourism efforts in the Maldives.
The resort has secured a coveted position in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, ranking 16th among the 20 Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean. This prestigious accolade reflects the heartfelt support of valued guests and readers who appreciate the serene beauty, immersive experiences, and warm hospitality that define Angsana Velavaru.
In addition to this recognition, Angsana Velavaru has been awarded the title of Leading Eco-Friendly Hotel at the 8th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), held in Kathmandu. This honour underscores the resort’s ongoing dedication to sustainable practices, from marine conservation efforts to eco-conscious guest experiences, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives. Key initiatives include the planting of over 1,231 coral fragments, the complete elimination of single-use plastic bottles, and the upcycling of linen and broken umbrellas into reusable tote bags.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply grateful to our guests, associates, and industry peers for these remarkable acknowledgments. These awards motivate us to continue exceeding expectations, offering unforgettable experiences while remaining at the forefront of sustainable tourism.”
As a resort that seamlessly blends exceptional experiences with eco-conscious principles, Angsana Velavaru remains committed to setting new benchmarks for responsible travel. The resort’s success reflects its dedication to preserving the natural wonders of the Maldives while creating meaningful and authentic experiences for every guest.
In celebration of its recent achievements, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a new adventure with the Voyage to Velavaru offer. Guests can enjoy 25% savings on the best available rate, a complimentary all-inclusive package upgrade, and a spa and recreation credit of USD 75 per person, per night (up to USD 750 per person). The offer also includes 20% savings on return seaplane transfers and a complimentary sunset cruise, available once per stay.
Awards
Heritance Aarah celebrated as a leading resort in the Indian Ocean at Condé Nast Traveller Awards
Heritance Aarah Maldives has been recognised as one of the Best Resorts in the World within the Indian Ocean category by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, earning a remarkable score based on votes from the publication’s discerning readers. Situated in the serene Raa Atoll, this Premium All-Inclusive barefoot paradise offers the ultimate island escape.
From the moment guests step into the dedicated seaplane lounge, the Heritance Aarah experience exudes elegance and sophistication, setting the stage for an unforgettable stay. The resort boasts an impressive array of world-class amenities, curated to provide an exceptional Maldivian retreat.
Guests can choose from a diverse range of accommodations, including stunning Ocean and Beach Villas, sophisticated Ocean Suites, and a private Ocean Residence featuring exclusive pools. Each option is meticulously designed to blend luxury with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Heritance Aarah, with seven distinguished restaurants offering all-day gourmet dining experiences. Each venue presents a unique gastronomic journey, enhanced by an extensive collection of international wines and spirits available at five distinctive bars. Whether savouring Mediterranean and French-inspired dishes, indulging in fusion cuisine that marries Sri Lankan and Maldivian flavours, or enjoying the vibrant tastes of Tokyo and Bangkok street food, dining at Heritance Aarah is a true celebration. With over 80 premium spirits, 150 beverage options, and a signature cocktail menu featuring more than 30 creative concoctions, every meal is elevated to an unforgettable occasion.
Heritance Aarah goes beyond culinary indulgence, embracing a holistic approach to luxury that caters to both wellness and adventure. Guests can unwind at the IASO Medi Spa with a variety of treatments, including Reiki healing, Moxibustion, Shirodhara Ayurvedic therapies, and personalised yoga or tai chi sessions. Additional wellness offerings include sound healing and Tibetan Kunye healing, all designed to promote both physical and emotional well-being.
One of the resort’s standout features is its live Maldivian Village Museum, where guests can immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives. Through traditional cuisine, intricate handicrafts, and stories from the island’s history, visitors gain a deeper appreciation of the local culture in an intimate and engaging setting.
For families, the Koka Kids Club offers a world of adventure with a dynamic range of activities. Young explorers can take part in treasure hunts, create sustainable crafts, delve into Maldivian cuisine, engage in science experiments, or enjoy water sports, all thoughtfully crafted for an exciting family experience. With a kids’ club and in-villa babysitting services available, parents can relax and make the most of their time at the resort, knowing their little ones are well entertained.
Adventure enthusiasts will find no shortage of activities at Heritance Aarah. The resort features a fully equipped gym, along with courts for tennis, futsal, badminton, and volleyball. Guests can also explore the surrounding waters through thrilling experiences like catamaran sailing, diving, and dolphin cruises, or partake in stargazing, sunset fishing, and cultural excursions.
As a pioneer in Premium All-Inclusive luxury, Heritance Aarah continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, crafting unforgettable moments that resonate long after guests leave this island haven.
Awards
Baros Maldives named among top 20 Indian Ocean Resorts in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, recognising Baros Maldives as one of the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean.
This year’s awards featured separate surveys conducted in the United States and the United Kingdom for the first time in five years. Over 575,000 readers from the United States and more than 126,000 readers from the UK participated, sharing their global travel experiences. The awards are considered the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, serving as the ultimate benchmark of excellence in the sector.
Baros Maldives has once again been named among the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean, as voted by Condé Nast Traveler readers for the second consecutive year. Since its founding in 1973, this locally owned luxury private island resort has set the standard for luxury travel in the Maldives, showcasing the very best the region has to offer.
Boasting pristine white-sand beaches and a world-class house reef, Baros Maldives is a tropical oasis nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Guests are invited to explore the island’s lush surroundings or participate in eco-friendly activities led by resident marine biologists and members of the marine team. These experiences provide guests with the opportunity to learn about the island’s diverse marine life, including turtles, reef sharks, and a variety of other species.
Enhancing the island’s natural beauty, Baros’s Serenity Spa offers guests personalised wellness journeys. Expert therapists provide a range of treatments tailored for individuals and couples, promoting relaxation and rejuvenation. The resort’s luxurious accommodations, personalised service, and exclusive experiences, such as the secluded Piano Deck for vow renewals, private dining, and intimate massages, have made Baros a favoured destination for honeymooners and those celebrating special occasions.
Dining at Baros is an exceptional experience, with three distinguished restaurants: Lime, Cayenne Grill, and the signature Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge. Each venue offers a variety of culinary options, ranging from perfectly grilled steaks to the finest island dining. At The Lighthouse Restaurant, renowned chefs blend innovative techniques with exotic ingredients to create culinary masterpieces. The menu highlights local flavours, featuring sustainable seafood, coconut, and tropical fruits that reflect the island’s distinct Maldivian essence.
With a longstanding reputation for excellence and numerous accolades, including the recent recognition from Condé Nast Traveler readers in both the UK and US, Baros Maldives continues to set the benchmark for luxury island travel. The resort remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and unforgettable experiences to its guests.
Expressing his appreciation, General Manager Ibrahim Shijah stated, “On behalf of our team, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to our esteemed guests and trade partners for their loyalty and support, without which we would not be where we are today.”
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli shines in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been ranked No. 8 among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean. This recognition highlights the resort’s dedication to providing exceptional luxury experiences and outstanding service.
The Readers’ Choice Awards, considered one of the travel industry’s most prestigious accolades, garnered participation from over 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers who shared their insights and ratings based on their travel experiences around the world.
“We are deeply honoured to receive this award from Condé Nast Traveler. This prestigious accolade reflects our commitment to excellence and our focus on offering our guests unparalleled experiences. The award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our teams who go above and beyond to ensure that every stay is truly memorable,” said Oriol Montal, Managing Director, Luxury, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “We are also grateful to our loyal guests for their continued support and feedback, which continuously inspires us to further elevate our services.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, set on its own private island, is known for its luxurious accommodations, stunning design, and breathtaking natural surroundings, making it a dream destination for travellers seeking an extraordinary getaway in the Maldives.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Minor Hotels to open NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in Baa Atoll in 2025
-
Celebration2 days ago
Reethi Beach Resort’s 2024 festive season takes guests ‘Under the Sea’
-
Business1 week ago
BBM, Vismark bring Southeast Asian culinary mastery to Maldives resorts
-
News1 week ago
Cocoon Maldives unveils fresh look for reopening on October 1
-
Featured6 days ago
Nova Maldives introduces advanced coral nursery to support reef conservation
-
Awards1 week ago
Bandos Maldives recognised for excellence in business tourism with Silver Award at SATA 2024
-
Awards7 days ago
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu named among best Indian Ocean resorts
-
Celebration7 days ago
Anantara Kihavah celebrates Global Champagne Day with Krug