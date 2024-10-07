Angsana Velavaru wins prestigious accolades for sustainable tourism and guest experience excellence

Angsana Velavaru has announced its recent recognition at two esteemed industry awards, which reinforce the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while leading sustainable tourism efforts in the Maldives.

The resort has secured a coveted position in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, ranking 16th among the 20 Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean. This prestigious accolade reflects the heartfelt support of valued guests and readers who appreciate the serene beauty, immersive experiences, and warm hospitality that define Angsana Velavaru.

In addition to this recognition, Angsana Velavaru has been awarded the title of Leading Eco-Friendly Hotel at the 8th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), held in Kathmandu. This honour underscores the resort’s ongoing dedication to sustainable practices, from marine conservation efforts to eco-conscious guest experiences, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives. Key initiatives include the planting of over 1,231 coral fragments, the complete elimination of single-use plastic bottles, and the upcycling of linen and broken umbrellas into reusable tote bags.

Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply grateful to our guests, associates, and industry peers for these remarkable acknowledgments. These awards motivate us to continue exceeding expectations, offering unforgettable experiences while remaining at the forefront of sustainable tourism.”

As a resort that seamlessly blends exceptional experiences with eco-conscious principles, Angsana Velavaru remains committed to setting new benchmarks for responsible travel. The resort’s success reflects its dedication to preserving the natural wonders of the Maldives while creating meaningful and authentic experiences for every guest.

In celebration of its recent achievements, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a new adventure with the Voyage to Velavaru offer. Guests can enjoy 25% savings on the best available rate, a complimentary all-inclusive package upgrade, and a spa and recreation credit of USD 75 per person, per night (up to USD 750 per person). The offer also includes 20% savings on return seaplane transfers and a complimentary sunset cruise, available once per stay.