News
Maldives sees renewed interest from Indian film stars
After a period of reduced visits from Indian film stars, the Maldives is once again seeing an increase in high-profile visitors from the Indian entertainment industry. Prominent Bollywood stars and TV personalities have been choosing the Maldives as their preferred holiday destination, with some even celebrating birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and other special occasions in the tropical paradise.
Indian film stars, particularly Bollywood celebrities, command large followings on social media, making their visits significant for the Maldives’ tourism industry. India has long been an important market for the Maldives, and the renewed interest from Indian stars is a positive sign for the sector.
Earlier this year, there had been a noticeable decline in visits from Indian celebrities following a social media campaign in India calling for a boycott of the Maldives. The campaign was sparked by political tensions between the two countries. A boycott movement urged Indians to consider alternative destinations like Lakshadweep for their holidays instead of the Maldives.
However, the situation has begun to improve, with an increasing number of Indian film stars returning to the Maldives over the past few months, suggesting a shift in sentiment and strengthened relations between the two countries.
In response, India has also conducted roadshows in key cities to promote Maldives tourism, further helping to restore ties between the two countries. Maldivian Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal acknowledged the importance of the Indian market and emphasised ongoing efforts to attract more tourists from India.
The resurgence of Indian celebrities visiting the Maldives will undoubtedly boost the country’s tourism sector. As of last month, India was the sixth-largest source of tourists to the Maldives, with nearly 90,000 Indian tourists visiting the archipelago by the end of September.
News
Sonam Kapoor enjoys family holiday in Maldives
Renowned Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is currently in Maldives, enjoying a private vacation.
While the exact date of her arrival remains unknown, the star recently shared glimpses of her holiday on social media. In a post on Facebook, Sonam captioned a photo with “Hello from Maldives,” and on Instagram, she shared another picture, expressing her delight at being in “the one and only beautiful place.”
Media outlets have reported that Sonam is accompanied by her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their child at One&Only Reethi Rah, although the actress has not shared any family photos as of yet.
This is not Sonam’s first visit to Maldives. She has previously chosen the island nation as her getaway destination.
Sonam Kapoor, the eldest daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, turns 39 this year. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Saawariya and has since appeared in several notable films. However, since her marriage in 2018, Sonam has taken a step back from her film career to focus on her personal life.
Celebration
Reethi Beach Resort’s 2024 festive season takes guests ‘Under the Sea’
Reethi Beach Resort has announced its highly anticipated 2024 festive season celebrations, scheduled to take place from December 21st to January 7th, under the enchanting theme ‘Coral Kingdom Under the Sea.’ The resort’s festive program is set to immerse guests in the vibrant world of the Indian Ocean’s rich marine life, combining elegant dining experiences, adventurous activities, and cultural entertainment to create an unforgettable holiday season.
As the resort transforms into a magical underwater haven, visitors will be greeted by breathtaking decor reflecting the kaleidoscope of colours found in the surrounding coral reefs. Every venue will resonate with the theme, featuring shimmering reef-inspired arrangements, oceanic hues, and atmospheric lighting. Reethi Beach Resort aims to offer a visual and sensory celebration that embodies the spirit of the Maldives.
According to Valentin Osolos, General Manager at Reethi Beach Resort, the curated program is designed to provide something special for everyone—whether guests wish to indulge in gourmet delights, explore the wonders of the sea, or celebrate with family and friends. This year’s festivities are intended to allow guests to experience not only the beauty of the Maldives but also the joy and togetherness that the holiday season represents.
The 2024 festive lineup will include a series of elevated themed dinners, featuring culinary creations inspired by both local and international cuisines. Highlights will include the lavish Christmas Eve Gala Dinner and the New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration, complete with live entertainment and a vibrant beachside atmosphere.
Throughout the season, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of activities that cater to both relaxation and excitement, such as Private Champagne Breakfasts on the beach, Cheese & Wine Tastings under the stars, and lively Hookah Nights. For families, the festive program will feature Treasure Hunts, Pizza Making Classes, and special high teas that bring a touch of elegance to the afternoons.
The festivities will also showcase the resort’s commitment to Maldivian culture and sustainability. Traditional Boduberu performances and Maldivian Cooking Classes will invite guests to engage with the island’s heritage and natural environment, enriching their experience of the Maldives.
The season will culminate in the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party. Guests will be treated to a grand feast, set against the backdrop of live music, dance shows, and a dazzling display of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight. The celebrations will continue with an upbeat beach party, inviting guests to dance the night away under the stars and welcome 2025 in style.
Action
Emerald Maldives hosts sessions with Olympic gold medalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
The world-renowned 5-star Deluxe All-Inclusive Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, affiliated with The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced a partnership with tennis star and celebrated athlete Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
From November 13th to 19th, 2024, Pavlyuchenkova will host two tennis masterclasses, offering two 1-hour sessions designed to help tennis enthusiasts elevate their game.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has made a significant mark on the international tennis stage. A 2020 Olympic Games gold medalist in mixed doubles, she is also a Grand Slam singles tournament finalist and the winner of 18 WTA tournaments.
The masterclasses will provide guests with the opportunity to refine their tennis skills through personalised coaching from Pavlyuchenkova. Whether participants are seasoned players or new to the sport, they will benefit from her championship-level insights, which cover everything from serve technique to court strategy. The sessions will take place at the resort’s tennis facilities, offering a perfect backdrop of sun, sea, and lush island landscapes to complement the training experience.
“We are thrilled to welcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to our resort. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity for our guests to learn from one of the best in the sport, all while enjoying the unmatched luxury and beauty of our island paradise,” commented Mr. Rohit Chhettri, General Manager of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.
Trending
