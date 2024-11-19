Lifestyle
Hina Khan finds serenity at Joy Island Maldives
Renowned Indian actress Hina Khan recently embarked on a serene escape to the idyllic Joy Island Maldives. The actress, known for her captivating performances, shared glimpses of her luxurious holiday on her Instagram account, leaving her fans mesmerized.
Hina’s posts showcased the island’s pristine beauty and her own blissful moments. She captioned one post, “There she goes again 🤩 Spreading JOY at @joyislandmaldives @thecocooncollection #joyislandmaldives #thecocooncollection.”
Another post featuring a stunning dolphin encounter read, “Just as all the children in my family find comfort in my lap, I find it in the depth of the ocean and it seems that the dolphins agree with me 😬 What a show.. 🐬 Best Best dolphin cruise ever at @joyislandmaldives.”
Hina’s love for the ocean was evident in a video showcasing her snorkeling experience from her Water Villa. She expressed her deep connection with the sea, writing, “This is where I belong, the ocean Humbles me 🙏🏻 #soulsoothing #waterbaby #oceanlover #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit3d.”
Sharing more photos from her island adventure, Hina emphasized the transformative power of such experiences. She wrote, “It’s not about the number of Days we Live in Paradise but about what We Become after we do .. @joyislandmaldives @thecocooncollection #joyislandmaldives #thecocooncollection.”
Hina Khan’s captivating posts have inspired many to consider Joy Island Maldives as their next dream destination. The island’s luxurious accommodations, breathtaking natural beauty, and thrilling water activities offer the perfect escape for those seeking tranquility and adventure.
Featured
Kuramathi Maldives secures Travelife Gold Certification for sustainable excellence
Kuramathi Maldives has renewed its Travelife Gold Certification, a globally recognised accolade that underscores its commitment to sustainability. Travelife, an industry-led program, emphasises social responsibility and environmental management, encouraging sustainable practices among tour operators and accommodation providers. Achieving this award reflects the resort’s consistent efforts toward corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives, including preserving biodiversity, monitoring the marine ecosystem, implementing energy and water-saving measures, and collaborating with the local community on education and employment initiatives. A key aspect of this approach aligns with Travelife’s emphasis on employee welfare, ensuring fair wages, ethical working conditions, professional development opportunities, and adherence to health and safety standards. Furthermore, inclusive practices, such as providing equal employment opportunities and involving employees in sustainability efforts, contribute to a positive workplace culture where team members share a sense of ownership in CSR initiatives.
Central to these sustainability efforts is Kuramathi’s Eco Centre, managed by a team that includes a Sustainability Manager, Horticulturist, and Eco Centre Coordinator. This team works closely with the resort’s environment committee, which comprises members from various operational areas, to implement initiatives promoting environmental, social, and economic sustainability. By minimising environmental impacts, enhancing community benefits, and upholding human rights and fair labor practices, Kuramathi demonstrates responsible tourism, seamlessly integrating growth with conservation.
Featured
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon opens Marine Biology Unit
Regarded by ‘Lonely Planet’ as one of the premier destinations for diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a tropical haven where lush greenery meets the expansive ocean. Surrounded by vibrant coral reefs brimming with marine life, the resort offers a rare combination of tranquility and adventure, providing guests with an extraordinary connection to nature. However, with global challenges such as climate change, overfishing, and pollution threatening marine ecosystems, the Maldives faces an urgent need to protect its delicate underwater environments.
In response to this growing responsibility, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has taken a significant step in environmental conservation by establishing a dedicated Marine Biology Unit. This initiative aims to promote marine conservation and inspire a collective sense of responsibility among guests, staff, and the local community.
The Marine Biology Unit, formerly the resort’s library, has been transformed into an educational hub promoting sustainable tourism and ecological awareness. Led by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ first and only female marine biologist, the unit brings a unique and empowering perspective to marine conservation efforts. It provides an interactive space for guests to explore the intricate world of marine life, covering topics such as coral health and the behaviour of local fish species.
Daily educational sessions offer insights into the complex ecosystems of the ocean, with topics ranging from the marvels of coral reefs to the fascinating behaviours of the region’s marine life. To spark interest, the unit displays the day’s featured topic at its entrance, encouraging guests to participate. Fish identification checklists are also made available, helping visitors enhance their knowledge as they explore Ellaidhoo’s vibrant reefs.
General Manager of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sanjeeva Perera, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “The launch of our Marine Biology Unit is the realisation of a long-awaited dream and a meaningful contribution to our ESG initiatives. Our mission is to empower guests and staff to become true stewards of the ocean, fostering a deep respect for marine life that will resonate long after their stay at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. We hope this initiative not only enriches their experience but also builds a foundation of environmental responsibility that extends to the wider community.”
A longstanding advocate for eco-friendly practices, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognises the critical importance of preserving the island’s extraordinary natural beauty. By involving guests as active participants in environmental protection, the resort aims to create a lasting positive impact, cultivating a shared commitment to safeguarding the pristine marine environment for future generations.
Entertainment
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s family celebration at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, a luxury private island resort in the Maldives known for its azure waters, pristine beaches, and high-end hospitality, recently became the chosen destination for Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as they celebrated their daughter Devi’s second birthday. The resort offered an intimate setting for the couple, allowing them to enjoy peaceful, joyful moments together as a family in the island’s idyllic surroundings.
Currently in the midst of a week-long getaway, the family continues to explore the unique offerings of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, from indulgent spa treatments and water adventures to relaxed family time by the beach. Bipasha recently shared a heartwarming photo from the trip, capturing a joyful moment with her family against the stunning island scenery. The resort’s tranquil atmosphere and curated services provide an ideal environment for the family to fully immerse themselves in a rejuvenating celebration.
As their stay progresses, Bipasha and Karan have been sharing glimpses of their Maldivian retreat on social media, offering fans a look into their family celebrations and the breathtaking beauty of the island resort. Their posts capture the essence of the resort’s luxurious offerings and the unforgettable moments they are creating together on this special occasion.
Designed with total indulgence in mind, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a bespoke, all-encompassing holiday plan called the ‘RESERVE™ Plan.’ This exclusive plan seamlessly blends luxury villa stays, fine dining, premium beverages, butler services, and unique activities for a lavish castaway experience, popular among international celebrities and high-end travellers.
The resort’s children’s club offers daily supervised activities and creative play, catering to its young guests—a feature that was important to Bipasha in selecting the venue for this special celebration.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI promises guests a world of refined elegance. The spacious private villas exude effortless luxury, with breathtaking overwater or beachfront views.
Dining at the resort is a celebration of culinary artistry, with guests savouring inspired international dishes crafted by world-class chefs using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Each dining venue offers a culinary journey as splendid as the island paradise itself. A particular favourite of the family was Saffron, the private island’s signature Indian-influenced restaurant. Guests enjoy colourful flavours of India’s most loved dishes served in a traditional thali, with unique wines hand-selected from producers around the world.
Guests can find sanctuary at ELE|NA Spa, where bespoke treatments renew the soul and elevate the spirit, fostering a state of complete rejuvenation, mindfulness, and well-being. There are many ways to connect with the surrounding waters—through snorkelling, swimming, and diving. Personalised yacht charters are also available for a romantic sunset cruise or a private island picnic. Whatever experiences guests choose, the enchantment of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will linger in their hearts long after they return home.
